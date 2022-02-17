Oncopeptides : Financial Reporting Document

Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -5.23(-7.59)
Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3)
JANUARY-DECEMBER
Net sales amounted to SEK 118.3 M (0.0)
Operating profit was SEK -1,420.9 M (-1,591.3)
Net profit amounted to SEK -1,430.3(-1,594.7)
Profit per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -19.00(-25.57)
Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3)
announced on November 4, to increase cash
runway
• Oncopeptides will refocus on R&D, close the
commercial operations in US and Europe, and
scale down the Sweden based organization
• Pepaxto was withdrawn from the US market
on October 22
• Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, announced his
resignation on October 15
EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD
A recission of the withdrawalof Pepaxto in the US was announced on January 21
Phase 3 OCEAN study was publishedin the Lancet Haematology on January 13
Year-endcash 2021 was announced on January 5
Pepaxto® (Melphalan flufenamide) is the US trade name. It is known as melflufen during clinical development.
118.3
362
Sales
Cash
Jan-Dec
MSEK
MSEK
Selected Key Indicators
2021
2020
2021
2020
(SEK Thousand)
Oct-Dec
Oct-Dec
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Net sales
-21 710
-
118 295
-
Gross profit
-40 088
-
65 174
-
Gross margin, %
Neg
N/A
55%
N/A
Operating profit
-389 836
-511 573
-1 420 917
-1 591 279
Profit after tax
-393 991
-512 966
-1 430 317
-1 594 693
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
-5,23
-7,59
-19,00
-25,57
Cash flow from operating activities
-446 455
-357 162
-1 516 391
-1 296 509
Cash at the end of the period
362 187
840 255
362 187
840 255
R & D expenses/operating expenses, %
53%
45%
46%
54%
This publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.
CEO statement
Confidence in our data leading the way forward
On October 22, 2021, Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew Pepaxto from the US market following in depth discussions with the FDA that made it evident that the agency were unwilling to view the OCEAN study as a confirmatory study. Consequently, we decided to refocus on R&D and dedicate our resources to further develop the next generation of drug candidates from the PDC platform. We closed the commercial operations in the US and Europe, scaled down the organization and discontinued most clinical studies.
CLOSED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS
2021 end-of-year cash position of
hope that melflufen may become an
we made this decision.
AND REFOCUSED CLINICAL PROGRAM
SEK 362 M which according to our
important treatment option for
LOOKING BACK AT 2021
Immediately after the US withdrawal
previous guidance, will take us
patients with relapsed refractory
we started to close the business
through at least 2022, given that the
multiple myeloma, RRMM, and that
When I look back at 2021, this has by
operations in the US and Europe and
restructuring proceeds according to
the comprehensive data further
far has been the most transformative
scale down the organization. It has
plan. Our average monthly burn rate
support the ongoing EMA review of
year in Oncopeptides' history. Pepaxto
been a very challenging task, and I am
in 2021, of SEK 130 M, has been
melflufen.
met the primary end-point and
impressed by all employees who have
significantly reduced to an estimated
showed superior progression free
contributed relentlessly throughout
base operational burn rate of SEK 12-
RESICISSON OF WITHDRAWAL OF
survival, PFS, in the OCEAN study, but
this process, even though many of
15 M as of end-of January 2022. The
PEPAXTO IN THE US
with a highly heterogenous overall
them were aware of, that ultimately,
cash flow in 2022 will, in addition to
Even though we made a voluntary
survival result in comparison with
they would have to leave the
the negative operational cash flow, be
withdrawal of Pepaxto from the US
pomalidomide. This caused a huge
company.
impacted by some remaining costs for market, we have continued to have a
regulatory setback with the FDA.
discontinuation of clinical studies as
strong belief in our data. The overall
Based on the large unmet medical
We have closed most clinical studies
well as expenses related to the
assessment of data from the OCEAN
and focused the clinical program on
ongoing filing with the European
study and other relevant trials have
need for patients with RRMM, we
studies that may support the
Medicines Agency, EMA. These costs
convinced us to reconsider our
continue our dialogue with the FDA
regulatory interactions: OCEAN
will primarily impact H1 2022.
withdrawal. That is why we on
and EMA and hope to be able to
continues with long-termfollow-up
January 21, communicated the
reach a positive conclusion on how to
and documentation; patient
OCEAN DATA PUBLISHED IN THE
rescission of our October 22 letter to
interpret the highly heterogenous
recruitment has been completed in
LANCET HAEMATOLOGY
FDA requesting a withdrawal of
overall survival result in the OCEAN
both PORT and BRIDGE and these
In December 2021 we presented
Pepaxto from the US market.
study.
studies are closed with relevant
updated data from the OCEAN study
We will not re-introduce or market
The safety warning from the FDA in
scientific data sets. ANCHOR has been at the Annual American Society of
closed without the last 10 previously
Hematology Meeting, ASH. We are
Pepaxto in the US before the new
July 2021, led to a withdrawal in the
planned patients in the bortezomib +
committed to share updated data on
data has been discussed and
US market and a refocus and
melflufen study arm. ASCENT, COAST
melflufen with the myeloma
assessed together with the FDA. At
significant dismantling of the
and LIGHTHOUSE have closed with
community.
this point it is premature to talk
organization. This has been the
incomplete number of patients. It will
about if, when and how patients in
largest setback in my career.
not be possible to draw any scientific
On January 13, 2022, we reached an
the US would be able to get access to
conclusions from these studies.
important milestone when the results
Pepaxto again, but we are confident
from the OCEAN study were
that we have a drug that helps
All together, these measures led to a
published in Lancet Hematology. We
patients. This is also the reason why
"When I look back at 2021, this has by far been the most transformative year ever in Oncopeptides history."
Jakob Lindberg
CEO
O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1
2
CEO statement
MOVING INTO 2022
Even though 2021 took a direction that we did not expect, I have confidence in our data and study results.
We are looking forward to a continued dialogue with FDA and EMA during 2022. A successful interaction with the regulatory authorities will be critical for the future development of Oncopeptides.
While there is no fixed time-line for our FDA interactions, we look forward to receive the opinion from CHMP, the scientific committee of EMA, around mid-year 2022.
Currently, almost 70 patients are treated with melflufen through the Early Access Program in Europe which highlights the large unmet medical need for patients with RRMM.
2021 was indeed a challenging year, but it is with increasing confidence we now move into 2022. I would like to thank all employees for your dedicated contributions during this tough year, and all shareholders for your continued belief in Oncopeptides. ■
Stockholm, February 17, 2022
Jakob Lindberg
CEO
O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1
3
Financial Overview
REVENUE
Net sales in the quarter were negative, amounting to SEK -21.7 M (0.0), and SEK 118.3 M (0.0) for the full year. Net sales were negative during the quarter since actual returns and provisions for returns exceeded sales as a result of the withdrawal of Pepaxto from the US market.
The provision for returns that, contractually, can be remitted in Q2 2022 amounted to SEK 48.6 M.
Cost of goods sold for the quarter amounted to SEK 18.4 M (0.0) and to SEK 53.1 M (0.0) for the full year.
Gross profit for the quarter amounted to SEK -40.1 M (-) and SEK 65.2 M (-) for the full year.
The gross margin for the quarter has been affected by returns, and accruals for anticipated returns, and can not be deemed relevant.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Operating expenses, excluding cost of goods sold, for the quarter amounted to SEK 349.7 M (511.6) and to SEK 1,486.1 M (1,591.3) for the full year. Accruals relating to closing of clinical studies and staff redundancies, driven by the communicated restructuring, amounted to SEK 41.1 M for the quarter and for the year.
In addition, the withdrawal of Pepaxto has driven the need for a non- recurring write-down of assets in the amount of SEK 16.6 M for the Group, of which
Inventory; SEK 9.0 M
Right to use assets; SEK 2.2 M
Other fixed assets; SEK 4.1 M
Group receivables; SEK 19.4 M
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
Expenses relating to research and development amounted to
SEK 184.3 M (231.4) for the quarter and SEK 679.9 M (866.2) for the full year. Accruals relating to already communicated close of studies amounted to SEK 37.6 M for the quarter and year.
Reduced expenses in clinical studies, as well as the decision to rapidly close ongoing studies, were key drivers behind the cost reduction.
MARKETING AND SALES EXPENSES Marketing and sales related expenses amounted to SEK 167.8 M (173.6) for the quarter and SEK 698.3 M (456.5) for the year. Year end accruals, relating to the closing of commercial operations, amounted to SEK 3.0 M.
The rapid downsizing of marketing and sales activities relating to Pepaxto in the US are the key drivers behind the reduction.
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
General and administrative expenses amounted to SEK 33.6 M (60.7) during the quarter, and SEK 175.5 (197.7) for the year. Year end accruals, relating to the downsizing of the administrative functions, amounted to SEK 0.5 M.
EXPENSES FOR SHARE BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMS Expenses relating to provisions for social security costs vary each quarter with changes in the underlying share price. Given that
the share price has declined during the year, the taxable benefit and related social security charges have decreased. Such provisions are reported under long- and short- term liabilities.
Exercisable instruments, held by the employees made redundant in the restructuring, will be revoked. The costs for share based related incentive programs was thereby reduced during the year and amounted to SEK -12.1 M (29.9) for the quarter, and SEK -34.2 M (68.2) for the year; of which provisions and payments for social security related expenses amounted to SEK -48.4 M (29.5), and expenses relating to share-based remuneration amounted to SEK 14.2 M (38.7). The expenses have no cash impact.
The company has, in line with
authorization given by the relevant AGMs, issued warrants to cover social security contribution expenses exceeding the paid premiums that could arise when employees exercise granted stock options. See note 9.
EFFECTS OF COVID-19
The effects of Covid-19 were reduced as restrictions eased in the countries where the Company operates. The pandemic is therefore not deemed to have any material effects on the financial statements.
TAX AND EARNINGS
Earnings before taxes amounted to SEK -389.5 M (-511.8) for the quarter and to SEK -1,421.4 M (-1,592.4) for the year.
Up until the withdrawal of the
product from the US market in October 2021, a deferred tax asset arose as a consequence of temporary differences in sales of intra-group stock items. The internal profit was reversed in its entirety as inventory was returned to the Parent Company. The temporary deferred tax benefit has thus been fully reversed by year end, without any cash impact. See note 7.
Net profit amounted to SEK -394.0 M (-513.0) for the quarter and to SEK -1,430.3 M (-1,594.7) for the year; corresponding to a loss per share, before and after dilution, of SEK -5.23(-7.59) for the quarter and to a loss per share of SEK -19.00(-25.57) for the year.
CASH FLOW, INVESTMENTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -446.5 M (-357.2) for the quarter and SEK -1,516.4 M (-1,296.5) for the year.
The negative cash flow was primarily driven by the Company's efforts to build a sales and marketing organization, as well as by the downsizing of the same after the withdrawal from the US market.
Cash flow from investment activities amounted to SEK 0.0 M (-4.5) for the quarter and SEK -0.3 M (-20.1) for the year.
Cash flow from financing activities amounted to -4.0 (3.7) MSEK for the quarter and SEK 1,034.0 M (-1,323.5) for the year. Cash-flow for the quarter amounted to SEK -450.4 M (-358.0) and to SEK -482.7 M (6.8) for the year.
Cash balances at the end of the
period amounted to SEK 362.2 M (840.3).
The Company has an unutilized loan facility of EUR 40 M with EIB. The terms enabling draw down of the facility are to be renegotiated.
Equity amounted to SEK 210.9 M (576.9) at the end of the period.
FINANCING AND GOING CONCERN The Company decided, in dialogue with the FDA, to voluntarily withdraw Pepaxto from the US market on October 22, 2021. As a consequence, the Board decided to immediately change the direction of the company and revert to an R&D based company focusing on developing the patent protectedPDC-platformincluding the next generation drug candidates OPD5 and OPDC3 alongside seeking approval for Melflufen with the EMA. The rescindment of the voluntary withdrawal in January of 2022, has not altered the strategy.
The rescinding of the voluntary withdrawal from the US market, as published on January 21, 2022,
will not lead to marketing of Pepaxto in the US until the new data has been discussed and assessed together with the FDA. Thus, no revenue from the US has been included in the assessment of going concern in the next 12 months.
The swift and decisive reduction of operational costs will improve Group revenues in line with previously published assumptions. Closing costs related to the down-sizing (staff reductions and closing of clinical studies) as well as specific costs relating to the EMA application, will burden the first half of 2022.
However, the underlying operational burn-rate has been radically reduced already from the start of the year.
The Board and the Managing Direction continuously assess the Groups financial viability and access to cash.
This report is issued based on the assumption of going concern for at least 12 months.
As Oncopeptides reverts to an R&D based company with limited revenue generation prior to a potential approval by the relevant medical agencies, the Company is unlikely to generate positive cash flows from running operations. During the R&D phase, and until the company has a commercially launched product, the Company does not have a revenue source and can require additional cash contributions.
Provided that the restructuring proceeds as planned, it is the assessment of the Board and the CEO that the Group has the necessary funds to continue operations during at least the coming twelve months. Would the above conditions not be fulfilled, for example if the company's restructuring becomes costlier than expected, the Group's continued operations are at risk.
In aggregate, the above indicates that there are considerations that could raise to significant doubt as to the Company's continued ability to continue operations. ■
O N C O P E P T I D E S | Y E A R E N D R E P O R T 2 0 2 1
4
Other information
Signatures
EMPLOYEES
At the end of the year the Company had 162 (280) coworkers.
PARENT COMPANY
Parent company operations are aligned with those of the Group, why the comments for the Group are also relevant for the Parent company.
ONCOPEPTIDES SHARE
The number of registered shares at the end of the reporting period amounted to 75,291,841.
EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD
Voluntary withdrawal ofPepaxto in the US was rescinded on January 21
Phase 3 OCEAN study was publishedin the Lancet Haematology on January 13
Year-endcash 2021 was announced on January 5
DIVIDEND
In accordance with the dividend policy adopted by the board, no dividend is proposed for the year 2021.
AUDIT
This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
The Board and the CEO confirm that the interim report provides a true and fair overview of the Group's and the Parent Company's operations, position and earnings and describes the material risks and uncertainty factors faced by the Parent Company and the companies within the Group.
Stockholm, Februari 17, 2022
Per Wold-Olsen
Jenifer Jackson
Chairman
Board member
Cecilia Daun-Wennborg
Per Samuelsson
Board member
Board member
Jarl Ulf Jungnelius
Jakob Lindberg
Board member
CEO
Brian Stuglik
Board member
O N C O P E P T I D E S | B O K S L U T S K O M M U N I K É 2 0 2 1
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Oncopeptides AB published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:11 UTC.