March 13, 2024

Listen to Sofia Heigis, CEO, and Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, talk about why Oncopeptides is carrying out a new share issue, where the money will go, what a rights issue really is and what you as a current or potential shareholder should think about.

See the Oncopeptalks video below. For more information, click here to read the press release published on Wednesday morning.

Oncopeptides will also host an audio conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00 am CET today, March 13, 2024.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/press-conference-march-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5005112