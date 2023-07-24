Equities OCX US68235C1071
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2183 USD
|+3.95%
|+0.46%
|-31.97%
|04:00pm
Transcript : OncoCyte Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Jun. 29
Declaration of Voting Results by OncoCyte Corporation
Transcript : OncoCyte Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Today at 10:00 am
Today at 10:00 am
Presenter SpeechAndrew Arno (Executives)Good morning. On behalf of OncoCyte Corporation, I would like to thank you for partici...
Oncocyte Corporation is a precision diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of Oncocytes tests and the acquisition of proprietary molecular technologies in the fields of oncology and transplantation. The Company's products include DetermaIO, VitaGraft, and DetermaCNI. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaIO measures the expression level of 27 selected genes, which are interpreted through the use of a proprietary algorithm (patent pending) which computes a quantitative score (IO Score) that incorporates information from the immune inflammatory infiltrates within and around the tumor, combined with information from the wound response surrounding the tumor. Its pipeline test, DetermaCNI, is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
2023-08-15 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation
Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-31.97%
|36 M $
|-79.09%
|36 M $
|-44.86%
|36 M $
|-81.31%
|35 M $
|-31.56%
|37 M $
|+100.00%
|38 M $
|+50.35%
|34 M $
|-29.62%
|38 M $
|+124.43%
|34 M $
|-9.17%
|34 M $