Onconova Therapeutics : ISID International Epidermolysis Bullosa Symposium/Osaka, JAPAN (May 8-9, 2023)

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Onconova Therapeutics based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should," "approximately," "preliminary," "promising," "encouraging" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. This presentation assumes the Company raises capital for disclosed product development plans. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to raise additional financing on favorable terms, the success of our and investigator-initiated clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals and other risk factors outlined in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this presentation and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

3