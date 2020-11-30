Oncology Venture A/S : Q3 2020 Report ›

Log in
11/30/2020
Allarity Therapeutics A/S

(formerly Oncology Venture A/S)

Venlighedsvej 1, DK-2970 Hoersholm

CVR no. DK 28 10 63 51

Interim report for the period

January 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Contents

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

3

Management's review

4

- 16

Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income

18

- 19

Consolidated balance sheet

20

- 21

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

22

Consolidated cash flow statement

23

Parent company income statement

24

Parent company balance sheet

25

- 26

Parent company statement of changes in equity

27

Consolidated notes

28

- 34

2

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board provide their assurance that the interim report provides a fair and true overview of the Parent Company's and the Group's operations, financial position and results, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the parent Company and the Group.

Hoersholm, Denmark, November 30, 2020

Executive Board

Steve Carchedi

Jens Erik Knudsen

Board of Directors

Duncan Moore

Gail Maderis

Steve Carchedi

Chairman

Søren Gade Jensen

3

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Management's review

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS

Q3

Q3

Q1 - Q3

Q1 - Q3

Year

Amounts in DKK '000

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Key figures

Profit/loss

Revenue

0

0

0

519

801

Profit/loss before

-11,767

-17,927

-34,295

-46,011

-66,502

depreciation (EBITDA)

Operating profit/loss before

-12,030

-18,201

-35,090

-46,837

-148,102

net financials

Net financials

616

-5,595

3,453

-17,679

-26,822

Net profit/loss

-8,539

-22,210

-27,457

-59,069

-138,132

Balance sheet

Balance sheet total

171,817

257,366

171,817

257,366

181,201

Purchase of PPE

19

40

19

40

56

Equity

145,945

160,816

145,945

160,816

141,334

Cash flows

Cash flows from:

Operating activities

-10,774

-20,836

-31,944

-58,985

-72,415

Investing activities

-19

0

-19

-4,126

-3,814

Financing activities

8,191

15,266

21,748

63,749

84,760

Ratios

Solvency ratio

85%

62%

85%

62%

78%

Earnings per share, DKK

-0.05

-0.31

-0.18

-0.95

-2.08

Diluted earnings per share, DKK

-0.05

-0.31

-0.18

-0.95

-2.08

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics A/S published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:54:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
