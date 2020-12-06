Oncopeptides : ANCHOR presentation at ASH 2020

Daratumumab or Bortezomib in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Refractory to an IMiD and/or a Proteasome Inhibitor - Updated Efficacy and Safety
Enrique M. Ocio, MD, PhD1; Yvonne A. Efebera, MD2; Roman Hájek, MD, PhD3; Miquel Granell, MD4; Vladimir Maisnar, MD5; Jan Straub, MD6; Jean-Richard Eveillard, MD7; Lionel Karlin, MD8; Vincent Ribrag, MD9; María-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD10; Albert Oriol, MD11; Malin Sydvander, MSc12; Stefan Norin, MD12; Sofia Mannikko, MSc12; and Luděk Pour, MD13
1University Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla (IDIVAL), University of Cantabria, Santander, Spain;2Division of Hematology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA; 3Department of Hemato-oncology, University Hospital Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic; 4Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain; 5Fourth Department of Medicine - Hematology, FN and LF UK Hradec Králové, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic; 6Všeobecná fakultní nemocnice, Prague, Czech Republic; 7Hôpital Morvan, Brest, France; 8Department of Hematology, Centre Hospitalier Lyon-Sud, University Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Pierre-Benite, France; 9DITEP, Gustave Roussy, Université Paris-Saclay, Villejuif, France; 10Hospital Clinico Universitario de
Salamanca/IBSAL/CIC, Salamanca, Spain; 11Institut Català d'Oncologia and Josep Carreras Research Institute, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain; 12Oncopeptides AB,
Stockholm, Sweden; and 13Fakultní nemocnice Brno, Brno, Czech Republic
Melphalan Flufenamide (Melflufen) Is the First Aminopeptidase-TargetedPeptide-Drug Conjugate (PDC)
Melflufen is an investigational first-in-classpeptide-drug conjugate
(PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells.1-5
In the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study (OP-106), the
activity of melflufen plus dexamethasone was further shown in heavily pretreated RRMM patients refractory to pomalidomide and/or anti-CD38 mAb therapy, with acceptable safety6
- ORR was 29%; median PFS was 4.2 months, and median OS was 11.6 months
- Grade 3/4 hematologic AEs were common (mainly neutropenia [79%], thrombocytopenia [76%], and anemia [71%]) but clinically manageable; nonhematologic AEs were infrequent
Ocio EM, et al
ASH 2020
ANCHOR Study Design
ANCHOR is a Phase 1/2a, 3+3 design, dose-escalation study of melflufen plus dexamethasone in combination with either daratumumab or bortezomib
Up to 3 dose levels of melflufen are being tested, starting at 30 mg and either increasing to 40 mg or decreasing to 20 mg based on observed DLTs
Once the optimal dose has been established, an additional 20 patients per regimen will be recruited into the phase 2 of the study, for which the primary objective is ORR (investigator assessed according to International Myeloma Working Group criteria)
Here, we present the interim analysis for both treatment arms as of October 19, 2020
Refractory to (or intolerant of) an IMiD and/or PI
Aged ≥18 years
Measurable disease
ECOG PS ≤2
Not PI-refractory in last line
(N=13)a
NCT03481556
28-day cycles until disease progression
or unacceptable toxicity
Treatment
D1
D4
D8
D11
D15
D22
Melflufen (IV): 40/30/20 mg on day 1
Bortezomib (SC): 1.3 mg/m2 on days 1, 4, 8, and 11
Dexamethasone (po): 20/40 mgb
Primary objectives
Phase 1: Optimal dose of melflufen in combination
Phase 2: ORR
Secondary objectives
Best response
DOR
TTR
PFS (monthly until PD)
OS (every 3 months)
Safety
aOne patient was replaced due to G-CSF administration in the DLT period. bDexamethasone 20 mg is administered on days 1, 4, 8, and 11 of each cycle and 40 mg on days 15 and 22 of each cycle; for patients aged ≥75 years, a 12-mg dose is administered on days 1, 4, 8, and 11 and 20 mg on days 15 and 22.
D, day; DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; DOR, duration of response; ECOG PS, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status; G-CSF, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; IV, intravenous; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival; PD, progressive disease; PFS, progression-free survival; PI, proteasome inhibitor; po, oral; SC, subcutaneous; TTR, time to response.
4
