  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTX   US68232V8019

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
1.420 USD   +1.43%
08:38aOnconova Therapeutics : ISID International Epidermolysis Bullosa Symposium/Osaka, JAPAN (May 8-9, 2023)
PU
08:38aNasdaq Symbol : ONTX - Form 8-K
PU
08:37aOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nasdaq Symbol: ONTX - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 08:38am EDT
Nasdaq Symbol: ONTX

Dear Mr. Guerin:

On March 28, 2023, Staff notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, Staff has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from April 21, 2023 to May 4, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

If you have any questions, please contact me, Listing Analyst, at +1 301 532 6389.

Sincerely,

Patryk Muter

Listing Analyst

Nasdaq Listing Qualifications

Attachments

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 12:37:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,21 M - -
Net income 2023 -28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 144x
Capi. / Sales 2024 149x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 428%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Fruchtman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Guerin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James J. Marino Chairman
Matthew Parris Vice President-Clinical Operations
Michael Saunders Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.119.92%30
CSL LIMITED4.69%98 679
BIOGEN INC.13.52%45 503
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%42 464
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.80%25 541
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-7.30%18 008
