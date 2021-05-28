Onconova Therapeutics : May 28, 2021 - Proxy Statements

TABLE OF CONTENTS UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) ☒ Definitive Proxy Statement

14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12 ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) NOT APPLICABLE (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): No fee required. Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-

11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. Amount Previously Paid: Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed:



TABLE OF CONTENTS Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940 USA May 28, 2021 Dear Stockholder, We cordially invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, June 25, 2021. Due to COVID-19, and in keeping with the government and Center for Disease Control's guidelines on such pandemic, the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021 (the "Annual Meeting"). Our annual meeting will be a "virtual meeting" of stockholders, which will be conducted exclusively via the internet at a virtual web conference. There will not be a physical meeting location, and stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. Instructions on how to participate in the Annual Meeting and demonstrate proof of stock ownership are posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021 and your proxy card. This means that you can attend the annual meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the online meeting by visiting the above-mentioned website. We believe that hosting a "virtual meeting" will enable greater stockholder attendance and participation from any location around the world. The attached Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describes the business we will conduct at the meeting and provides information about Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. that you should consider when you vote your shares. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting (via the virtual meeting), please carefully review the enclosed Proxy Statement and then cast your vote. We hope that you will join us virtually on June 25, 2021. Sincerely, /s/ Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer

TABLE OF CONTENTS Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940 Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of Stockholders of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on: Date: June 25, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Place: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021 Purposes: 1. To elect six directors, each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his or her successor is elected and qualified; 2. To consider and vote upon the 2021 Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Incentive Plan Proposal"); 3. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers;. 4. To consider and vote upon the ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; 5. To consider and vote upon a proposal to adjourn the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve the Incentive Plan Proposal; and 6. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Record Date: The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 28, 2021 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Company has enclosed a copy of the proxy statement, the proxy card and the Company's annual report to stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report"). The proxy statement, the proxy card and the Annual Report are also available on the Company's website at www.onconova.com. Your vote is important.Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote as soon as possible by submitting your proxy. You may vote your proxy three different ways: by mail, via the internet, or by telephone. You may also be entitled to vote in person (via the virtual meeting) at the meeting. Please refer to detailed instructions included in the accompanying proxy statement. FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer Newtown, PA May 28, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS General Information 1 Proposal One - Election of Directors 5 Proposal Two - 2021 Incentive Compensation Plan 14 Proposal Three - Advisory vote on executive compensation 25 Proposal Four - Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 26 Proposal Five - Authorization of an adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve the Incentive Plan Proposal 27 Report of Audit Committee 28 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management 29 Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions 31 Executive Compensation 32 Other Matters 38 i