Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oncolys BioPharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4588   JP3202170001

ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA INC.

(4588)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncolys BioPharma : Announcement of manufacturing partnership on OBP-2011, an investigational product for COVID-19

07/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NB: this is a summary translation of the press release

Jul 19, 2021

original drafted in Japanese for the disclosure

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

required in compliance with the TSE regulations.

Announcement of manufacturing partnership on OBP-2011,

an investigational product for COVID-19

Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021 -- Oncolys BioPharma Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; (JPX:4588), "Oncolys") today announced that Spera Pharma, Inc. ("Spera Pharma") agreed to manufacture investigational product of OBP- 2011, a novel COVID-19 drug candidate which Oncolys develops.

OBP-2011 is orally-available form that inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19. Oncolys has already concluded the partnership with Spera Nexus, Inc. (former: Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd.) for GMP manufacturing of OBP-2011 drug substance as disclosed by a press release on March 22, 2021. Once Spera Nexus has completed the manufacturing of drug substance of OBP-2011, Spera Pharma will manufacture drug product, and Oncolys will obtain it from Spera Pharma in the first quarter in 2022.

In preclinical trials, OBP-2011 has suggested to be effective for UK and Brazilian variants of SARS-CoV-2 variants and was also found to show an effect for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). The result of the past exploratory toxicity study shows that the OBP-2011 have no safety problems.

Oncolys continues to make progress to complete GMP manufacturing and preclinical study in the first half in 2022.

Ends

###

About Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.(JPX:4588) develops novel cancer therapeutics and diagnostic products using gene modified viral technologies and aims to contribute to fulfill unmet medical needs for cancer and severe infectious diseases. Especially in oncology area, we utilize technology platform for oncolytic virus and develop Telomelysin and its next- generations for cancer treatment and TelomeScan for early detection of cancer and recurrence monitoring after surgery. We have established broad range of product pipeline to cover early detection of cancer, early treatment of local cancer, post-operative examination, and treatment of metastatic cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.oncolys.com/en/

Enquiries:

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

Email: oncolys_information@oncolys.com

Disclaimer

Oncolys BioPharma Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA INC.
02:03aONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of manufacturing partnership on OBP-2011, an in..
PU
06/28ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of the effect of OBP-2011 against SARS and MERS
PU
06/28Oncolys Biopharma Inc. Announces of the Effect of OBP-2011 Against SARS and M..
CI
05/07ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ende..
PU
05/07Oncolys Biopharma Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/07Oncolys Biopharma Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Decembe..
CI
05/06ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of First Patient Enrolled in Oncology Investiga..
PU
05/06Oncolys BioPharma Inc. Announces That the First Patient Has Been Enrolled in ..
CI
03/31ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of the effect of OBP-2011 against coronavirus v..
PU
03/31ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of GMP manufacturing of investigational product..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net income 2020 -1 200 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 535 M 205 M 205 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 75,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 56,3x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Oncolys BioPharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 1 301,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuo Urata President, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Kohei Hata Executive Officer, Head-Finance & IR
Junya Inoue Director & Head-Operations Management
Fumio Urano Independent Outside Director
Yasunari Kashihara Director & Head-Overseas Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA INC.-13.44%289
CSL LIMITED-1.93%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.36.09%77 747
BIOGEN INC.32.57%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.8.84%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.26.09%44 549