Oncopeptides : Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Presentation

TRANSFORMATION INTO A FULLY INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA COMPANY GROWTH STRATEGY SUPPORTED BY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Discovery and IND generation Unique proprietary PDC platform Portfolio Development and Life Cycle Launch investment and Management geographic expansion • Initial focus on $ 23 B MM market with a broad • Management team strengthened supportive clinical program • Ramping up for US launch around • Priority review of first-in class RRMM drug • year-end melflufen ongoing Cash position ~180 MUSD after landmark directed share issue 3 MARTY J DUVALL PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Executive Leadership experience from public and private companies; CEO, CCO, SVP, Global Commercial and Marketing roles

Pharma and biotech experience across geographies; Aventis (Sanofi), MGI (Eisai), Abraxis (Celgene), Merck (MSD), ARIAD (Takeda) and Tocagen (Forte)

Broad and deep oncology experience including; hematology (e.g. MDS, CTCL, CML, AML, MM, etc.), and solid tumors (e.g. breast, lung, prostate, H/N, gastric, GBM, etc.), biologics, small molecules, gene therapy, supportive care

Launch experience; Taxotere (US, Europe and Asia), Abraxane (China), Dacogen (US and Europe), Sylatron (Global), Iclusig (US, Europe, and Asia) and Alunbrig 4 MELFLUFEN IS A FIRST IN CLASS PRODUCT GENERATED FROM OUR PDC PLATFORM Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells 5 RECENT EVENTS VALUE GENERATION AND RISK REDUCTION 6 REGULATORY TIMELINES NDA REVIEW PROCESS FOR MELFLUFEN • • • • • US FDA Submission* - June 30 Priority Review ** - August 29 No ODAC committee planned 90-day Safety Update - September PDUFA Date - February 28th, 2021 Evaluation underway for regulatory timelines in other key geographies **Mid-Cycle Review Meeting in October is driving our "launch readiness" work in order to be ready in November 7 MELFLUFEN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FULL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN RRMM O-12-M1 HORIZON OCEAN ANCHOR Phase 1 Phase 2 BRIDGE AL-AMYLOIDOSIS LIGHTHOUSE PORT 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Phase 1 and 2: Phase 2: Phase 3: Phase 1 and 2: Phase 2: Phase 1 and 2: Phase 3: Phase 2: single-arm study (O- single-arm study in randomized head- triple-combination study in renally single-arm study in randomized open-label, 12-M1) late stage RRMM to-head study vs study (ANCHOR) impaired patients AL-amyloidosis daratumumab randomized, cross- (HORIZON) pomalidomide (BRIDGE) combination study over study (PORT) (OCEAN) (LIGHTHOUSE) The arrows show estimated Last Patient In, in the studies 8 COMPETITIVE MELFLUFEN DATA TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS Melflufen Xpovio Blenrep Oncopeptides Karyopharm GSK US NDA, June 30, 2020 US approval, July 2019 US Approval, Aug 6, 2020 Number of patients studied 119 122 95 Overall Response/Clinical Benefit Rate 26%/39% 25%/39% 31%/36%* mDOR / mPFS responders 5.5m / 8.5m 3.8m / 4.0m NR/NR Progression-free survival 3.9 months 3.7 months 2.8 months* Overall survival 11.2 months 8.0 months 14.9m* Share of patients with EMD 42% 22% 20%* Serious Adverse Event Rate 51% 58% 40% Non-hematologic toxicity (grade 3/4) Pneumonia 9% Fatigue 25% Keratopathy 44% reported in >5% of patients Hyponatremia 20% Decreased Visual Nausea 10% Acuity 28% Pneumonia 9% Pneumonia 7% Diarrhea 7% Pyrexia 6% Sepsis 6% Hypokalemia 6% Mental status 6% General det. 6% 9 Source: Submission for melflufen, FDA Label documents for Xpovio and Blenrep (items marked with '*' is data from DREAMM-2 as published in Lancet). ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN PHASE 3 OCEAN STUDY 495 PATIENTS RECRUITED - TOP-LINE RESULTS IN H1 2021 Head to head study versus standard of care N = 495 Lenalidomid- refractory multiple myeloma patients Randomization Melflufen + Primary dexamethason endpoint: PFS Secondary Pomalidomid + endpoint: dexamethason ORR, OS RRMM data from pomalidomide FDA label and O-12-M1 study Treatment ORR CBR Median PFS Median DOR Median OS Melflufen + Dexamethason 31% 49% 5.7 months 8.8 months 20.7 months Pomalidomid + Dexamethason 24% NR 3.6 months 7.0 months 12.4 months 10 NEWER PRODUCTS USED IN ON TOP OF OLD AS SURVIVAL IMPROVES NEED OF NEW MoA's US MM # of Total Patients by Product 70000 60000 50000 40000 30000 20000 10000 0 Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19Jul-19Oct-19Jan-20Apr-20 Revlimid Velcade Darzalex Pomalyst Kyprolis Ninlaro Cytoxan Empliciti melphalan Farydak Xpovio Source: Intrinsiq MAT, Jun 2020 11 SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM US MARKET New data to drive label expansion 3x RRMM 20,000+ 1-2x RRMM 1-2x RRMM Single drug use Comb. use 25,000 20,000+ EMD/High-risk 18,000 Anticipated label in triple-class refractory patients Head-to-head superiority study with the most used regimen in RRMM Combination with PI or anti-CD38 opens up 2L+ combination treatment 12 PAVING THE WAY FOR A SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH GLOBAL ORGANIZATION WITH SIGNIFICANT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE Mohamed Ladha, General Manager US Business Unit 17 years of industry experience with extensive oncology and launch expertise Led/built commercial functions at 7 pharma or biotech companies for in-line/ launch products Sarah Donovan, Head of Marketing 20 years of industry experience in sales, analytics; patient advocacy, US and Global Marketing , 10 years of experience in oncology Led and built marketing functions for launches and inline brands Paula O'Connor, MD, Head of Medical Affairs US 17 years industry experience with 30 years oncology experience Led Clin Dev programs at 3 companies and established Med Affairs at 3 companies An accomplished US Medical Affairs and Commercial Team with nearly 100 oncology product launches 13 PASSIONATE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR PATIENTS BUILDING A PATIENT FOCUSED ORGANIZATION National Medical Accounts & Science Reimburs. Liaisons (~5) (~10) Oncology Account (~40) Patient (~10) Nurse ManagersEducators (~5) (~2) Area Key Customer Business Marketers Directors "Ensuring that every patient who potentially could benefit from melflufen gains access" Marty J Duvall 14 DISEASE AWARENESS AND EDUCATION PAVE THE WAY FOR A NEW CLASS OF DRUG 15 MELFLUFEN AWARENESS CONTINUES TO INCREASE IN THE US MOMENTUM IS GROWING FOLLOWING SCIENTIFIC MEETINGS Awareness of Melflufen in the US 50% 20% 10% % MDs Likely or Very Likely to use Product X by line of therapy (7-point scale from "Very Unlikely" to "Very Likely") 53% 49% 38% 38% 20% 11% EHA 2019 (Jun 2019) ASH 2019 (Dec 2019) EHA 2020 (Jun 2020) 2L 3L 4L 5L 3x refractory EMD Source: US physician market research, n=100 16 CONTINUOUS NEWSFLOW MAJOR EVENTS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 H1 2021 EHA data update First patient in Potential accelerated Top-line results Amyloidosis study First patient in PORT approval in US OCEAN Potential launch in Last patient in NDA submission study the US ANCHOR Priority review - PDUFA date First patient in sEAPort program (US) ASH data update Last patient in BRIDGE EHA data update 17 18 MELFLUFEN AND THE PDC PLATFORM JAKOB LINDBERG Chief Scientific Officer 19 MELFLUFEN - A FIRST IN CLASS DRUG CANDIDATE A PEPTIDE-DRUG CONJUGATE TARGETING AMINOPEPTIDASES Amino-peptidase Alkylating payload binding domain Amino Amino Alkylating Amino AcidAcidpayload Increased potency of linked toxin due to aminopeptidase targeting with subsequent hydrolysis

of linked toxin due to aminopeptidase targeting with subsequent hydrolysis Potency increase over the course of disease, i.e. with degree of malignancy

over the course of disease, i.e. with Circumvent significant amount of transport associated resistance development

significant amount of Circumvent significant amount of programmed cell-death related resistance developed , e.g. p53 deletion or mutation

programmed cell-death related resistance developed Aminopeptidase targeting enables additional beneficial activity to direct cytotoxic effect, e.g. anti-angiogenesis and metastatic process 20 AMINOPEPTIDASES ARE EXCELLENT CANCER TARGETS KEY ROLE IN CANCER CELL SURVIVAL, PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION Amino-peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis, and in other critical functions such as cell-cycle progression, programmed cell death and cell migration Amino-peptidases are over-expressed in cancer cells II Amino-peptidase expression is increased between diagnosis and relapse in patient cancer samples III Amino-peptidase expression correlates with mutational burden and poor clinical outcome 21 Note: Structure from Kochan et al, PNAS 108 (19): 7745-50. PDC PLATFORM THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITY IN MOST CANCERS PDC Potentiation • Melflufen is focused on multiple myeloma and AL-amyloidosis • New molecules are based on PDC platform • Potential broadening of indications in AML, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and breast cancer 22 PEPTIDE DRUG CONJUGATE TECHNOLOGY VERSATILE PLATFORM WITH MULTIPLE VENUES FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT Amino Amino Toxic • Alternate toxic payload • Alternate reactivity of payload Acid Acid payload • Change membrane permeability of payload Modify amino-peptidase binding domain to alter

specificity for different amino-peptidases 23 PDC PIPELINE FROM PRE-CLINICAL TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT 2020/21 EXPLORATORY LATE PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 REGISTRATION MARKET DEVELOPMENT DEVELOPMENT Melflufen OPD 5 OPS 2 OPD5 - High-dose treatment in i.e. bone-marrow transplantation ready for clinical development late 2020

High-dose treatment in i.e. bone-marrow transplantation ready for clinical development late 2020 OPS2 - Second generation PDC candidate with alkylating payload potentially ready for clinical development in 2021 24 FINAL DATA IN TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE DATA Primary End-Point Investigator IRC Data Incl. unconfirmed Assisted Data Jan14th responses Jan 14th Jan 14th Overall Response Rate (ORR) - ITT n=157 29% 30% 31% (inv. and IRC) ORR - 3x RRMM n=119 26% 26% 27% (inv. and IRC) ORR - EMD n=55 24% 27% NA Note: Two unconfirmed responses on January 14th have later been confirmed. Safety profile demonstrates that hematological toxicities were common but manageable, and non- hematological toxicities were infrequent 25 STRONG ACTIVITY IN HIGHLY REFRACTORY MM PATIENTS RESPONDING PATIENTS PROGRESSION FREE FOR 8.5 MONTHS 26 27 FINANCIAL RESULTS H1 2020 WELL FINANCED WITH MANY DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENTS Operating Costs Jan-Jun 800 700 87,2 600 500 148,9 M 400 SEK 300 27,4 44,3 200 441,4 100 239,4 G&A M&S R&D Operating loss increased to SEK 696.2 M (loss:305.6)

R&D increase primarily due to increase in clinical & drug supply: SEK 332.5 M (193.9) OCEAN SEK 177.2 M (110.7) Build-up of commercial and medical affairs explains increase in M&S

Cash flow from operating activities neg. SEK 598.5 M (neg. 265.8)

Cash position was SEK 937.8 M (626.8) as of Jun 30, 2020

Directed share issue raising SEK 1,413.9 M before issue costs of SEK 85.2 M in May 2020 closed in two steps in May and July

Second step of SEK 673.5 M after issue costs not included in cash 0 as of Jun. 30 20192020 28

