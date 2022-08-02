Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  On4 Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ONCI   US6822032032

ON4 COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ONCI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:37 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.000200 USD    0.00%
12:02pON4 COMMUNICATIONS : Amended Semi-Annual Report for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/14ON4 COMMUNICATIONS : Semi-Annual Financial Disclosures for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
PU
2020On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update to Shareholders January 2020
NE
On4 Communications : Amended Semi-Annual Report for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

08/02/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
On4 Communications, Inc.

44 West 44th Street New York, NY 11710

  1. 637- 4061

Company website: The Company is presently redesigning its website, in the interim information may be obtained through the Company's Twitter site: @On4company.

Company Email: On4company@gmail.com

SIC Code: 4899

SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

As of April 30, 2022 (the current quarterly reporting period and at the date of this filing) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock is 6,718,644,106

As of January 31, 2022 (the prior quarterly reporting period) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was 6,416,459,861

As of October 31, 2021 (the most recent fiscal year end date) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was 6,416,459,861

As of October 31, 2020 (the second most recent fiscal year) the number of issued and outstanding of our Common Stock was 4,458,216.016

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessor:
    Name of Issuer: On4 Communications, Inc. (from October 2, 2009 to date)
    Predecessor Name: Sound Revolution Inc. (from June 4, 2001 - October 2, 2009)
    • State of Incorporation of issuer and predecessor:
      Incorporated in the State of Delaware on June 4, 2001. The Issuer is in active status currently.
    • There have been no trading suspension orders issued by the SEC since incorporation.
    • There have not been any stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off or reorganization either currently anticipated or that has occurred within the past 12 months.

Issuer's principal executive office and principal place of business:

44 West 44th Street, New York, NY 11710

  • Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

ONCI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Shares

CUSIP:

6822203 203

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

7,500,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022*

Total shares outstanding:

6,718,644,106

as of date: April 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

6,641,861,827

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

82as of date: April 30, 2022

(* on July 21, 2021 the Company increased its authorized common shares from 5,000,000,000 to 7,500,000,000)

Additional class of securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series A" Preferred shares

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

No par value

Total shares authorized:

30,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

24,000,000

as of date: April 30, 2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer

Phone:

1-800-785-7782

Email:

luke@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address:

6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

.

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

  1. Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares

Opening Balance:

outstanding as of

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Beginning of the

November 1,2019

Second Most

Common: 4,023,875,860

Recent Fiscal

Year End:

Preferred 25,000,000

Fiscal year

beginning

November 1

2019

Date of

Transaction type

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

(e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Entity

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

Shares

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

a

were

conversion) OR

filing?

Type?

shares returned

share) at

discount

issued to

Nature of

to treasury)

Issuance

to market

(entities

Services

price at

must have

Provided (if

the time

individual

applicable)

of

with

issuance

voting /

?

investmen

(Yes/No)

t control

disclosed)

.

11/8/2019

New issuance

152,467,390

Common

$0.0001

Yes

JP Carey

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

144

Enterprises

Exemption

Inc. See

Note (B)

2/3/2020

New issuance

115,515,729

Common

$0.0001

Yes

JP Carey

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

144

Enterprises

Exemption

Inc. See

Note (B)

7/17/2020

New issuance

166,357,037

Common

$0.00005

Yes

JP Carey

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

144

Enterprises

Exemption

Inc. See

Note (B)

Shares

Closing

outstanding as of

Balance:

October 31, 2020

(the end of the

October

Second Most

31,2020

Recent Fiscal

Common:

Year End):

4,458,216,016

Preferred:

25,000,000

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

12/30/2020

New issuance

278,363,805

Common

$0.0001

Yes

JP Carey

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

144

Enterprises

Exemption

Inc. See

Note (B)

2/16/2021

New issuance

45,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Steve

Exercise of

Restricted

144

Berman

employee stock

Exemption

options

3/5/2021

Cancellation

(1,000,000)

Preferred

Zero

Not

Steve

Return to

Restricted

N/A

applic

Berman

Treasury

able

3/12/2021

New issuance

56,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Steve

Exercise of

Restricted

144

Berman

employee stock

Exemption

options

6/7/2021

New issuance

137,893,668

Common

$0.00045

Yes

Carpathia

Debt conversion

Unrestricted

144

LLC See

Exemption

Note (A)

6/14/2021

Cancellation

(54,190,739)

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Steve

Return for

Restricted

N/A

Berman

cancellation

common shares

previously

issued to Steve

Berman

6/18/2021

Cancellation

(47,871,000)

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Steve

Return for

Restricted

N/A

Berman

cancellation

common shares

previously

issued to Steve

Berman

7/19/2021

New issuance

63,998,148

Common

$0.00054

Yes

J.P.Carey

Conversion of

Unrestricted

144

Limited

assumed

Exemption

Partners LP

Donald Berman

See Note

Convertible

(C)

note of $25,000

and accrued

interest $9,589

August 18,2021

New issuance

39,597,909

Common

$0.00054

Yes

J.P.Carey

Conversion of

Unrestricted

144

Limited

assumed

Exemption

Partners LP

Donald Berman

See Note

Convertible

(C)

note of $16,000

and accrued

interest $5,677

August 18,2021

New issuance

219,726,027

Common

$0.00054

Yes

Trillium

Conversion of

Unrestricted

144

Partners LP.

50% of

Exemption

See Note

assumed

(D)

Donald Berman

Convertible

note of $ 90,000

and accrued

interest $28,652

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

August 20,2021

New issuance

219,726,027

Common

$0.00054

Yes

J.P.Carey

Conversion of

Unrestricted

144

Limited

50% of

Exemption

Partners LP

assumed

See Note

Donald Berman

(C)

Convertible

note of $90,000

and accrued

interest $28,652

October 5, 2021

New issuance

500,000,000

Common

$0.0005

Yes

Trillium

Regulation A

Unrestricted

Regulation

Partners LP

subscription

A

See Note

(D)

October 11,2021

New issuance

200,000,000

Common

$0.0005

Yes

J.P.Carey

Regulation A

Unrestricted

Regulation

Limited

Subscription

A

Partners LP

See Note

(C)

October 19 ,2021

New issuance

300,000,000

Common

$0.0005

Yes

J.P.Carey

Regulation A

Unrestricted

Regulation

Limited

Subscription

A

Partners LP

See Note

(C)

Shares

Common

Outstanding as

of October 31,

6,416,459,861

2021 (end of the

Preferred

most recent

fiscal year)

Series "A"

24,000,000

March 15,2022

New issuance

302,184,245

Common

$0.0001

Yes

J.P.Carey

Conversion of

Unrestricted

144

Enterprises

convertible note

Exemption

Inc. See

of $20,000

Note (B)

principal and

accrued interest

$10,218

Shares

Common

Outstanding as

of April 30, 2022

6,718,644,106

and at the date

Preferred

of this filing.

Series "A"

24,000,000

Notes:

  1. Carpathia LLC is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
  2. JP Carey Enterprises Inc is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
  3. JP Carey Limited Partners LP is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
  4. Trillium Partners LP is controlled by Steve Hicks

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

On4 Communications Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
