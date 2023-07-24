Oncocyte Corporation is a precision diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of Oncocytes tests and the acquisition of proprietary molecular technologies in the fields of oncology and transplantation. The Company's products include DetermaIO, VitaGraft, and DetermaCNI. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaIO measures the expression level of 27 selected genes, which are interpreted through the use of a proprietary algorithm (patent pending) which computes a quantitative score (IO Score) that incorporates information from the immune inflammatory infiltrates within and around the tumor, combined with information from the wound response surrounding the tumor. Its pipeline test, DetermaCNI, is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.