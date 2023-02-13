Advanced search
    ONTX   US68232V8019

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONTX)
02/13/2023
0.8500 USD   -24.78%
Nasdaq Symbol : ONTX - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07Onconova Therapeutics Announces Additional Clinical Data Demonstrating Rigosertib's Monotherapy Activity in RDEB-Associated Squamous Cell Carcinoma
GL
Nasdaq Symbol: ONTX - Form 8-K

02/13/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Nasdaq Symbol: ONTX

Dear Mr. Guerin:

On November 7, 2022, Staff notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, Staff has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from January 30, 2023 to February 10, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

If you have any questions, please contact Patryk Muter, Listing Analyst, at +1 301 978 8085.

Sincerely,

/s/ Ellen Ignacio

Ellen Ignacio

Nasdaq Listing Qualifications

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,21 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,6 M 23,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 114x
Capi. / Sales 2023 99,3x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 99,5%
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Fruchtman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Guerin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James J. Marino Chairman
Matthew Parris Vice President-Clinical Operations
Mark Stephen Gelder Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.75.00%24