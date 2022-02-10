Oncolys BioPharma : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 30, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: March 31, 2022
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: No
Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2021
642
104.5
(1,454)
-
(1,500)
-
(1,615)
-
December 31, 2020
314
(75.9)
(1,674)
-
(1,723)
-
(2,095)
-
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Rate of return
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
per share
on equity
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
December 31, 2021
(95.50)
-
(57.9)
(42.3)
-
December 31, 2020
(145.58)
-
(77.0)
(48.0)
-
(Reference) Equity in
earnings of affiliates:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: ¥- million
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥- million
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
4,291
3,593
83.6
206.86
As of December 31, 2020
2,796
2,003
71.4
136.43
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥3,586 million As of December 31, 2020: ¥1,995 million
(3) Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and
cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
December 31, 2021
(1,741)
(0)
3,091
3,209
December 31, 2020
(1,465)
(37)
242
1,822
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Payout ratio
Dividends to
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
dividends
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
December 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
-
(Forecast)
3. Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period for the full year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year
1,000
155.7
(1,600)
-
(1,600)
-
(1,600)
-
(94.59)
* Notes:
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): December 31, 2021: 17,405,200 shares
December 31, 2020: 14,641,900 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
December 31, 2021: 68,494 shares
December 31, 2020: 14,462 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 16,915,148 shares
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: 14,391,621 shares
* These financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes(Note regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company at the time of the release of these materials and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. In addition, actual financial results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions used in forecasting financial results and notes regarding the use of financial forecasts, please see "1. Overview of Business Results, etc. (4) Future Outlook" on page 3 of the supplementary material.
1. Overview of Business Results, etc.
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review
The Japanese economy during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 deteriorated rapidly as economic activities slowed down globally due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a series of economic stimulation policies by the government, corporate performance and employment situation once showed recovery signs in general after the lifting of the state of emergency, but the outlook of the global economy became uncertain again due to another increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant.
The trends have had a significant impact on the development of new drugs in the field of pharmaceutical research and development, where the treatment of COVID-19 patients has been prioritized and clinical trials for new drugs have been delayed globally.
Under these circumstances, the Company has been pursuing a vision of "Dedicating power to future cancer treatments, and Leaving our footprint in the history of cancer treatment through those achievements.", increased management efficiency and actively expanded its research, development and licensing activities.
In particular, the Company is promoting research, development, and licensing activities with a focus on Telomelysin (OBP-301) virotherapy for cancer and OBP-2011 for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, concerning OBP-601 (Censavudine), a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, Transposon Therapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter "Transposon") is conducting clinical trials at its own full expense based on a license agreement.
The Company was previously composed of two reportable segments classified as the "pharmaceutical business" and the "diagnostic business." However, since more than 99% of net sales of the Company are from the pharmaceutical business and the trend is expected to continue, the Company changed the method of performance management and changed to a single segment of the "drug discovery business" from the fiscal year under review. Information by segment is therefore omitted.
For details of the Company's activities, please refer to "5. Supplemental Information (1) Research and development activities."
As a result, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, net sales were ¥642,494 thousand (net sales of ¥314,179 thousand in the previous fiscal year), and operating loss was ¥1,454,554 thousand (operating loss of ¥1,674,652 thousand in the previous fiscal year). In addition, the Company recorded interest income of ¥494 thousand, foreign exchange gains of ¥37,369 thousand, and other items as non-operating income, and interest expenses of ¥4,169 thousand, amortization of restricted stock remuneration of ¥68,525 thousand, share acquisition rights issuance costs of ¥413 thousand, share issuance costs of ¥11,652 thousand, and other items as non-operating expenses. Ordinary loss was ¥1,500,888 thousand (ordinary loss of ¥1,723,537 thousand in the previous fiscal year). A total extraordinary loss of ¥110,825 thousand was recorded, primarily due to a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of Precision Corporation, a developer of vaccines for emerging infectious diseases, and an impairment loss on the Company's capital investment in TelomeScan, including fluorescence microscopes. As a result, net loss was ¥1,615,439 thousand (net loss of ¥2,095,087 thousand in the previous fiscal year).
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review
1) Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Assets at the end of the fiscal year under review were ¥4,291,876 thousand (53.5% increase compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing partly to an increase in cash and deposits. Liabilities were ¥697,884 thousand (12.0% decrease compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing partly to a decrease in accounts payable - other. Net assets were ¥3,593,992 thousand (79.4% increase compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing to capital increase through issuance of new shares, loss incurred and other factors.
2
