    OCX   US68235C1071

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION

(OCX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:50:47 2023-06-07 pm EDT
0.2140 USD   -6.10%
Oncocyte : Investor Presentation
PU
Oncocyte Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
Jennifer Levin Carter and John Peter Gutfreund Not to Stand for Re-Election to the Board of Directors of OncoCyte Corporation
CI
OncoCyte : Investor Presentation

06/07/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
Oncocyte

Investor Presentation

NASDAQ: OCX

Josh Riggs

CEO

Q2 2023

Forward Looking Statement

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, those pertaining to the Company's development and commercial model (including expected margin and cost, reimbursement, strategic partnerships, global scalability, capital efficiency, accelerated adoption and clinical development), anticipated timing of product development and launch and upcoming milestones, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on Oncocyte or its subsidiaries' financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Oncocyte's third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests Oncocyte or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

2

NASDAQ: OCX

NASDAQ: OCX

Oncocyte Investor Summary

3novel precision diagnostic tests for oncology and transplant, representing a

$10B+

market opportunity

  • Differentiated, capital-light commercial model focused on profitability, not just revenue
  • Competitive proprietary, patented technologies and published clinical data
  • Potential disruption of mature diagnostic markets with strong existing reimbursement, limiting commercial risk
  • First product launch targeted for 2H 2023
  • Multiple additional value creating milestones expected over next four quarters

3 NASDAQ: OCX

Differentiated Strategy Focused on Profitability

Oncocyte Diagnostic Product Market Opportunity

Three novel diagnostic tests addressing large reimbursed markets

TransplantOncology

Is the transplanted organ

Will patient benefit from

Is the immunotherapy drug

damaged?

immunotherapy?

working?

$500M est. revenue currently

$1.5B est. revenue generated currently by

$200M est. revenue generated currently

generated by competitors

competing tests

by competing tests

$2B* est. US market

$2B** est. incremental US market

$4B** est. US market

$4B* est. worldwide

$4B** est. incremental worldwide market

$8B** est. worldwide

Well established path to reimbursement

Submitted for reimbursement in 4Q22

Well established path to reimbursement

under blanket LCD

under blanket LCD

Disclaimer

OncoCyte Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,87 M - -
Net income 2023 -26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 37,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 64,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Riggs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anish John Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Arno Chairman
Ekkehard Schütz Chief Science Officer
Yuh-Min Chiang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION-28.98%38
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.80%85 098
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.99%80 133
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.43%26 539
BIONTECH SE-26.87%26 473
GENMAB A/S-6.73%25 691
