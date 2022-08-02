On4 Communications : Amended Semi-Annual Report for the 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022

On4 Communications, Inc.

44 West 44th Street New York, NY 11710

637- 4061

Company website: The Company is presently redesigning its website, in the interim information may be obtained through the Company's Twitter site: @On4company.

Company Email: On4company@gmail.com

SIC Code: 4899

SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

As of April 30, 2022 (the current quarterly reporting period and at the date of this filing) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock is 6,718,644,106

As of January 31, 2022 (the prior quarterly reporting period) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was 6,416,459,861

As of October 31, 2021 (the most recent fiscal year end date) the number of issued and outstanding Common Stock was 6,416,459,861

As of October 31, 2020 (the second most recent fiscal year) the number of issued and outstanding of our Common Stock was 4,458,216.016

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No:

`On4 Communications, Inc. - Amended Semi-Annual Disclosures & Financial Report For The 6 Months Ended April 30, 2022