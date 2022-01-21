Oncolys BioPharma : Announcement of Enrollment of First Patient in Phase IIa study for OBP-601 (Censavudine, TPN-101) in patients with ALS and/or FTD

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

January 21, 2022

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

Announcement of Enrollment of First Patient in Phase IIa study for OBP-601 (Censavudine, TPN-101) in patients with ALS and/or FTD

Oncolys BioPharma Inc. (hereafter "Oncolys") today announced that it has received notice from Transposon Therapeutics, Inc. ("Transposon"), licensee of OBP-601 (Censavudine, TPN-101), that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase IIa, double-blind,placebo-controlled study of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and/or Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). The study will be conducted in multiple centers in the United States and Europe.

In addition, Transposon continues to enroll patients with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in a Phase IIa, double-blind,placebo-controlled study conducted in the US.

PSP, ALS and FTD are rare but devastating neurodegenerative diseases for which new treatments are eagerly awaited.

The ongoing Phase IIa studies will evaluate the effect of OBP-601 on biomarkers of target engagement, disease and neuroinflammation.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.(JPX:4588) develops novel cancer therapeutics and diagnostic products using gene modified viral technologies and aims to contribute to fulfill unmet medical needs for cancer and severe infectious diseases. Especially in oncology area, we utilize technology platform for oncolytic virus and develop Telomelysin and its next- generations for cancer treatment and TelomeScan for early detection of cancer and recurrence monitoring after surgery. We have established broad range of product pipeline to cover early detection of cancer, early treatment of local cancer, post-operative examination, and treatment of metastatic cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.oncolys.com/en/

