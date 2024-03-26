OPM publishes its annual results for 2023 and provides an update on its clinical developments

Dijon (France), March 26 2024 , at 6:00 pm CET Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63;Mnemonic : ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancer has published its financial results for 2023, as approved by the Board of Directors on 26 March 2024.