Oncimmune : Annual report 2020

11/07/2020 | 07:40am EST

Leading the way in Immuno-Diagnostics

A year of foundational partnerships, accelerating commercial rollout and continued delivery on growth strategy

Annual Report 2020

For the year ended 31 May 2020

"We have made strong progress in our first full year of trading since the launch of our three-year strategy in September 2018, which has delivered a step- change in revenue growth over the year led by the ImmunoINSIGHTS service business. Despite the impact of COVID-19, further positive news flow post year end has sustained the Group's growth trajectory throughout H1 2021."

"Following the successful turnaround, Oncimmune now has a solid platform business underpinned by its core technology and expertise, that is validated by an expanding stable of commercial contracts and a full pipeline of pharma service opportunities. This underpins our expectation of delivering substantial further growth in the re-focused business throughout FY 2021 and beyond, about which the Company looks forward to providing further progress updates."

Dr Adam M Hill, Chief Executive

Contents

Page

Strategic report

Business highlights

4

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's review

20

Chief Financial Officer's review

26

Governance

Board of Directors

30

Principal risks and uncertainties

32

Directors' report

34

Financial statements

Independent auditor's report

44

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

52

Consolidated Statement of Finanacial Position

53

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

54

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

55

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

58

Company Statement of Financial Position

82

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

83

Notes to the Company financial statements

84

Company information

92

2

Oncimmune Annual Report 2020 3

Financials at a glance

Income on target, costs controlled, continued R&D investment

Invoiced income for the year

£1.2M

(2019: £220k)

R&D costs for the year were

£1.7M

(2019: £1.5M)

Administrative expenses for the year were

£8.2M

(2019: £5.9M)

Loss for the financial year was

£8.5M

(2019: £8.0M)

Cash balance at the year end of

£4.2M

(2019: £5.4M)

Net debt of £4.0M including lease liabilities

Net debt of £3.0M excluding lease liabilities

(2019: net cash of £5.4M)

"To payers, diagnostics are often the least expensive part of the health care pathway, and arguably the most cost effective; the NHS spends less than 4% of its budget on diagnostics and yet over 70% of health care decisions are dependent upon them."

Chief Executive, Dr Adam M Hill's journal entry on why diagnostics are now getting the attention they deserve, Medium, 11th May 2020

Our intimate understanding of the human immune system enables us to harness its sophisticated response to disease to detect cancer earlier and to support the development of better therapies. The key to improving cancer survival is early detection and better selection for therapy. As a company, we are driven by our passion to improve cancer survival and to give people extra time.

Oncimmune is a leading immunodiagnostics developer, primarily focused on the growing fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases. Oncimmune has a diversified and growing revenue from its portfolio of diagnostic products to detect early-stage cancer and a contract discovery and development service-based platform, delivering actionable insights into therapies to its pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Oncimmune's ImmunoINSIGHTS platform enables life-science organisations to optimise drug development and delivery, leading to more effective targeted as well as safer treatments for patients. Oncimmune's immunodiagnostic technology, EarlyCDT, can detect and help identify cancer on average four years earlier than standard clinical diagnosis1. Our lead diagnostic test, EarlyCDT Lung, targets a vast market estimated to grow to £3.8bn by 2024. With over 200,000 tests already performed for patients worldwide and its use being supported by peer reviewed data in over 12,000 patients2, we are poised to become an integral component of future lung cancer detection programmes, globally.

  1. Jett J, Healey G, Macdonald I, Parsy-Kowalska C, Peek L, Murray A. Determination of the detection lead time for autoantibody biomarkers in early stage lung cancer using the UKCTOCS cohort. J Thorac Oncol. 2017;12(11):S2170. doi:10.1016/j.jtho.2017.09.1360
  2. Sullivan et al, Earlier diagnosis of lung cancer in a randomised trial of an autoantibody blood test followed by imaging, ERJ, 2020

4

Oncimmune Annual Report 2020 5

The science behind our tests and service offering

The human immune system produces autoantibodies targeting cancer cells, which we use to diagnose cancer early and develop new therapeutic targets.

Antigen-presenting B cell

CD4+ T-helper cell

MHC class II

CD8+cytotoxic T cell

Activated CD4+

MHC class I

T cell

Activated

Cytokines

CD8+ T cell

Historic

Oncimmune's

focus

novel focus

B-cell activation

Expansion of

CD8+ T cells

Plasma B cell

Autoantibodies

Tumour cell

Measurable in low volumes of blood

Oncimmune's ELISA-based EarlyCDT blood tests can

Leveraging our proprietary technology platform and

detect autoantibodies raised in response to cancer

methodologies, to oer therapy developers actionable

leading to earlier diagnosis.

insights regarding target and in-market therapies

6

across the development lifecycle and beyond.

ImmunoINSIGHTS

Oncimmune's new service offering

Launched in 2020, ImmunoINSIGHTS is Oncimmune's service to the life science industry, built off our proprietary autoantibody profiling technology. The unique combination of our core technology and understanding of the immune system enables life-science organisations to optimise drug development and delivery, leading to more effective, targeted as well as safer treatments for patients.

ImmunoINSIGHTS is underpinned by Oncimmune's proprietary high throughput immunogenic protein library of over eight thousand proteins, one of the largest in the world, allowing for more than 95% of human antigens to be utilised for profiling autoantibodies in patients receiving or about to receive treatment.

With a partnership led approach, Oncimmune is evolving and leveraging its technology with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, early stage start-ups, leading academic groups, and not-for-profit companies.

The autoantibody biomarker class is increasingly being recognised as a powerful tool and critical biological mediator including in cancer and autoimmune disease.

"In July, Roche Diagnostics USA extended a contract with Oncimmune to profile autoantibodies in patients undergoing immunotherapy trials. The expanded project will explore the baseline and on-treatment autoantibody profiles as biomarkers in patients that received cancer immunotherapy using Oncimmune's SeroTag biomarker discovery platform. The company expects to see the initial results from the project by November 2020."

MedTech Insight, 4th September 2020

Oncimmune Annual Report 2020 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oncimmune Holdings plc published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 12:39:04 UTC
