On4 Communications : Amended Semi-Annual Report for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
On4 Communications, Inc.
44 West 44
th Street New York, NY 11710
637- 4061
Company website: The Company is presently redesigning its website, in the interim information may be obtained through the Company's Twitter site: @On4company.
Company Email:
On4company@gmail.com
SIC Code: 4899
SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022
As of April 30, 2022 (the current quarterly reporting period and at the date of this filing) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock is
6,718,644,106
As of January 31, 2022 (the prior quarterly reporting period) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was
6,416,459,861
As of October 31, 2021 (the most recent fiscal year end date) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was
6,416,459,861
As of October 31, 2020 (the second most recent fiscal year) the number of issued and outstanding of our Common Stock was
4,458,216.016
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control
1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
`On4 Communications, Inc. -
Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
Name of the issuer and its predecessor:
Name of Issuer: On4 Communications, Inc. (from October 2, 2009 to date)
Predecessor Name: Sound Revolution Inc. (from June 4, 2001 - October 2, 2009)
State of Incorporation of issuer and predecessor:
Incorporated in the State of Delaware on June 4, 2001. The Issuer is in active status currently.
There have been no trading suspension orders issued by the SEC since incorporation.
There have not been any stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off or reorganization either currently anticipated or that has occurred within the past 12 months.
Issuer's principal executive office and principal place of business:
44 West 44
th Street, New York, NY 11710
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
ONCI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Shares
CUSIP:
6822203 203
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
7,500,000,000
as of date: April 30, 2022*
Total shares outstanding:
6,718,644,106
as of date: April 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float
2:
6,641,861,827
as of date: April 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
82as of date: April 30, 2022
(* on July 21, 2021 the Company increased its authorized common shares from 5,000,000,000 to 7,500,000,000)
Additional class of securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series A" Preferred shares
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
No par value
Total shares authorized:
30,000,000
as of date: April 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
24,000
,000
as of date: April 30, 2022
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer
Phone:
1-800-785-7782
Email:
luke@pacificstocktransfer.com
Address
:
6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?
3 Yes:
No:
.
`On4 Communications, Inc. -
Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Shares
Opening Balance:
outstanding as of
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Beginning of the
November 1,2019
Second Most
Common:
4,023,875,860
Recent Fiscal
Year End:
Preferred 25
,000,000
Fiscal year
beginning
November 1
2019
Date of
Transaction type
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
(e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Entity
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at
Shares
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
($/per
a
were
conversion) OR
filing?
Type?
shares returned
share) at
discount
issued to
Nature of
to treasury)
Issuance
to market
(entities
Services
price at
must have
Provided (if
the time
individual
applicable)
of
with
issuance
voting /
?
investmen
(Yes/No)
t control
disclosed)
.
11/8/2019
New issuance
152,467,390
Common
$0.0001
Yes
JP Carey
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
144
Enterprises
Exemption
Inc. See
Note (B)
2/3/2020
New issuance
115,515,729
Common
$0.0001
Yes
JP Carey
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
144
Enterprises
Exemption
Inc. See
Note (B)
7/17/2020
New issuance
166,357,037
Common
$0.00005
Yes
JP Carey
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
144
Enterprises
Exemption
Inc. See
Note (B)
Shares
Closing
outstanding as of
Balance:
October 31, 2020
(the end of the
October
Second Most
31,2020
Recent Fiscal
Common:
Year End):
4,458,216,016
Preferred:
25,000,000
`On4 Communications, Inc. -
Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
12/30/2020
New issuance
278,363,805
Common
$0.0001
Yes
JP Carey
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
144
Enterprises
Exemption
Inc. See
Note (B)
2/16/2021
New issuance
45,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Steve
Exercise of
Restricted
144
Berman
employee stock
Exemption
options
3/5/2021
Cancellation
(1,000,000)
Preferred
Zero
Not
Steve
Return to
Restricted
N/A
applic
Berman
Treasury
able
3/12/2021
New issuance
56,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Steve
Exercise of
Restricted
144
Berman
employee stock
Exemption
options
6/7/2021
New issuance
137,893,668
Common
$0.00045
Yes
Carpathia
Debt conversion
Unrestricted
144
LLC See
Exemption
Note (A)
6/14/2021
Cancellation
(54,190,739)
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Steve
Return for
Restricted
N/A
Berman
cancellation
common shares
previously
issued to Steve
Berman
6/18/2021
Cancellation
(47,871,000)
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Steve
Return for
Restricted
N/A
Berman
cancellation
common shares
previously
issued to Steve
Berman
7/19/2021
New issuance
63,998,148
Common
$0.00054
Yes
J.P.Carey
Conversion of
Unrestricted
144
Limited
assumed
Exemption
Partners LP
Donald Berman
See Note
Convertible
(C)
note of $25,000
and accrued
interest $9,589
August 18,2021
New issuance
39,597,909
Common
$0.00054
Yes
J.P.Carey
Conversion of
Unrestricted
144
Limited
assumed
Exemption
Partners LP
Donald Berman
See Note
Convertible
(C)
note of $16,000
and accrued
interest $5,677
August 18,2021
New issuance
219,726,027
Common
$0.00054
Yes
Trillium
Conversion of
Unrestricted
144
Partners LP.
50% of
Exemption
See Note
assumed
(D)
Donald Berman
Convertible
note of $ 90,000
and accrued
interest $28,652
`On4 Communications, Inc. -
Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
August 20,2021
New issuance
219,726,027
Common
$0.00054
Yes
J.P.Carey
Conversion of
Unrestricted
144
Limited
50% of
Exemption
Partners LP
assumed
See Note
Donald Berman
(C)
Convertible
note of $90,000
and accrued
interest $28,652
October 5, 2021
New issuance
500,000,000
Common
$0.0005
Yes
Trillium
Regulation A
Unrestricted
Regulation
Partners LP
subscription
A
See Note
(D)
October 11,2021
New issuance
200,000,000
Common
$0.0005
Yes
J.P.Carey
Regulation A
Unrestricted
Regulation
Limited
Subscription
A
Partners LP
See Note
(C)
October 19 ,2021
New issuance
300,000,000
Common
$0.0005
Yes
J.P.Carey
Regulation A
Unrestricted
Regulation
Limited
Subscription
A
Partners LP
See Note
(C)
Shares
Common
Outstanding as
of October 31,
6,416,459,861
2021 (end of the
Preferred
most recent
fiscal year)
Series "A"
24,000,000
March 15,2022
New issuance
302,184,245
Common
$0.0001
Yes
J.P.Carey
Conversion of
Unrestricted
144
Enterprises
convertible note
Exemption
Inc. See
of $20,000
Note (B)
principal and
accrued interest
$10,218
Shares
Common
Outstanding as
of April 30, 2022
6,718,644,106
and at the date
Preferred
of this filing.
Series "A"
24,000,000
Notes:
Carpathia LLC is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
JP Carey Enterprises Inc is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
JP Carey Limited Partners LP is controlled by Joseph C. Canouse
Trillium Partners LP is controlled by Steve Hicks
`On4 Communications, Inc. -
Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
On4 Communications Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ON4 COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
12:02p ON4 COMMUNICATIONS : Amended Semi-Annual Report for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/14 ON4 COMMUNICATIONS : Semi-Annual Financial Disclosures for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 20..
PU
2020 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update to Shareholders January 2020
NE
2019 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update To Shareholders June 2019
GL
2019 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Major Insurance Compliance Milestone Reached in Brin..
GL
2019 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces New Telematic Distracted Driving Apps bSafemobile ..
CI
2019 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update To Shareholders March 2019
GL
2018 On4 Communications, Inc. Announces Update To Shareholders December 2018
GL
2018 On4 Communications, Inc. Reports Sales Revenues Results for the Year Ended October 31, ..
CI
2018 On4 Communications, Inc. cancelled the acquisition of New York Dental Group LLP.
CI
Sales 2021
0,41 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-1,20 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1,38 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,88x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1,34 M
1,34 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,92x
EV / Sales 2021
14,2x
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart ON4 COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.