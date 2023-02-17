Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oncimmune Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONC   GB00BYQ94H38

ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC

(ONC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:05:54 2023-02-17 am EST
55.00 GBX   +2.80%
05:12aOncimmune partners with Siemens Healthineers on lung cancer therapy
AN
04:18aOncimmune, Siemens Healthineers Team Up to Improve Lung Cancer Detection
MT
01/13Oncimmune Holdings plc Announces Appointment of John Goold as Non-Executive Director
CI
Summary 
Summary

Oncimmune partners with Siemens Healthineers on lung cancer therapy

02/17/2023 | 05:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Oncimmune Holdings PLC on Friday said that it has collaborated with Siemens Healthineers AG, a Frankfurt-based medical technology company, in order to improve malignancy risk assessment in lung cancer.

Oncimmune is a Nottingham, England-based immunodiagnostics developer, primarily focused on the growing fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases.

The collaboration will bring together Oncimmune's EarlyCDT Lung blood test with Siemens Healthineers' AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered radiology assistant that supports radiologists by performing automatic post-processing, quantifying and interpreting data.

Oncimmune said that by combining autoantibody biomarker data with imaging results, it expects malignancy risk assessment of indeterminate pulmonary nodules to improve.

The collaboration will access data from the Early Detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland trial, the large randomised study into the utility of EarlyCDT Lung in asymptomatic screening.

"If lung cancer is detected early when it doesn't yet cause symptoms, the chances for curative treatment to work are good: the average five-year survival rate for the earliest stage of the disease can be as high as 90%. Oncimmune's easy-to-use EarlyCDT Lung blood test has proven utility in successfully triaging patients with cancerous nodules into early intervention. It is our hope that combining this test with Siemens Healthineers' AI-Rad Companion Chest CT will improve diagnostic accuracy in those patients with more difficult to diagnose lung cancer," said Chief Executive Officer Adam Hill.

Oncimmune shares were trading 2.8% higher at 55.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC 2.80% 55 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
SIEMENS AG -2.05% 144.38 Delayed Quote.13.68%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.94% 49.8 Delayed Quote.7.51%
