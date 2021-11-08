Log in
    ONTF   US68339B1044

ON24, INC.

(ONTF)
  Report
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages ON24, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ONTF

11/08/2021 | 10:34am EST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s February 3, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ON24 securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ON24 class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2196.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

To join the ON24 class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2196.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 203 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 92,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,88 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharat Sharan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Vattuone Chief Financial Officer
Jayesh Sahasi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Product
Mahesh Kheny VP-Engineering & Chief Systems Architect
Alex Saleh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON24, INC.0.00%834
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.09%2 523 132
SEA LIMITED79.74%197 550
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.23%111 266
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE63.74%82 661
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.53%78 650