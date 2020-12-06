Oncopeptides : ANCHOR presentation at ASH 2020

Melphalan Flufenamide (Melflufen) Is the First Aminopeptidase-TargetedPeptide-Drug Conjugate (PDC)

In the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study

(PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells.1-5

Melflufen is an investigational first-in-classpeptide-drug conjugate

activity of melflufen plus dexamethasone was further shown in heavily pretreated RRMM patients refractory to pomalidomide and/or anti-CD38 mAb therapy, with acceptable safety6

- ORR was 29%; median PFS was 4.2 months, and median OS was 11.6 months

- Grade 3/4 hematologic AEs were common (mainly neutropenia [79%], thrombocytopenia [76%], and anemia [71%]) but clinically manageable; nonhematologic AEs were infrequent

AE, adverse event; mAb, monoclonal antibody; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-rate survival; RRMM, relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

1. Chauhan D, et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2013;19:3019-3031. 2. Ray A, et al. Br J Haematol. 2016;174:397-409. 3. Wickström M, et al. Oncotarget. 2017;8:66641-66655. 4. Wickström M, et al. Invest New Drugs. 2008;26:195-204. 5. Strese S, et al. Biochem Pharmacol. 2013;86:888-895. 6. Richardson PG, et al. EHA 2020. Poster EP945.