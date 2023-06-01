Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OncoCyte Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCX   US68235C1071

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION

(OCX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
0.2277 USD   +6.55%
04:20pOncocyte Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/19Jennifer Levin Carter and John Peter Gutfreund Not to Stand for Re-Election to the Board of Directors of OncoCyte Corporation
CI
05/11Transcript : OncoCyte Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncocyte Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII

06/01/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Oncocyte Corporation is scheduled to present on June 6th at 10:00 AM PT. Josh Riggs, President & CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit www.oncocyte.com.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

Investor Contact
Jesse Arno
(949) 409-6770
jarno@oncocyte.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168411


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,87 M - -
Net income 2023 -26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35,2 M 35,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OncoCyte Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Riggs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anish John Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Arno Chairman
Ekkehard Schütz Chief Science Officer
Yuh-Min Chiang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION-33.41%35
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.05%83 336
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.99%78 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.75%26 763
GENMAB A/S-7.34%25 443
BIONTECH SE-30.05%25 323
