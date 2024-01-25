Oncodesign Precision Medicine: fundraising on the horizon

Shares in biopharmaceutical company Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) fell sharply on the Paris Bourse on Thursday, following the announcement of a capital increase of three million euros.



In a press release, the company explains that this fund-raising will enable it to "calmly" consider the development of its clinical and preclinical programs over the next 12 months.



These tests are conducted in fields as diverse as inflammatory bowel disease, oncology and pancreatic cancer, in partnership with Servier.



The development of the program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease is to be fully financed by the Servier group.



This capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights includes a priority subscription period for the benefit of existing shareholders, explains OPM.



Oncodesign Precision Medicine also announced this morning that it had received grants from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) totalling 2.1 million euros for the 'Comete' program, which aims to use systemic radiotherapy to treat metastatic digestive cancers in particular.



At around 11:40 a.m., the biotech's share price was down by more than 25%.



