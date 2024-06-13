RELEASE OF CLAIMS

As used in this Release of Claims (this " Release "), the term "claims" will include all claims, covenants, warranties, promises, undertakings, actions, suits, causes of action, obligations, debts, accounts, attorneys' fees, judgments, losses, and liabilities, of whatsoever kind or nature, in law, in equity, or otherwise.

For and in consideration of the Severance Payment (as defined below) and other good and valuable consideration, I, Bruce Harmon for and on behalf of myself and my heirs, administrators, executors, and assigns, effective the date on which this release becomes effective pursuant to its terms, do fully and forever release, remise, and discharge each of the Company and each of its direct and indirect subsidiaries and affiliates, together with their respective officers, directors, partners, shareholders, employees, and agents (collectively, the " Group ") from any and all claims whatsoever up to the date hereof that I had, may have had, or now have against the Group, for or by reason of any matter, cause, or thing whatsoever, including any claim arising out of or attributable to my employment or the termination of my employment with the Company, whether for tort, breach of express or implied employment contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, unjust dismissal, defamation, libel, or slander, or under any federal, state, or local law dealing with discrimination based on age, race, sex, national origin, handicap, religion, disability, or sexual orientation. This release of claims includes, but is not limited to, all claims arising under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (" ADEA "), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, the Family Medical Leave Act, and the Equal Pay Act, each as may be amended from time to time, and all other federal, state, and local laws, the common law, and any other purported restriction on an employer's right to terminate the employment of employees. The release contained herein is intended to be a general release of any and all claims to the fullest extent permissible by law.

I acknowledge and agree that as of the date I execute this Release, I have no knowledge of any facts or circumstances that give rise or could give rise to any claims under any of the laws listed in the preceding paragraph.

I acknowledge and agree that, provided that I honor all of my commitments set forth herein, I will be entitled to a one-time payment in the gross amount of $66,152.61 less withholdings and deductions applicable to wages (the "Severance Benefit"). The Severance Benefit will be paid in full via direct deposit on or before June 19, 2024. I further expressly acknowledge and agree that I am not entitled to the Severance Benefit (or any portion thereof) unless I execute and do not revoke this Release and satisfy the terms herein.

As a condition of receiving the Severance Benefit, I: (a) have irrevocably resigned from my employment with the Company, and from all other offices I hold with the Company, effective as of June 8, 2024; and (b) have provided the Company with all Company work product in my possession that have not been saved with Company records.

I acknowledge and agree that, except for the Severance Benefit, no other monetary payments or any other form of consideration shall be provided to me in exchange for entering this Release (including any stock, stock options, stock appreciation rights or any other form of equity compensation). I acknowledge that any unvested stock option grants or stock grants from the Company or the Company Group are hereby forfeited and returned to the Company. I acknowledge and agree that I have previously received all salary, bonuses, vacation pay, and any other forms of compensation in connection with my services to the Company through the date of this Release.

As a further condition of receiving the Severance Benefit, I agree to refrain from any communications, concerning the Company, its operations, business plans, finances, directors, officers, or employees, with any of the Company's investors, shareholders, bankers, business partners, or employees. I further agree to refrain from making any statement or taking any action, directly or indirectly, that harms, impairs, impugns, interferes with, undermines or criticizes the Company, the Group, and/or their business interests, reputation, or goodwill. If I violate this Release, the Company may refuse to make the payment of the Severance Benefit and recoup the Severance Benefit from me, but the release the Release shall otherwise remain in full force and effect.

By executing this Release, I specifically release all claims relating to my employment and its termination under ADEA, a United States federal statute that, among other things, prohibits discrimination on the basis of age in employment and employee benefit plans.

Notwithstanding any provision of this Release to the contrary, by executing this Release, I am not releasing (i) any claims relating to my rights under Section 7 of the Employment Agreement, (ii) any claims that cannot be waived by law, or (iii) my right of indemnification as provided by, and in accordance with the terms of, the Company's by-laws, my Indemnification Agreement with the Company dated October 4, 2024 or a Company insurance policy providing such coverage, as any of such may be amended from time to time.

I expressly acknowledge and agree that I -

● Am able to read the language, and understand the meaning and effect, of this Release;

● Have no physical or mental impairment of any kind that has interfered with my ability to read and understand the meaning of this Release or its terms, and that I am not acting under the influence of any medication, drug, or chemical of any type in entering into this Release;

● Am specifically agreeing to the terms of the release contained in this Release because the Company has agreed to pay me the Severance Benefits in consideration for my agreement to accept it in full settlement of all possible claims I might have or ever had, and because of my execution of this Release;

● Acknowledge that, but for my execution of this Release, I would not be entitled to the Severance Benefits;

● Understand that, by entering into this Release, I do not waive rights or claims under ADEA that may arise after the date I execute this Release;

● Have not relied upon any representation or statement not set forth in this Release or my Employment Agreement made by the Company or any of its representatives;

● Was advised to consult with my attorney regarding the terms and effect of this Release; and

● Have signed this Release knowingly and voluntarily.

I represent and warrant that I have not previously filed, and to the maximum extent permitted by law agree that I will not file, a complaint, charge, or lawsuit against any member of the Group regarding any of the claims released herein. If, notwithstanding this representation and warranty, I have filed or file such a complaint, charge, or lawsuit, I agree that I shall cause such complaint, charge, or lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice and shall pay any and all costs required in obtaining dismissal of such complaint, charge, or lawsuit, including without limitation the attorneys' fees of any member of the Group against whom I have filed such a complaint, charge, or lawsuit. This paragraph shall not apply, however, to a claim of age discrimination under ADEA or to any non-waivable right to file a charge with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (the " EEOC "); provided, however, that if the EEOC were to pursue any claims relating to my employment with Company, I agree that I shall not be entitled to recover any monetary damages or any other remedies or benefits as a result and that this Release and the Severance Benefits will control as the exclusive remedy and full settlement of all such claims by me.

Nothing in this Release shall prohibit or impede me from communicating, cooperating or filing a complaint with any Governmental Entity with respect to possible violations of any U.S. federal, state or local law or regulation, or otherwise making disclosures to any Governmental Entity, in each case, that are protected under the whistleblower provisions of any such law or regulation; provided, that in each case such communications and disclosures are consistent with applicable law. I understand and acknowledge that an individual shall not be held criminally or civilly liable under any federal or state trade secret law for the disclosure of a trade secret that is made (1) in confidence to a federal, state, or local government official or to an attorney solely for the purpose of reporting or investigating a suspected violation of law, or (2) in a complaint or other document filed in a lawsuit or other proceeding, if such filing is made under seal. I understand and acknowledge further that an individual who files a lawsuit for retaliation by an employer for reporting a suspected violation of law may disclose the trade secret to the attorney of the individual and use the trade secret information in the court proceeding, if the individual files any document containing the trade secret under seal; and does not disclose the trade secret, except pursuant to court order. Except as otherwise provided in this paragraph or under applicable law, under no circumstance am I authorized to disclose any information covered by the Company's attorney-client privilege or attorney work product, or the Company's trade secrets, without the prior written consent of the Company's Chief Executive Officer or another executive officer designated by the Board. I do not need the prior authorization of (or to give notice to) any member of the Company Group regarding any communication, disclosure, or activity permitted by this paragraph.

I hereby agree to waive any and all claims to re-employment with the Company or any other member of the Company Group (as defined in my Employment Agreement) and affirmatively agree not to seek further employment with the Company or any other member of the Company Group.

The provisions of this Release shall be binding upon my heirs, executors, administrators, legal personal representatives, and assigns. If any provision of this Release shall be held by any court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, void, or unenforceable, such provision shall be of no force or effect. The illegality or unenforceability of such provision, however, shall have no effect upon and shall not impair the enforceability of any other provision of this Release.

EXCEPT WHERE PREEMPTED BY FEDERAL LAW, THIS RELEASE SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH FEDERAL LAW AND THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE, APPLICABLE TO AGREEMENTS MADE AND TO BE PERFORMED IN THAT STATE WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO THE PRINCIPLES OF CONFLICTS OF LAWS. I HEREBY WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SUIT, ACTION, OR PROCEEDING UNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS RELEASE.

Capitalized terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in my Employment Agreement, dated October 4, 2023, with the Company (the " Employment Agreement ").

/s/ Bruce Harmon Bruce Harmon Date: June 10, 2024

