Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.    ONTX

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onconova Therapeutics : Proxy Statement Mar 04, 2021

03/04/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o Check the appropriate box:

o

Preliminary Proxy Statement

o

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

o

Definitive Proxy Statement

o

Definitive Additional Materials Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

o

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

o

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

o

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount Previously Paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Onconova" or the "Company"), is filing materials contained in this Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as definitive additional materials pursuant to Rule 14a-6(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors for the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 4, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). On January 13, 2021, Onconova filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Special Meeting Proxy Statement") and a definitive form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with the Special Meeting.

These definitive additional materials were first sent or made available to stockholders on or about March 4, 2021.

Certain Information Disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K the Company Filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021 (the "Form 8-K"), as amended by the Form 8-K/A the Company Filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021 (the Form 8-K/A")

As disclosed in the Form 8-K/A, at the Special Meeting held on March 4, 2021, the Company's stockholders approved Proposals 3 as set forth in the Special Meeting Proxy Statement.

In addition, as disclosed in the Form 8-K and Form 8-K/A, in accordance with Proposal 3 which was approved by the stockholders, the Special Meeting was adjourned to April 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time with respect to (i) Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Tenth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), to combine the Company's outstanding shares of common stock into a lesser number of outstanding shares (the "Reverse Stock Split") by a ratio of not less than one-for-five and not more than one-for-fifteen, with the exact ratio to be set within this range by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion, and (ii) Proposal 2 to amend the Certificate of Incorporation to decrease, concurrent with and conditioned upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of capital stock from 255,000,000 to 130,000,000 shares in order to decrease the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 125,000,000.

The adjourned Special Meeting will be held at the same virtual meeting location,www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021SM. This will enable the Company's stockholders of record as of the record date, which was January 12, 2021, additional time to consider and vote on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, and enable the Company's proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., more time to assist the Company with the solicitation of stockholder votes on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2.

At the adjourned Special Meeting on April 1, 2021, stockholders will be deemed to be present in person and vote at such adjourned meeting in the same manner as disclosed in the Special Meeting Proxy Statement the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2021 and mailed to the stockholders. Valid proxies submitted prior to the reconvened Special Meeting will continue to be valid for the upcoming reconvened Special Meeting, unless properly changed or revoked prior to votes being taken at such reconvened Special Meeting.

The Company's Board of Directors expects to communicate with stockholders in the near future in connection with the adjourned Special Meeting.

Certain Information Disclosed during the Special Meeting

During the Special Meeting, the Company informed stockholders that with regard to Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, more than 70% of the votes cast prior to the Special Meeting were in favor of each of the proposals, but there were insufficient votes to approve these proposals, each of which requires the approval of the holders of a majority of outstanding shares of common stock.

Disclaimer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:49pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Proxy Statement Mar 04, 2021
PU
04:54pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
04:23pOnconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Full Year 2020 Financia..
GL
09:23aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
03/01ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in Three Investment Conferences During t..
AQ
02/26ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Schedule 14A
PU
02/24ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/24ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requir..
AQ
02/20ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Proxy Statement 14A
PU
02/19ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,21 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1 047x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 036x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,10 $
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Fruchtman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark P. Guerin Chief Financial Officer
James J. Marino Chairman
Viren Mehta Independent Director
Jerome E. Groopman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC.146.89%271
CSL LIMITED-9.66%94 883
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-10.51%55 581
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.22%46 677
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.44%44 804
BIOGEN INC.8.88%40 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ