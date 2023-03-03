Oncolytics Biotech : Financial Report FY 2022

March 2, 2023

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL

CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Our IFRS accounting policies are set in note 3 of our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. This MD&A, along with our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors (the "Board") on March 2, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" and "dollars" in this discussion and analysis mean thousands of Canadian dollars.

All references in this MD&A to "the Company", "Oncolytics", "we", "us", or "our" and similar expressions refer to Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and the subsidiaries through which it conducts its business, unless otherwise indicated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following discussion contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including: our belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, as a cancer therapeutic; our expectation that we will incur substantial losses and will not generate significant revenues until and unless pelareorep becomes commercially viable; our business strategy, goals, focus and objectives for the development of pelareorep, including our immediate primary focus on advancing our program in hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer to a phase 3 licensure-enabling study; our exploration of opportunities for registrational programs in gastrointestinal cancers through our GOBLET platform study; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global political conflict in Ukraine on our research and development activities, business operations and financial condition, our plans to monitor and mitigate any such impact; our expectations regarding the delivery of additional clinical data, the timing thereof and the anticipated benefits and value to us of such additional clinical data; our current clinical development approach; our plan to actively manage the development of our clinical trial program, our preclinical and collaborative programs, our manufacturing process and pelareorep supply; our plans respecting regulatory approval for pelareorep; our expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of our current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; our expectations regarding enrollment under our clinical trials; our anticipated milestones and catalysts; our planned 2023 development program for pelareorep and primary 2023 clinical objectives; our 2023 manufacturing program; our anticipated 2023 cash requirements to fund our operations; our anticipated 2023 expenses relating to clinical trials, manufacturing and related process development, intellectual property, translational science, personnel-related and other and operating expenses; our plans respecting the maintenance of adequate cash reserves to support our planned activities; our anticipated cash usage in 2023; our plans for funding our capital expenditure requirements; our approach to credit rate, interest rate, foreign exchange and liquidity risk mitigation; the effectiveness of our internal control systems; and other statements that are not historical facts or which are related to anticipated developments in our business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which we express an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation, or belief will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus and the global political conflict in Ukraine, including manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic and the global political conflict in Ukraine persist for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results, and financial condition.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the need for and availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and