ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncopeptides : Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Presentation

09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT

THE TRANSFORMATION OF ONCOPEPTIDES

Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

MARTY J DUVALL

Chief Executive Officer, CEO

JAKOB LINDBERG

Chief Scientific Officer, CSO

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Oncopeptides AB (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

The Information is confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This document may not be removed from the premises. If this document has been received in error, it must be returned immediately to the Company.

The Information is not intended for potential investors and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This document and its contents may not be viewed by persons within the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") unless they are qualified institutional buyers "QIBs" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. By accessing the Information, you represent that you are (i): a non-U.S. person that is outside the United States or (ii) a QIB. This document and its contents may not be viewed by persons within the United Kingdom unless they are persons with professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the "Order"), or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (each a "Relevant Person"). By accessing the Information, you represent that you are: (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) a Relevant Person.

The Information has been prepared by the Company, and no other party accepts any responsibility whatsoever, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of the Information, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made in connection with the Company and nothing in this document or at this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future.

The Information contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in the Information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.

2

TRANSFORMATION INTO A FULLY INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA COMPANY

GROWTH STRATEGY SUPPORTED BY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Discovery and IND

generation

  • Unique proprietary PDC platform

Portfolio Development and Life Cycle

Launch investment and

Management

geographic expansion

Initial focus on $ 23 B MM market with a broad

Management team strengthened

supportive clinical program

Ramping up for US launch around

Priority review of first-in class RRMM drug

year-end

melflufen ongoing

Cash position ~180 MUSD after

landmark directed share issue

3

MARTY J DUVALL

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

  • Executive Leadership experience from public and private companies; CEO, CCO, SVP, Global Commercial and Marketing roles
  • Pharma and biotech experience across geographies; Aventis (Sanofi), MGI (Eisai), Abraxis (Celgene), Merck (MSD), ARIAD (Takeda) and Tocagen (Forte)
  • Broad and deep oncology experience including; hematology (e.g. MDS, CTCL, CML, AML, MM, etc.), and solid tumors (e.g. breast, lung, prostate, H/N, gastric, GBM, etc.), biologics, small molecules, gene therapy, supportive care
  • Launch experience; Taxotere (US, Europe and Asia), Abraxane (China), Dacogen (US and Europe), Sylatron (Global), Iclusig (US, Europe, and Asia) and Alunbrig

4

MELFLUFEN IS A FIRST IN CLASS PRODUCT

GENERATED FROM OUR PDC PLATFORM

Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug

conjugate (PDC) that targets

aminopeptidases and rapidly releases

alkylating agents into tumor cells

5

RECENT EVENTS

VALUE GENERATION AND RISK REDUCTION

6

REGULATORY TIMELINES

NDA REVIEW PROCESS FOR MELFLUFEN

US FDA Submission* - June 30

Priority Review ** - August 29

No ODAC committee planned

90-day Safety Update - September

PDUFA Date - February 28th, 2021

  • Evaluation underway for regulatory timelines in other key geographies **Mid-Cycle Review Meeting in October is driving our "launch readiness" work in order to be ready in November

7

MELFLUFEN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

FULL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN RRMM

O-12-M1

HORIZON

OCEAN

ANCHOR

Phase 1

Phase 2

BRIDGE

AL-AMYLOIDOSIS

LIGHTHOUSE

PORT

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Phase 1 and 2:

Phase 2:

Phase 3:

Phase 1 and 2:

Phase 2:

Phase 1 and 2:

Phase 3:

Phase 2:

single-arm study (O-

single-arm study in

randomized head-

triple-combination

study in renally

single-arm study in

randomized

open-label,

12-M1)

late stage RRMM

to-head study vs

study (ANCHOR)

impaired patients

AL-amyloidosis

daratumumab

randomized, cross-

(HORIZON)

pomalidomide

(BRIDGE)

combination study

over study (PORT)

(OCEAN)

(LIGHTHOUSE)

The arrows show estimated Last Patient In, in the studies

8

COMPETITIVE MELFLUFEN DATA

TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS

Melflufen

Xpovio

Blenrep

Oncopeptides

Karyopharm

GSK

US NDA, June 30, 2020

US approval, July 2019

US Approval, Aug 6, 2020

Number of patients studied

119

122

95

Overall Response/Clinical Benefit Rate

26%/39%

25%/39%

31%/36%*

mDOR / mPFS responders

5.5m / 8.5m

3.8m / 4.0m

NR/NR

Progression-free survival

3.9 months

3.7 months

2.8 months*

Overall survival

11.2 months

8.0 months

14.9m*

Share of patients with EMD

42%

22%

20%*

Serious Adverse Event Rate

51%

58%

40%

Non-hematologic toxicity (grade 3/4)

Pneumonia

9%

Fatigue

25%

Keratopathy

44%

reported in >5% of patients

Hyponatremia

20%

Decreased Visual

Nausea

10%

Acuity

28%

Pneumonia

9%

Pneumonia

7%

Diarrhea

7%

Pyrexia

6%

Sepsis

6%

Hypokalemia

6%

Mental status

6%

General det.

6%

9 Source: Submission for melflufen, FDA Label documents for Xpovio and Blenrep (items marked with '*' is data from DREAMM-2 as published in Lancet).

ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN PHASE 3 OCEAN STUDY

495 PATIENTS RECRUITED - TOP-LINE RESULTS IN H1 2021

Head to head study versus standard of care

N = 495

Lenalidomid-

refractory multiple myeloma patients

Randomization

Melflufen +

Primary

dexamethason

endpoint:

PFS

Secondary

Pomalidomid +

endpoint:

dexamethason

ORR, OS

RRMM data from pomalidomide FDA label and O-12-M1 study

Treatment

ORR

CBR

Median PFS

Median DOR

Median OS

Melflufen + Dexamethason

31%

49%

5.7 months

8.8 months

20.7 months

Pomalidomid + Dexamethason

24%

NR

3.6 months

7.0 months

12.4 months

10

NEWER PRODUCTS USED IN ON TOP OF OLD AS SURVIVAL IMPROVES

NEED OF NEW MoA's

US MM # of Total Patients by Product

70000

60000

50000

40000

30000

20000

10000

0 Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19Jul-19Oct-19Jan-20Apr-20

Revlimid

Velcade

Darzalex

Pomalyst

Kyprolis

Ninlaro

Cytoxan

Empliciti

melphalan

Farydak

Xpovio

Source: Intrinsiq MAT, Jun 2020

11

SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

US MARKET

New data to drive label expansion

3x RRMM

20,000+

1-2x RRMM

1-2x RRMM

Single drug use

Comb. use

25,000

20,000+

EMD/High-risk

18,000

Anticipated label in triple-class refractory patients

Head-to-head superiority study with the most used regimen in RRMM

Combination with PI or anti-CD38 opens up 2L+ combination treatment

12

PAVING THE WAY FOR A SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH

GLOBAL ORGANIZATION WITH SIGNIFICANT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE

Mohamed Ladha, General Manager US Business Unit

17 years of industry experience with extensive oncology and launch expertise

Led/built commercial functions at 7 pharma or biotech companies for in-line/ launch products

Sarah Donovan, Head of Marketing

20 years of industry experience in sales, analytics; patient advocacy, US and Global Marketing , 10 years of experience in oncology

Led and built marketing functions for launches and inline brands

Paula O'Connor, MD, Head of Medical Affairs US

17 years industry experience with 30 years oncology experience

Led Clin Dev programs at 3 companies and established Med Affairs at 3 companies

An accomplished US Medical Affairs and Commercial Team with nearly 100 oncology product launches

13

PASSIONATE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR PATIENTS

BUILDING A PATIENT FOCUSED ORGANIZATION

National Medical

Accounts & Science

Reimburs. Liaisons

(~5) (~10)

Oncology

Account (~40) Patient (~10) Nurse

ManagersEducators

(~5)

(~2)

Area

Key Customer

Business

Marketers

Directors

"Ensuring that every patient who

potentially could benefit from melflufen gains access"

Marty J Duvall

14

DISEASE AWARENESS AND EDUCATION

PAVE THE WAY FOR A NEW CLASS OF DRUG

15

MELFLUFEN AWARENESS CONTINUES TO INCREASE IN THE US

MOMENTUM IS GROWING FOLLOWING SCIENTIFIC MEETINGS

Awareness of Melflufen in the US

50%

20%

10%

% MDs Likely or Very Likely to use Product

X by line of therapy

(7-point scale from "Very Unlikely" to "Very Likely")

53%

49%

38%

38%

20%

11%

EHA 2019 (Jun 2019) ASH 2019 (Dec 2019) EHA 2020 (Jun 2020)

2L

3L

4L

5L

3x refractory EMD

Source: US physician market research, n=100

16

CONTINUOUS NEWSFLOW

MAJOR EVENTS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

H1 2021

EHA data update

First patient in

Potential accelerated

Top-line results

Amyloidosis study

First patient in PORT

approval in US

OCEAN

Potential launch in

Last patient in

NDA submission

study

the US

ANCHOR

Priority review -

PDUFA date

First patient in sEAPort

program (US)

ASH data update

Last patient in

BRIDGE

EHA data update

17

18

MELFLUFEN AND THE

PDC PLATFORM

JAKOB LINDBERG

Chief Scientific Officer

19

MELFLUFEN - A FIRST IN CLASS DRUG CANDIDATE

A PEPTIDE-DRUG CONJUGATE TARGETING AMINOPEPTIDASES

Amino-peptidase

Alkylating payload

binding domain

AminoAmino Alkylating

AcidAcidpayload

  • Increased potency of linked toxin due to aminopeptidase targeting with subsequent hydrolysis
  • Potency increase over the course of disease, i.e. with degree of malignancy
  • Circumvent significant amount of transport associated resistance development
  • Circumvent significant amount of programmed cell-death related resistance developed, e.g. p53 deletion or mutation
  • Aminopeptidase targeting enables additional

beneficial activity to direct cytotoxic effect, e.g. anti-angiogenesis and metastatic process

20

AMINOPEPTIDASES ARE EXCELLENT CANCER TARGETS

KEY ROLE IN CANCER CELL SURVIVAL, PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION

Amino-peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis, and in other critical functions such as cell-cycle progression, programmed cell death and cell migration

  1. Amino-peptidasesare over-expressed in cancer cells

II

Amino-peptidase expression is increased between diagnosis and relapse in patient cancer samples

III

Amino-peptidase expression correlates with mutational burden and poor clinical outcome

21 Note: Structure from Kochan et al, PNAS 108 (19): 7745-50.

PDC PLATFORM

THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITY IN MOST CANCERS

PDC Potentiation

Melflufen is focused on multiple myeloma and AL-amyloidosis

New molecules are based on PDC platform

Potential broadening of indications in AML, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and breast cancer

22

PEPTIDE DRUG CONJUGATE TECHNOLOGY

VERSATILE PLATFORM WITH MULTIPLE VENUES FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

Amino

Amino

Toxic

Alternate toxic payload

Alternate reactivity of payload

Acid

Acid

payload

Change membrane

permeability of payload

  • Modify amino-peptidase binding domain to alter
    specificity for different amino-peptidases

23

PDC PIPELINE

FROM PRE-CLINICAL TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT 2020/21

EXPLORATORY

LATE PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

REGISTRATION

MARKET

DEVELOPMENT

DEVELOPMENT

Melflufen

OPD 5

OPS 2

  • OPD5 - High-dose treatment in i.e. bone-marrow transplantation ready for clinical development late 2020
  • OPS2 - Second generation PDC candidate with alkylating payload potentially ready for clinical development in 2021

24

FINAL DATA IN TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE DATA

Primary End-Point

Investigator

IRC Data

Incl. unconfirmed

Assisted Data

Jan14th

responses Jan 14th

Jan 14th

Overall Response Rate (ORR) - ITT n=157

29%

30%

31% (inv. and IRC)

ORR - 3x RRMM n=119

26%

26%

27% (inv. and IRC)

ORR - EMD n=55

24%

27%

NA

Note: Two unconfirmed responses on January 14th have later been confirmed.

Safety profile demonstrates that hematological toxicities were common but manageable, and non- hematological toxicities were infrequent

25

STRONG ACTIVITY IN HIGHLY REFRACTORY MM PATIENTS

RESPONDING PATIENTS PROGRESSION FREE FOR 8.5 MONTHS

26

27

FINANCIAL RESULTS H1 2020

WELL FINANCED WITH MANY DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENTS

Operating Costs Jan-Jun

800

700

87,2

600

500

148,9

M

400

SEK

300 27,4

44,3

200

441,4

100 239,4

G&A

M&S

R&D

  • Operating loss increased to SEK 696.2 M (loss:305.6)
    • R&D increase primarily due to increase in clinical & drug supply: SEK 332.5 M (193.9)
      • OCEAN SEK 177.2 M (110.7)
    • Build-upof commercial and medical affairs explains increase in M&S
  • Cash flow from operating activities neg. SEK 598.5 M (neg. 265.8)
  • Cash position was SEK 937.8 M (626.8) as of Jun 30, 2020
    • Directed share issue raising SEK 1,413.9 M before issue costs of SEK 85.2 M in May 2020 closed in two steps in May and July
  • Second step of SEK 673.5 M after issue costs not included in cash

0

as of Jun. 30

20192020

28

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:24:02 UTC
