Oncolytics Biotech : Financial Report FY 2022

Our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Our IFRS accounting policies are set in note 3 of our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. This MD&A, along with our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors (the "Board") on March 2, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" and "dollars" in this discussion and analysis mean thousands of Canadian dollars.
All references in this MD&A to "the Company", "Oncolytics", "we", "us", or "our" and similar expressions refer to Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and the subsidiaries through which it conducts its business, unless otherwise indicated.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The following discussion contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including: our belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, as a cancer therapeutic; our expectation that we will incur substantial losses and will not generate significant revenues until and unless pelareorep becomes commercially viable; our business strategy, goals, focus and objectives for the development of pelareorep, including our immediate primary focus on advancing our program in hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer to a phase 3 licensure-enabling study; our exploration of opportunities for registrational programs in gastrointestinal cancers through our GOBLET platform study; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global political conflict in Ukraine on our research and development activities, business operations and financial condition, our plans to monitor and mitigate any such impact; our expectations regarding the delivery of additional clinical data, the timing thereof and the anticipated benefits and value to us of such additional clinical data; our current clinical development approach; our plan to actively manage the development of our clinical trial program, our preclinical and collaborative programs, our manufacturing process and pelareorep supply; our plans respecting regulatory approval for pelareorep; our expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of our current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; our expectations regarding enrollment under our clinical trials; our anticipated milestones and catalysts; our planned 2023 development program for pelareorep and primary 2023 clinical objectives; our 2023 manufacturing program; our anticipated 2023 cash requirements to fund our operations; our anticipated 2023 expenses relating to clinical trials, manufacturing and related process development, intellectual property, translational science, personnel-related and other and operating expenses; our plans respecting the maintenance of adequate cash reserves to support our planned activities; our anticipated cash usage in 2023; our plans for funding our capital expenditure requirements; our approach to credit rate, interest rate, foreign exchange and liquidity risk mitigation; the effectiveness of our internal control systems; and other statements that are not historical facts or which are related to anticipated developments in our business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which we express an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation, or belief will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus and the global political conflict in Ukraine, including manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic and the global political conflict in Ukraine persist for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results, and financial condition.
Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the need for and availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and
trials, our ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research, development, and manufacturing of pelareorep, uncertainties related to competition, changes in technology, the regulatory process, and general changes to the economic environment.
With respect to the forward-looking statements made within this MD&A, we have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: our ability to recruit and retain talented employees, our continued ability to obtain financing to fund our clinical development plan, our ability to receive regulatory approval to commence enrollment in the clinical studies which are part of our clinical development plan, our ability to maintain our supply of pelareorep and future expense levels being within our current expectations.
Investors should consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, projections, estimates, and expectations of management at the time such forward-looking statements are made, and such assumptions, projections, estimates and/or expectations could change or prove to be incorrect or inaccurate. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Company Overview
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pelareorep, a safe and well-tolerated intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent that activates the innate and adaptive immune systems and weakens tumor defense mechanisms. This improves the ability of the immune system to fight cancer, making tumors more susceptible to a broad range of oncology treatments.
Pelareorep is a proprietary isolate of a naturally occurring, non-pathogenicdouble-stranded RNA (dsRNA) virus commonly found in environmental waters, known as reovirus. Pelareorep has demonstrated the ability to create a more permissive tumor microenvironment (TME) and conditions the tumor for multiple treatment combinations, including chemotherapies, checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-oncology drugs, like CAR T therapies, bispecific antibodies, and CDK4/6 and PARP inhibitors. Pelareorep creates a new army of tumor-reactive T cells, helps these cells to infiltrate the tumor through an inflammatory process, and promotes the overexpression of PD-1/PD-L1. By priming the immune system with pelareorep, we believe we can increase the proportion of patients who respond to immunotherapies and other cancer treatments, especially in cancers where immunotherapies have failed or provided limited benefit.
As our clinical development program advances, we anticipate pelareorep's ability to enhance innate and adaptive immune responses within the TME will play an increasingly important role. This greatly increases opportunities for expansion of our clinical program along with business development and partnering opportunities to address a broad range of cancers in combination with a variety of other therapies. We believe this approach has the most promise for generating clinically impactful data and offers the most expeditious path to regulatory approval.
Our primary focus is to advance our programs in hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative (HR+/ HER2-) metastatic breast cancer (mBC) and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) to phase 3 licensure-enabling studies. In addition, we are exploring opportunities for registrational programs in gastrointestinal cancers through our GOBLET platform study.
We have not been profitable since our inception and expect to continue to incur substantial losses as we continue research and development efforts. We do not expect to generate significant revenues until and unless pelareorep becomes commercially viable. As at December 31, 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $32,138. We believe we have sufficient existing cash resources to fund our presently planned operations for at least the next twelve months.
2022 Developments
Clinical Trial Program
Breast cancer program
Co-development Agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany: BRACELET-1 study
In 2019, we entered into a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab (Bavencio®), a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, for the treatment of HR+/ HER2- mBC. This phase 2 clinical trial is jointly funded by Oncolytics and Pfizer. The study, known as BRACELET-1, is a randomised open-label study that enrolled 48 patients into three cohorts: paclitaxel alone, paclitaxel in combination with pelareorep, and paclitaxel in combination with both pelareorep and avelumab. PrECOG LLC, a leading cancer research network, is managing the BRACELET-1 study.
The study is examining the expression of immune-related biomarkers to identify changes in the T cell population between pretreatment and on-therapy biopsies and seeks to confirm our previously identified biomarker. It is designed to assess efficacy in terms of overall response rate at week 16 per RECIST 1.1. The safety of the combination is also being evaluated. The results of this study may provide an opportunity to add an arm to our proposed registration study that includes a checkpoint inhibitor in addition to the chemotherapy-pelareorep combination. Furthermore, the results of the BRACELET-1 study may provide important confirmatory data in the same patient population as our IND.213 study, for which we presented a statistically significant near doubling of overall survival with pelareorep treatment in HR+/HER2- mBC. These endpoints, including the biomarker data, are expected to further de-risk our contemplated registration study, permitting for a smaller study with a higher likelihood of clinical success.
In 2022, we concluded patient enrollment, continued re-treating patients still on-study, monitored those patients who came off treatment due to progression, and assisted with follow-up activities. These activities included analyzing data on the study's primary endpoint of week 16 overall response rate and secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival.
Collaboration with SOLTI: AWARE-1 study
In February 2019, we received approval for our AWARE-1 study from the Spanish Agency for Medicine and Health Products. This clinical collaboration with SOLTI, an academic research group dedicated to breast cancer research, was a window of opportunity study in the neoadjuvant setting for breast cancer using pelareorep in combination with F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche)'s anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab (Tecentriq®). We completed enrollment in 2022. Throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022, we published various clinical data which demonstrated most HR+/HER2- early breast cancer patients treated
