ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.

(ONC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncolytics Biotech : Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call - XBRL

03/05/2021 | 03:49pm EST
Annual and transition report of foreign private issuers pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2020

shares

Cover [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC
Entity Central Index Key 0001129928
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Document Type 20-F
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Amendment Flag false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 46,166,980
ICFR Auditor Attestation Flag true
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -20,1 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 133 M 134 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 339x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,72 CAD
Last Close Price 3,91 CAD
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 149%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew C. Coffey President, CEO, COO & Director
Kirk J. Look Chief Financial Officer
Wayne F. Pisano Chairman
Thomas C Heineman Global Head-Clinical Development & Operations
Angela Holtham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC.34.77%134
MODERNA, INC.26.64%52 890
LONZA GROUP AG-4.22%43 774
CELLTRION, INC.-15.74%37 183
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.14%35 780
SEAGEN INC.-16.95%26 350
