Oncology Venture A/S : Q3 2020 Report ›

Allarity Therapeutics A/S
Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
The Board of Directors and the Executive Board provide their assurance that the interim report provides a fair and true overview of the Parent Company's and the Group's operations, financial position and results, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the parent Company and the Group.
Hoersholm, Denmark, November 30, 2020
Executive Board
Steve Carchedi
Jens Erik Knudsen
Board of Directors
Duncan Moore
Gail Maderis
Steve Carchedi
Chairman
Søren Gade Jensen
Allarity Therapeutics A/S
Management's review
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS
Q3
Q3
Q1 - Q3
Q1 - Q3
Year
Amounts in DKK '000
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
Key figures
Profit/loss
Revenue
0
0
0
519
801
Profit/loss before
-11,767
-17,927
-34,295
-46,011
-66,502
depreciation (EBITDA)
Operating profit/loss before
-12,030
-18,201
-35,090
-46,837
-148,102
net financials
Net financials
616
-5,595
3,453
-17,679
-26,822
Net profit/loss
-8,539
-22,210
-27,457
-59,069
-138,132
Balance sheet
Balance sheet total
171,817
257,366
171,817
257,366
181,201
Purchase of PPE
19
40
19
40
56
Equity
145,945
160,816
145,945
160,816
141,334
Cash flows
Cash flows from:
Operating activities
-10,774
-20,836
-31,944
-58,985
-72,415
Investing activities
-19
0
-19
-4,126
-3,814
Financing activities
8,191
15,266
21,748
63,749
84,760
Ratios
Solvency ratio
85%
62%
85%
62%
78%
Earnings per share, DKK
-0.05
-0.31
-0.18
-0.95
-2.08
Diluted earnings per share, DKK
-0.05
-0.31
-0.18
-0.95
-2.08
