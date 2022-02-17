Oncopeptides : Financial Reporting Document

Log in
YEAR-END REPORT 2021

Confidence in our data leading the way forward

Significant events

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

New melflufen data was presented at the

Annual American Society of Hematology

Meeting ASH, December 10

Jakob Lindberg was appointed CEO of

Oncopeptides and Marty J Duvall left the

company on November 15

Annika Muskantor joined as interim CFO on

November 8

A compassionate use program was established

in the US in consultation with the FDA

A focused clinical development effort was

Financial overview

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK -21.7 M (0.0)
  • Operating profit was SEK -389.8 M (- 511.6)
  • Net profit amounted to SEK -394.0 M (-513.0)
  • Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -5.23(-7.59)
  • Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3)

JANUARY-DECEMBER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 118.3 M (0.0)
  • Operating profit was SEK -1,420.9 M (-1,591.3)
  • Net profit amounted to SEK -1,430.3(-1,594.7)
  • Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -19.00(-25.57)
  • Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3)

announced on November 4, to increase cash

runway

Oncopeptides will refocus on R&D, close the

commercial operations in US and Europe, and

scale down the Sweden based organization

Pepaxto was withdrawn from the US market

on October 22

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, announced his

resignation on October 15

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

  • A recission of the withdrawal of Pepaxto in the US was announced on January 21
  • Phase 3 OCEAN study was published in the Lancet Haematology on January 13
  • Year-endcash 2021 was announced on January 5

Pepaxto® (Melphalan flufenamide) is the US trade name. It is known as melflufen during clinical development.

118.3

362

Sales

Cash

Jan-Dec

MSEK

MSEK

Selected Key Indicators

2021

2020

2021

2020

(SEK Thousand)

Oct-Dec

Oct-Dec

Jan-Dec

Jan-Dec

Net sales

-21 710

-

118 295

-

Gross profit

-40 088

-

65 174

-

Gross margin, %

Neg

N/A

55%

N/A

Operating profit

-389 836

-511 573

-1 420 917

-1 591 279

Profit after tax

-393 991

-512 966

-1 430 317

-1 594 693

Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)

-5,23

-7,59

-19,00

-25,57

Cash flow from operating activities

-446 455

-357 162

-1 516 391

-1 296 509

Cash at the end of the period

362 187

840 255

362 187

840 255

R & D expenses/operating expenses, %

53%

45%

46%

54%

This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

CEO statement

Confidence in our data leading the way forward

On October 22, 2021, Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew Pepaxto from the US market following in depth discussions with the FDA that made it evident that the agency were unwilling to view the OCEAN study as a confirmatory study. Consequently, we decided to refocus on R&D and dedicate our resources to further develop the next generation of drug candidates from the PDC platform. We closed the commercial operations in the US and Europe, scaled down the organization and discontinued most clinical studies.

CLOSED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

2021 end-of-year cash position of

hope that melflufen may become an

we made this decision.

AND REFOCUSED CLINICAL PROGRAM

SEK 362 M which according to our

important treatment option for

LOOKING BACK AT 2021

Immediately after the US withdrawal

previous guidance, will take us

patients with relapsed refractory

we started to close the business

through at least 2022, given that the

multiple myeloma, RRMM, and that

When I look back at 2021, this has by

operations in the US and Europe and

restructuring proceeds according to

the comprehensive data further

far has been the most transformative

scale down the organization. It has

plan. Our average monthly burn rate

support the ongoing EMA review of

year in Oncopeptides' history. Pepaxto

been a very challenging task, and I am

in 2021, of SEK 130 M, has been

melflufen.

met the primary end-point and

impressed by all employees who have

significantly reduced to an estimated

showed superior progression free

contributed relentlessly throughout

base operational burn rate of SEK 12-

RESICISSON OF WITHDRAWAL OF

survival, PFS, in the OCEAN study, but

this process, even though many of

15 M as of end-of January 2022. The

PEPAXTO IN THE US

with a highly heterogenous overall

them were aware of, that ultimately,

cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to

Even though we made a voluntary

survival result in comparison with

they would have to leave the

the negative operational cash flow, be

withdrawal of Pepaxto from the US

pomalidomide. This caused a huge

company.

impacted by some remaining costs for market, we have continued to have a

regulatory setback with the FDA.

discontinuation of clinical studies as

strong belief in our data. The overall

Based on the large unmet medical

We have closed most clinical studies

well as expenses related to the

assessment of data from the OCEAN

and focused the clinical program on

ongoing filing with the European

study and other relevant trials have

need for patients with RRMM, we

studies that may support the

Medicines Agency, EMA. These costs

convinced us to reconsider our

continue our dialogue with the FDA

regulatory interactions: OCEAN

will primarily impact H1 2022.

withdrawal. That is why we on

and EMA and hope to be able to

continues with long-termfollow-up

January 21, communicated the

reach a positive conclusion on how to

and documentation; patient

OCEAN DATA PUBLISHED IN THE

rescission of our October 22 letter to

interpret the highly heterogenous

recruitment has been completed in

LANCET HAEMATOLOGY

FDA requesting a withdrawal of

overall survival result in the OCEAN

both PORT and BRIDGE and these

In December 2021 we presented

Pepaxto from the US market.

study.

studies are closed with relevant

updated data from the OCEAN study

We will not re-introduce or market

The safety warning from the FDA in

scientific data sets. ANCHOR has been at the Annual American Society of

closed without the last 10 previously

Hematology Meeting, ASH. We are

Pepaxto in the US before the new

July 2021, led to a withdrawal in the

planned patients in the bortezomib +

committed to share updated data on

data has been discussed and

US market and a refocus and

melflufen study arm. ASCENT, COAST

melflufen with the myeloma

assessed together with the FDA. At

significant dismantling of the

and LIGHTHOUSE have closed with

community.

this point it is premature to talk

organization. This has been the

incomplete number of patients. It will

about if, when and how patients in

largest setback in my career.

not be possible to draw any scientific

On January 13, 2022, we reached an

the US would be able to get access to

conclusions from these studies.

important milestone when the results

Pepaxto again, but we are confident

from the OCEAN study were

that we have a drug that helps

All together, these measures led to a

published in Lancet Hematology. We

patients. This is also the reason why

"When I look back at 2021, this has by far been the most transformative year ever in Oncopeptides history."

Jakob Lindberg

CEO

O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

2

CEO statement

MOVING INTO 2022

Even though 2021 took a direction that we did not expect, I have confidence in our data and study results.

We are looking forward to a continued dialogue with FDA and EMA during 2022. A successful interaction with the regulatory authorities will be critical for the future development of Oncopeptides.

While there is no fixed time-line for our FDA interactions, we look forward to receive the opinion from CHMP, the scientific committee of EMA, around mid-year 2022.

Currently, almost 70 patients are treated with melflufen through the Early Access Program in Europe which highlights the large unmet medical need for patients with RRMM.

2021 was indeed a challenging year, but it is with increasing confidence we now move into 2022. I would like to thank all employees for your dedicated contributions during this tough year, and all shareholders for your continued belief in Oncopeptides.

Stockholm, February 17, 2022

Jakob Lindberg

CEO

O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

3

Financial Overview

REVENUE

Net sales in the quarter were negative, amounting to SEK -21.7 M (0.0), and SEK 118.3 M (0.0) for the full year. Net sales were negative during the quarter since actual returns and provisions for returns exceeded sales as a result of the withdrawal of Pepaxto from the US market.

The provision for returns that, contractually, can be remitted in Q2 2022 amounted to SEK 48.6 M.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter amounted to SEK 18.4 M (0.0) and to SEK 53.1 M (0.0) for the full year.

Gross profit for the quarter amounted to SEK -40.1 M (-) and SEK 65.2 M (-) for the full year.

The gross margin for the quarter has been affected by returns, and accruals for anticipated returns, and can not be deemed relevant.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses, excluding cost of goods sold, for the quarter amounted to SEK 349.7 M (511.6) and to SEK 1,486.1 M (1,591.3) for the full year. Accruals relating to closing of clinical studies and staff redundancies, driven by the communicated restructuring, amounted to SEK 41.1 M for the quarter and for the year.

In addition, the withdrawal of Pepaxto has driven the need for a non- recurring write-down of assets in the amount of SEK 16.6 M for the Group, of which

  • Inventory; SEK 9.0 M
  • Right to use assets; SEK 2.2 M
  • Other fixed assets; SEK 4.1 M
  • Group receivables; SEK 19.4 M

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Expenses relating to research and development amounted to

SEK 184.3 M (231.4) for the quarter and SEK 679.9 M (866.2) for the full year. Accruals relating to already communicated close of studies amounted to SEK 37.6 M for the quarter and year.

Reduced expenses in clinical studies, as well as the decision to rapidly close ongoing studies, were key drivers behind the cost reduction.

MARKETING AND SALES EXPENSES Marketing and sales related expenses amounted to SEK 167.8 M (173.6) for the quarter and SEK 698.3 M (456.5) for the year. Year end accruals, relating to the closing of commercial operations, amounted to SEK 3.0 M.

The rapid downsizing of marketing and sales activities relating to Pepaxto in the US are the key drivers behind the reduction.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

General and administrative expenses amounted to SEK 33.6 M (60.7) during the quarter, and SEK 175.5 (197.7) for the year. Year end accruals, relating to the downsizing of the administrative functions, amounted to SEK 0.5 M.

EXPENSES FOR SHARE BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMS Expenses relating to provisions for social security costs vary each quarter with changes in the underlying share price. Given that

the share price has declined during the year, the taxable benefit and related social security charges have decreased. Such provisions are reported under long- and short- term liabilities.

Exercisable instruments, held by the employees made redundant in the restructuring, will be revoked. The costs for share based related incentive programs was thereby reduced during the year and amounted to SEK -12.1 M (29.9) for the quarter, and SEK -34.2 M (68.2) for the year; of which provisions and payments for social security related expenses amounted to SEK -48.4 M (29.5), and expenses relating to share-based remuneration amounted to SEK 14.2 M (38.7). The expenses have no cash impact.

The company has, in line with

authorization given by the relevant AGMs, issued warrants to cover social security contribution expenses exceeding the paid premiums that could arise when employees exercise granted stock options. See note 9.

EFFECTS OF COVID-19

The effects of Covid-19 were reduced as restrictions eased in the countries where the Company operates. The pandemic is therefore not deemed to have any material effects on the financial statements.

TAX AND EARNINGS

Earnings before taxes amounted to SEK -389.5 M (-511.8) for the quarter and to SEK -1,421.4 M (-1,592.4) for the year.

Up until the withdrawal of the

product from the US market in October 2021, a deferred tax asset arose as a consequence of temporary differences in sales of intra-group stock items. The internal profit was reversed in its entirety as inventory was returned to the Parent Company. The temporary deferred tax benefit has thus been fully reversed by year end, without any cash impact. See note 7.

Net profit amounted to SEK -394.0 M (-513.0) for the quarter and to SEK -1,430.3 M (-1,594.7) for the year; corresponding to a loss per share, before and after dilution, of SEK -5.23(-7.59) for the quarter and to a loss per share of SEK -19.00(-25.57) for the year.

CASH FLOW, INVESTMENTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -446.5 M (-357.2) for the quarter and SEK -1,516.4 M (-1,296.5) for the year.

The negative cash flow was primarily driven by the Company's efforts to build a sales and marketing organization, as well as by the downsizing of the same after the withdrawal from the US market.

Cash flow from investment activities amounted to SEK 0.0 M (-4.5) for the quarter and SEK -0.3 M (-20.1) for the year.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to -4.0 (3.7) MSEK for the quarter and SEK 1,034.0 M (-1,323.5) for the year. Cash-flow for the quarter amounted to SEK -450.4 M (-358.0) and to SEK -482.7 M (6.8) for the year.

Cash balances at the end of the

period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3).

The Company has an unutilized loan facility of EUR 40 M with EIB. The terms enabling draw down of the facility are to be renegotiated.

Equity amounted to SEK 210.9 M (576.9) at the end of the period.

FINANCING AND GOING CONCERN The Company decided, in dialogue with the FDA, to voluntarily withdraw Pepaxto from the US market on October 22, 2021. As a consequence, the Board decided to immediately change the direction of the company and revert to an R&D based company focusing on developing the patent protected PDC-platformincluding the next generation drug candidates OPD5 and OPDC3 alongside seeking approval for Melflufen with the EMA. The rescindment of the voluntary withdrawal in January of 2022, has not altered the strategy.

The rescinding of the voluntary withdrawal from the US market, as published on January 21, 2022,

will not lead to marketing of Pepaxto in the US until the new data has been discussed and assessed together with the FDA. Thus, no revenue from the US has been included in the assessment of going concern in the next 12 months.

The swift and decisive reduction of operational costs will improve Group revenues in line with previously published assumptions. Closing costs related to the down-sizing (staff reductions and closing of clinical studies) as well as specific costs relating to the EMA application, will burden the first half of 2022.

However, the underlying operational burn-rate has been radically reduced already from the start of the year.

The Board and the Managing Direction continuously assess the Groups financial viability and access to cash.

This report is issued based on the assumption of going concern for at least 12 months.

As Oncopeptides reverts to an R&D based company with limited revenue generation prior to a potential approval by the relevant medical agencies, the Company is unlikely to generate positive cash flows from running operations. During the R&D phase, and until the company has a commercially launched product, the Company does not have a revenue source and can require additional cash contributions.

Provided that the restructuring proceeds as planned, it is the assessment of the Board and the CEO that the Group has the necessary funds to continue operations during at least the coming twelve months. Would the above conditions not be fulfilled, for example if the company's restructuring becomes costlier than expected, the Group's continued operations are at risk.

In aggregate, the above indicates that there are considerations that could raise to significant doubt as to the Company's continued ability to continue operations.

O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

4

Other information

Signatures

EMPLOYEES

At the end of the year the Company had 162 (280) coworkers.

PARENT COMPANY

Parent company operations are aligned with those of the Group, why the comments for the Group are also relevant for the Parent company.

ONCOPEPTIDES SHARE

The number of registered shares at the end of the reporting period amounted to 75,291,841.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

  • Voluntary withdrawal of Pepaxto in the US was rescinded on January 21
  • Phase 3 OCEAN study was published in the Lancet Haematology on January 13
  • Year-endcash 2021 was announced on January 5

DIVIDEND

In accordance with the dividend policy adopted by the board, no dividend is proposed for the year 2021.

AUDIT

This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

The Board and the CEO confirm that the interim report provides a true and fair overview of the Group's and the Parent Company's operations, position and earnings and describes the material risks and uncertainty factors faced by the Parent Company and the companies within the Group.

Stockholm, Februari 17, 2022

Per Wold-Olsen

Jenifer Jackson

Chairman

Board member

Cecilia Daun-Wennborg

Per Samuelsson

Board member

Board member

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius

Jakob Lindberg

Board member

CEO

Brian Stuglik

Board member

O N C O P E P T I D E S | B O K S L U T S K O M M U N I K É 2 0 2 1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
