Onconova Therapeutics : 14A

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940 USA , 2021 Dear Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend a Special Meeting of Stockholders of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ("Onconova" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2021. The Special Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021SM (the "Special Meeting"). There will not be a physical meeting location, and stockholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person. Instructions on how to participate in the Special Meeting and demonstrate proof of stock ownership are posted at and are included on your proxy card. This means that you can attend the Special Meeting online, vote your shares electronically during the meeting and submit questions during the online meeting by visiting the above-mentioned website. We believe that hosting a "virtual meeting" will enable greater stockholder attendance and participation from any location around the world, while promoting the health of our stockholders and employees. The attached Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement describes the business we will conduct at the meeting and provides information about Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. that you should consider when you vote your shares. The year 2021 is an important one as we position Onconova to execute on our mission to develop novel therapies to treat cancer, and the Special Meeting will play an important role in advancing the Company's goals. Our lead compound ON 123300, a proprietary, first-in-classmulti-kinase CDK 4/6 inhibitor has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin a Phase 1 trial in the United States. We anticipate the trial will commence in the first half of 2021, while an ongoing Phase 1 trial in China with ON 123300 continues to enroll patients. The Special Meeting is focused on changing the capital structure of the Company through a reverse stock split. This important action is expected to increase the attractiveness of Company to a broader set of institutional investors while protecting the liquidity of all stockholders to reestablish compliance with Nasdaq standards. We believe that maintaining our Nasdaq listing and attracting investor support is of utmost importance to continue our work to potentially advance cancer care with ON 123300 and any other therapeutics we may choose to develop. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting (via the virtual meeting), please carefully review the enclosed Proxy Statement and submit your proxy. We hope that you will join us virtually on March 4, 2021. Sincerely, Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer

PRELIMINARY COPY - SUBJECT TO COMPLETION Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held on March 4, 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). Date: March 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Place: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021SM Purposes: 1. To consider and vote upon an amendment to our Tenth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to combine outstanding shares of our common stock into a lesser number of outstanding shares, or a "Reverse Stock Split", by a ratio of not less than one-for-five and not more than one-for-fifteen, with the exact ratio to be set within this range by our Board of Directors in its sole discretion (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal"); To approve an amendment to the Company's Tenth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to decrease, concurrent with and conditioned upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of capital stock from 255,000,000 to 130,000,000 shares in order to decrease the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 125,000,000 shares (the "Authorized Shares Decrease Proposal"); and To authorize one or more adjournments of the meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes in favor of the Reverse Stock Split and/or Authorized Shares Decrease Proposal at the Special Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Record Date: The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business, 2021 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. A list of stockholders of record will be available during the Special Meeting for inspection by stockholders at www.onconova.com. The Company has enclosed a copy of the proxy statement and the proxy card. The proxy statement, the proxy card and the Annual Report are also available on the Company's website at www.onconova.com. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to submit your proxy as soon as possible. You may submit your proxy three different ways: by mail, via the internet, or by telephone. You may also be entitled to vote in person (via the virtual meeting) at the meeting. Please refer to detailed instructions included in the accompanying proxy statement. By order of the Board of Directors Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer Newtown, PA , 2021

PRELIMINARY COPY - SUBJECT TO COMPLETION Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940 PROXY STATEMENT FOR A SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To be held on March 4, 2021 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING Why did I receive these proxy materials? We have sent you this proxy statement and the enclosed proxy card because the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company," "Onconova," "we" or "us") is soliciting your proxy to vote at a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting"), including any adjournments or postponements of the Special Meeting, pursuant to rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). We intend to mail these proxy materials on or about , 2021 to all stockholders of record entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Who can vote at the Special Meeting? Only record holders of common stock at the close of business on2021 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. On the Record Date, there wereshares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Holders of the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") or Series B Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock") are not entitled to vote on the three proposals at the Special Meeting. Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name If on the Record Date your shares were registered directly in your name with Onconova's transfer agent, EQ Shareowner Services, then you are a stockholder of record. As a stockholder of record, you may vote in person at the Special Meeting or vote by proxy. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, we urge you to submit your proxy pursuant to the instructions set forth below to ensure your vote is counted. Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank If on the Record Date your shares were held, not in your name, but rather in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer, or other similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered to be the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Special Meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker or other agent on how to vote the shares in your account. You are also invited to attend the Special Meeting. However, because you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares in person at the Special Meeting unless you request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker or other agent. Your bank, broker or other agent has enclosed a voting instruction form for you to use to direct the bank, broker or other agent as to how to vote your shares. Please refer to the voting instruction form provided by your bank, broker or other agent for instructions on the voting methods they offer. 1

