Oncolytics Biotech : Financial Report Q1 2023

May 4, 2023

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL

CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and should also be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") contained in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" and "dollars" in this discussion and analysis mean Canadian dollars.

All references in this MD&A to "the Company," "Oncolytics," "we," "us," or "our" and similar expressions refer to Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and the subsidiaries through which it conducts its business unless otherwise indicated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following discussion contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including: our belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, as a cancer therapeutic; our expectation that we will incur substantial losses and will not generate significant revenues until and unless pelareorep becomes commercially viable; our business strategy, goals, focus and objectives for the development of pelareorep, including our immediate primary focus on advancing our programs in hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/ metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) to a phase 3 licensure-enabling study; our exploration of opportunities for registrational programs in other gastrointestinal cancers through our GOBLET platform study; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global political conflict in Ukraine, and recent bank failures on our research and development activities, business operations and financial condition; our expectations regarding the delivery of additional clinical data, the timing thereof and the anticipated benefits and value to us of such additional clinical data; our current clinical development approach; our plan to manage the development of our clinical trial program, our preclinical and collaborative programs, our manufacturing process and pelareorep supply; our plans respecting regulatory approval for pelareorep; our expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of our current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; our expectations regarding enrollment under our clinical trials; our planned 2023 development program for pelareorep and primary 2023 clinical objectives; our 2023 manufacturing program; our belief that we have sufficient existing cash resources to fund our operations for at least twelve months; our plans respecting the maintenance of adequate cash reserves to support our planned activities; our plans for funding our capital expenditure requirements; our approach to credit rate, interest rate, foreign exchange and liquidity risk mitigation; the effectiveness of our internal control systems; and other statements that are not historical facts or which are related to anticipated developments in our business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which we express an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation, or belief will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus and the global political conflict in Ukraine. It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic and the global political conflict in Ukraine persist for an extended period of time. Recent bank failures could impair our ability to access our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and to timely pay key vendors and others. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results, and financial condition.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the need for and availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, our ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research, development, and manufacturing of pelareorep, uncertainties related to competition, changes in technology, the regulatory process, and general changes to the economic environment.

With respect to the forward-looking statements made within this MD&A, we have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: our ability to recruit and retain employees, our continued ability to obtain financing to fund our clinical