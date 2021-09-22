Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTX   US68232V8019

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onconova Therapeutics : View Presentation Slides

09/22/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Preliminary Phase 1/2a Data with Rigosertib and Nivolumab

in Advanced KRAS+ NSCLC Featuring Expert Overview

September 22, 2021

NASDAQ: ONTX

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Onconova Therapeutics based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should," "approximately," "preliminary," "promising," "encouraging" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. This presentation assumes the Company raises capital for disclosed product development plans. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to raise additional financing on favorable terms, the success of our and investigator- initiated clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals and other risk factors outlined in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this presentation and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

September 2021

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

2

AGENDA

  • Introductions
  • Treatment Landscape and Unmet Need in KRAS+ NSCLC
    • Rajwanth Veluswamy, M.D., MSCR, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Phase 1/2a Data: Rigosertib-Nivolumab Combination in Advanced KRAS+ NSCLC
    • Rajwanth Veluswamy, M.D., MSCR
    • Clinical trial Principal Investigator
  • Conclusions and Next Steps: The Onconova Perspective
    • Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova
  • Question & Answer Session
    • Rajwanth Veluswamy, M.D., MSCR
    • Scott Antonia, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Cancer Institute; Director of the Duke Cancer
      Institute's Center for Cancer Immunotherapy
    • Onconova management

KRAS+ NSCLC: KRAS mutated non-small cell lung cancer

September 2021

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

3

Scott Antonia, M.D., Ph.D.

Duke Cancer Institute

  • Professor of Medicine
  • Director of the Duke Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Immunotherapy
  • Global leader in the development of immunotherapy for lung cancer
  • Global principal investigator of practice-changing Pacific Study in NSCLC

September 2021

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

4

Rajwanth Veluswamy, M.D., MSCR

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology
  • Board-certifiedMedical Oncologist
  • Specializes in the treatment of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies
  • Research focus: factors responsible for clinical outcomes in lung cancer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:42pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : View Presentation Slides
PU
03:22pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : Phase 1 clinical trial updates for oral rigosertib & pd-1 inhibito..
PU
01:20pTop Midday Gainers
MT
08:12aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Encouraging Clinical Data Supporting the Anti-Cancer Act..
PU
08:07aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Encouraging Clinical Data Supporting the Anti-Cancer Act..
AQ
09/20ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Dru..
AQ
09/20ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQCM : ONTX) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/10ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Participation At The Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annua..
AQ
09/09Onconova Therapeutics Announces Participation at the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annu..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,3 M 77,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 331x
Capi. / Sales 2022 516x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Fruchtman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Guerin Chief Financial Officer
James J. Marino Chairman
Matthew Parris Vice President-Clinical Operations
Mark Stephen Gelder Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-29.87%77
CSL LIMITED10.32%102 198
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.18.19%66 153
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.12.95%52 008
BIOGEN INC.20.70%44 045
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336