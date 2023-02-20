Oncimmune works with Siemens Healthineers on cancer therapy

(Correcting headquarters location of Siemens Healthineers.)

(Alliance News) - Oncimmune Holdings PLC on Friday said that it has collaborated with Siemens Healthineers AG, an Erlangen, Germany-based medical technology company, in order to improve malignancy risk assessment in lung cancer.

Oncimmune is a Nottingham, England-based immunodiagnostics developer, primarily focused on the growing fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases.

The collaboration will bring together Oncimmune's EarlyCDT Lung blood test with Siemens Healthineers' AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered radiology assistant that supports radiologists by performing automatic post-processing, quantifying and interpreting data.

Oncimmune said that by combining autoantibody biomarker data with imaging results, it expects malignancy risk assessment of indeterminate pulmonary nodules to improve.

The collaboration will access data from the Early Detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland trial, the large randomised study into the utility of EarlyCDT Lung in asymptomatic screening.

"If lung cancer is detected early when it doesn't yet cause symptoms, the chances for curative treatment to work are good: the average five-year survival rate for the earliest stage of the disease can be as high as 90%. Oncimmune's easy-to-use EarlyCDT Lung blood test has proven utility in successfully triaging patients with cancerous nodules into early intervention. It is our hope that combining this test with Siemens Healthineers' AI-Rad Companion Chest CT will improve diagnostic accuracy in those patients with more difficult to diagnose lung cancer," said Chief Executive Officer Adam Hill.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

