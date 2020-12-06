Log in
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
Oncopeptides : ANCHOR presentation at ASH 2020

12/06/2020
ANCHOR (OP-104): Melflufen Plus Dexamethasone and

Daratumumab or Bortezomib in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Refractory to an IMiD and/or a Proteasome Inhibitor - Updated Efficacy and Safety

Enrique M. Ocio, MD, PhD1; Yvonne A. Efebera, MD2; Roman Hájek, MD, PhD3; Miquel Granell, MD4; Vladimir Maisnar, MD5; Jan Straub, MD6; Jean-Richard Eveillard, MD7; Lionel Karlin, MD8; Vincent Ribrag, MD9; María-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD10; Albert Oriol, MD11; Malin Sydvander, MSc12; Stefan Norin, MD12; Sofia Mannikko, MSc12; and Luděk Pour, MD13

1University Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla (IDIVAL), University of Cantabria, Santander, Spain;2Division of Hematology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA; 3Department of Hemato-oncology, University Hospital Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic; 4Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona, Spain; 5Fourth Department of Medicine - Hematology, FN and LF UK Hradec Králové, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic; 6Všeobecná fakultní nemocnice, Prague, Czech Republic; 7Hôpital Morvan, Brest, France; 8Department of Hematology, Centre Hospitalier Lyon-Sud, University Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Pierre-Benite, France; 9DITEP, Gustave Roussy, Université Paris-Saclay, Villejuif, France; 10Hospital Clinico Universitario de

Salamanca/IBSAL/CIC, Salamanca, Spain; 11Institut Català d'Oncologia and Josep Carreras Research Institute, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain; 12Oncopeptides AB,

Stockholm, Sweden; and 13Fakultní nemocnice Brno, Brno, Czech Republic

1

Melphalan Flufenamide (Melflufen) Is the First Aminopeptidase-TargetedPeptide-Drug Conjugate (PDC)

Melflufen is an investigational first-in-classpeptide-drug conjugate

(PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells.1-5

  • In the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study (OP-106), the

activity of melflufen plus dexamethasone was further shown in heavily pretreated RRMM patients refractory to pomalidomide and/or anti-CD38 mAb therapy, with acceptable safety6

- ORR was 29%; median PFS was 4.2 months, and median OS was 11.6 months

- Grade 3/4 hematologic AEs were common (mainly neutropenia [79%], thrombocytopenia [76%], and anemia [71%]) but clinically manageable; nonhematologic AEs were infrequent

AE, adverse event; mAb, monoclonal antibody; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-rate survival; RRMM, relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

1. Chauhan D, et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2013;19:3019-3031. 2. Ray A, et al. Br J Haematol. 2016;174:397-409. 3. Wickström M, et al. Oncotarget. 2017;8:66641-66655. 4. Wickström M, et al. Invest New Drugs. 2008;26:195-204. 5. Strese S, et al. Biochem Pharmacol. 2013;86:888-895. 6. Richardson PG, et al. EHA 2020. Poster EP945.

2

Ocio EM, et al

ASH 2020

#417

ANCHOR Study Design

  • ANCHOR is a Phase 1/2a, 3+3 design, dose-escalation study of melflufen plus dexamethasone in combination with either daratumumab or bortezomib
  • Up to 3 dose levels of melflufen are being tested, starting at 30 mg and either increasing to 40 mg or decreasing to 20 mg based on observed DLTs
  • Once the optimal dose has been established, an additional 20 patients per regimen will be recruited into the phase 2 of the study, for which the primary objective is ORR (investigator assessed according to International Myeloma Working Group criteria)
  • Here, we present the interim analysis for both treatment arms as of October 19, 2020

NCT03481556

DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; ORR, overall response rate; RRMM, relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

3

Ocio EM, et al

ASH 2020

#417

ANCHOR: Melflufen Plus Dexamethasone in Combination With Bortezomib

Study Schema

Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multicenter Study: Bortezomib Combination Cohort

Patients with RRMM

  • 1-4prior lines of therapy
  • Refractory to (or intolerant of) an IMiD and/or PI
  • Aged ≥18 years
  • Measurable disease
  • ECOG PS ≤2
  • Not PI-refractory in last line
    (N=13)a

NCT03481556

28-day cycles until disease progression

or unacceptable toxicity

Treatment

D1

D4

D8

D11

D15

D22

Melflufen (IV): 40/30/20 mg on day 1

Bortezomib (SC): 1.3 mg/m2 on days 1, 4, 8, and 11

Dexamethasone (po): 20/40 mgb

Primary objectives

  • Phase 1: Optimal dose of melflufen in combination
  • Phase 2: ORR

Secondary objectives

  • Best response
  • DOR
  • TTR
  • PFS (monthly until PD)
  • OS (every 3 months)
  • Safety

aOne patient was replaced due to G-CSF administration in the DLT period. bDexamethasone 20 mg is administered on days 1, 4, 8, and 11 of each cycle and 40 mg on days 15 and 22 of each cycle; for patients aged ≥75 years, a 12-mg dose is administered on days 1, 4, 8, and 11 and 20 mg on days 15 and 22.

D, day; DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; DOR, duration of response; ECOG PS, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status; G-CSF, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; IV, intravenous; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival; PD, progressive disease; PFS, progression-free survival; PI, proteasome inhibitor; po, oral; SC, subcutaneous; TTR, time to response.

4

Ocio EM, et al

ASH 2020

#417

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 21:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
