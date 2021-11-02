Annual results presentation 2021

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document and the related verbal presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Oncimmune Holdings plc (the "Company") to provide background information on the Company, and for no other purpose.

By attending this Presentation and/or reviewing the slides, you agree to be bound by the following conditions.

The information and opinions contained in this Presentation have not been independently verified, are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to amendment, revision and completion without notice. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by the Company, its advisers or representatives, or their respective officers, employees or agents as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness or reasonableness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company, its advisers or representatives, or their respective officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this and any errors

therein or omissions therefrom.

This Presentation is not an admission document or a prospectus. This Presentation does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the

fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This Presentation has not been authorised or approved for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and accordingly it is a communication made only to persons within (a) the United Kingdom (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order and investment personnel of any of the foregoing (each within the meaning of the Order); and (ii) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus

Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it applies in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("Qualified Investors"); and (iii) to whom the Presentation may otherwise lawfully be communicated; (b) the European Economic Area (the "EEA") only to Qualified Investors (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons" and each a "Relevant Person").Any investment or investment activity to which this Presentation relates is only available to Relevant Persons. Persons of any other description, including

those who do not have professional experience in matters relating to investments, should not rely on this Presentation or act on its contents for any purpose whatsoever and should return it to the Company immediately.

This Presentation, may not be sent to, taken into or transmitted into the United States, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa. The distribution of Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession the linked materials come, should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States or other national securities laws.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Presentation, you should consult a person authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and securities of unlisted companies. You should be aware that an investment in the Company involves a high degree of risk and investors should be aware of such risks and should rely on their own examination of the Company and make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, consultation with an independent

financial adviser. Any investment or investment activity to which this Presentation relates is only available to Relevant Persons. Persons of any other description should not rely on this Presentation or act on its contents for any purpose whatsoever and should return it to the Company immediately.

The distribution of this Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts

stated in this Presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this Presentation have not been verified by the Company or any other person. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this Presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. None of the Company, or any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other

person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. No part of this Presentation, or the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

Recipients of this Presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with the Company or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the

information that may be required to make a full analysis of the Company. No undertaking, representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company, or any of their respective current or proposed directors, officers, partners, employees, secondees, agents or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or as to the opinions contained in this Presentation and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions. Further, the information in this Presentation is not complete and may be

changed. Recipients of this Presentation should each make their own independent evaluation of the information and of the relevance and adequacy of the information in this Presentation and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary.

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "envisages", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "seeks" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date of this Presentation. They appear in a number of places throughout this Presentation and include statements regarding the Company and the directors, and the directors' current intentions, beliefs or expectations concerning, amongst other things, to management's strategic vision, aims

and objectives, the conduct of clinical trials, the filing dates for product licence applications and the anticipated launch of specified products in various markets, the Company's ability to find partners for the development and commercialisation of its products as well as the terms for such partnerships, anticipated levels of demand for existing products and products in development, the effect of competition, anticipated efficiencies, trends in results of operations, margins, the overall pharmaceutical market and exchange rates, are all forward looking in nature.

All data is sourced by the Company unless identified as otherwise. Numbers presented have been rounded up to the nearest one or two decimal places as appropriate.

The Presentation is confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by its recipients to any other person for any purpose, other than with the consent of the Company. By accepting receipt of, attending any presentation or delivery of or electronically accessing the Presentation, you undertake to keep this Presentation and the information contained herein confidential and not to forward the Presentation to any other person, or to reproduce or publish the Presentation, in whole or in part, for any

purpose.