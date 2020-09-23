Oncopeptides : Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Presentation

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Oncopeptides AB (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.
The Information is confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This document may not be removed from the premises. If this document has been received in error, it must be returned immediately to the Company.
The Information is not intended for potential investors and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This document and its contents may not be viewed by persons within the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") unless they are qualified institutional buyers "QIBs" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. By accessing the Information, you represent that you are (i): a non-U.S. person that is outside the United States or (ii) a QIB. This document and its contents may not be viewed by persons within the United Kingdom unless they are persons with professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the "Order"), or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (each a "Relevant Person"). By accessing the Information, you represent that you are: (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) a Relevant Person.
The Information has been prepared by the Company, and no other party accepts any responsibility whatsoever, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of the Information, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made in connection with the Company and nothing in this document or at this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future.
The Information contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in the Information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.
No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.
2
TRANSFORMATION INTO A FULLY INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA COMPANY
GROWTH STRATEGY SUPPORTED BY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Discovery and IND
generation
Unique proprietary PDC platform
Portfolio Development and Life Cycle
Launch investment and
Management
geographic expansion
• Initial focus on $ 23 B MM market with a broad
•
Management team strengthened
supportive clinical program
• Ramping up for US launch around
• Priority review of first-in class RRMM drug
•
year-end
melflufen ongoing
Cash position ~180 MUSD after
landmark directed share issue
3
MARTY J DUVALL
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Executive Leadership experience from public and private companies; CEO, CCO, SVP, Global Commercial and Marketing roles
Pharma and biotech experience across geographies; Aventis (Sanofi), MGI (Eisai), Abraxis (Celgene), Merck (MSD), ARIAD (Takeda) and Tocagen (Forte)
Broad and deep oncology experience including; hematology (e.g. MDS, CTCL, CML, AML, MM, etc.), and solid tumors (e.g. breast, lung, prostate, H/N, gastric, GBM, etc.), biologics, small molecules, gene therapy, supportive care
Launch experience; Taxotere (US, Europe and Asia), Abraxane (China), Dacogen (US and Europe), Sylatron (Global), Iclusig (US, Europe, and Asia) and Alunbrig
4
MELFLUFEN IS A FIRST IN CLASS PRODUCT
GENERATED FROM OUR PDC PLATFORM
Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug
conjugate (PDC) that targets
aminopeptidases and rapidly releases
alkylating agents into tumor cells
5
RECENT EVENTS
VALUE GENERATION AND RISK REDUCTION
6
REGULATORY TIMELINES
NDA REVIEW PROCESS FOR MELFLUFEN
•
•
•
•
•
US FDA Submission* - June 30
Priority Review ** - August 29
No ODAC committee planned
90-day Safety Update - September
PDUFA Date - February 28th, 2021
Evaluation underway for regulatory timelines in other key geographies **Mid-Cycle Review Meeting in October is driving our "launch readiness" work in order to be ready in November
7
MELFLUFEN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
FULL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN RRMM
O-12-M1
HORIZON
OCEAN
ANCHOR
Phase 1
Phase 2
BRIDGE
AL-AMYLOIDOSIS
LIGHTHOUSE
PORT
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 2:
Phase 3:
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 2:
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 3:
Phase 2:
single-arm study (O-
single-arm study in
randomized head-
triple-combination
study in renally
single-arm study in
randomized
open-label,
12-M1)
late stage RRMM
to-head study vs
study (ANCHOR)
impaired patients
AL-amyloidosis
daratumumab
randomized, cross-
(HORIZON)
pomalidomide
(BRIDGE)
combination study
over study (PORT)
(OCEAN)
(LIGHTHOUSE)
The arrows show estimated Last Patient In, in the studies
8
COMPETITIVE MELFLUFEN DATA
TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS
Melflufen
Xpovio
Blenrep
Oncopeptides
Karyopharm
GSK
US NDA, June 30, 2020
US approval, July 2019
US Approval, Aug 6, 2020
Number of patients studied
119
122
95
Overall Response/Clinical Benefit Rate
26%/39%
25%/39%
31%/36%*
mDOR / mPFS responders
5.5m / 8.5m
3.8m / 4.0m
NR/NR
Progression-free survival
3.9 months
3.7 months
2.8 months*
Overall survival
11.2 months
8.0 months
14.9m*
Share of patients with EMD
42%
22%
20%*
Serious Adverse Event Rate
51%
58%
40%
Non-hematologic toxicity (grade 3/4)
Pneumonia
9%
Fatigue
25%
Keratopathy
44%
reported in >5% of patients
Hyponatremia
20%
Decreased Visual
Nausea
10%
Acuity
28%
Pneumonia
9%
Pneumonia
7%
Diarrhea
7%
Pyrexia
6%
Sepsis
6%
Hypokalemia
6%
Mental status
6%
General det.
6%
9 Source: Submission for melflufen, FDA Label documents for Xpovio and Blenrep (items marked with '*' is data from DREAMM-2 as published in Lancet).
ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN PHASE 3 OCEAN STUDY
495 PATIENTS RECRUITED - TOP-LINE RESULTS IN H1 2021
Head to head study versus standard of care
N = 495
Lenalidomid-
refractory multiple myeloma patients
Randomization
Melflufen +
Primary
dexamethason
endpoint:
PFS
Secondary
Pomalidomid +
endpoint:
dexamethason
ORR, OS
RRMM data from pomalidomide FDA label and O-12-M1 study
Treatment
ORR
CBR
Median PFS
Median DOR
Median OS
Melflufen + Dexamethason
31%
49%
5.7 months
8.8 months
20.7 months
Pomalidomid + Dexamethason
24%
NR
3.6 months
7.0 months
12.4 months
10
NEWER PRODUCTS USED IN ON TOP OF OLD AS SURVIVAL IMPROVES
Oncopeptides AB published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:24:02 UTC