Oncolys BioPharma : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

The Japanese economy during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 deteriorated rapidly as economic activities slowed down globally due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a series of economic stimulation policies by the government, corporate performance and employment situation once showed recovery signs in general after the lifting of the state of emergency, but the outlook of the global economy became uncertain again due to another increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The trends have had a significant impact on the development of new drugs in the field of pharmaceutical research and development, where the treatment of COVID-19 patients has been prioritized and clinical trials for new drugs have been delayed globally.

Under these circumstances, the Company has been pursuing a vision of "Dedicating power to future cancer treatments, and Leaving our footprint in the history of cancer treatment through those achievements.", increased management efficiency and actively expanded its research, development and licensing activities.

In particular, the Company is promoting research, development, and licensing activities with a focus on Telomelysin (OBP-301) virotherapy for cancer and OBP-2011 for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, concerning OBP-601 (Censavudine), a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, Transposon Therapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter "Transposon") is conducting clinical trials at its own full expense based on a license agreement.

The Company was previously composed of two reportable segments classified as the "pharmaceutical business" and the "diagnostic business." However, since more than 99% of net sales of the Company are from the pharmaceutical business and the trend is expected to continue, the Company changed the method of performance management and changed to a single segment of the "drug discovery business" from the fiscal year under review. Information by segment is therefore omitted.

For details of the Company's activities, please refer to "5. Supplemental Information (1) Research and development activities."

As a result, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, net sales were ¥642,494 thousand (net sales of ¥314,179 thousand in the previous fiscal year), and operating loss was ¥1,454,554 thousand (operating loss of ¥1,674,652 thousand in the previous fiscal year). In addition, the Company recorded interest income of ¥494 thousand, foreign exchange gains of ¥37,369 thousand, and other items as non-operating income, and interest expenses of ¥4,169 thousand, amortization of restricted stock remuneration of ¥68,525 thousand, share acquisition rights issuance costs of ¥413 thousand, share issuance costs of ¥11,652 thousand, and other items as non-operating expenses. Ordinary loss was ¥1,500,888 thousand (ordinary loss of ¥1,723,537 thousand in the previous fiscal year). A total extraordinary loss of ¥110,825 thousand was recorded, primarily due to a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates of Precision Corporation, a developer of vaccines for emerging infectious diseases, and an impairment loss on the Company's capital investment in TelomeScan, including fluorescence microscopes. As a result, net loss was ¥1,615,439 thousand (net loss of ¥2,095,087 thousand in the previous fiscal year).

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Under Review

1) Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Assets at the end of the fiscal year under review were ¥4,291,876 thousand (53.5% increase compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing partly to an increase in cash and deposits. Liabilities were ¥697,884 thousand (12.0% decrease compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing partly to a decrease in accounts payable - other. Net assets were ¥3,593,992 thousand (79.4% increase compared with the end of the previous fiscal year), owing to capital increase through issuance of new shares, loss incurred and other factors.

