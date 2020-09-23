Oncopeptides : Interim Report Q2 2020 0 09/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT Send by mail :

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of melflufen, a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study Oncopeptides has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides´ global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com. Melflufen is an abbreviated form of the international non-proprietary name (INN) melphalan flufenamide, an investigational product not yet approved for commercial use in any market globally. Summary of Q2 Financial overview April 1 - June 30, 2020 Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Loss for the period was SEK 401.0 M (loss: 171.9)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 6.79 (loss: 3.52)

On June 30 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 937.8 M (626.8) Significant events during the period April 1 - June 30, 2020 Marty J Duvall was appointed CEO from July 1, and Jakob Lindberg assumed the role as Chief Scientific Officer

NDA for accelerated approval of melflufen in the U.S was submitted

A laboratory for preclinical development was taken over to strengthen the technology plat- form and build the company's pipeline

A directed share issue of SEK 1,414 M (USD 144 M) (before issue costs) to well-known life science investors, out of which SEK 716.4 M (before issue costs) was paid in after the end of the reporting period was completed

Enrollment in the OCEAN phase 3 study continues after the initial recruitment goal of 450 patients was reached in May

Final data from the pivotal HORIZON study were presented at EHA

Patient enrollment to the company's exploratory clinical studies was resumed in May after a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic Significant events after the reporting period The first patient was enrolled in the phase 1/2 AL-Amyloidosis study. This is the first study with melflufen in an indication outside multiple myeloma

AL-Amyloidosis study. This is the first study with melflufen in an indication outside multiple myeloma Oncopeptides started a phase 2 study called PORT to evaluate an alternative administration of melflufen Financial overview of the group 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Jun Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Net sales - - - - - Operating loss -399,332 -171,739 -696,208 -305,551 -739,392 Loss before tax -399,542 -171,864 -696,869 -305,810 -739,920 Loss for the period -401,041 -171,944 -698,370 -306,021 -740,705 Earnings per share before and after dilu- tion (SEK) -6.79 -3.52 -12.20 -6.35 -14.33 Cash flow from operating activities -285,665 -122,997 -598,506 -265,818 -690,566 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 937,773 626,799 937,773 626,799 926,186 Research & development costs/operating expenses % 57% 77% 63% 78% 74% INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 2 CEO statement Oncopeptides submits a New Drug Application to the FDA, completes a directed share issue of USD 144 M, and strengthens the leadership team to pave the way for a successful commercialization of melflufen. By the end of Q2 we submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Admin- istration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone in triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The submission marks an important inflection point in Oncopeptides' history, as we embark on a journey towards becoming a fully-fledged, integrated, global biotech company. I am excited to join Oncopeptides as CEO and get the opportunity to prepare and drive the commercialization of melflufen. It will potentially enable a treatment option for a fast-growing patient population with an unmet medical need, where no cure is available. FDA application for accelerated approval On June 30, we submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Melflufen is the lead candidate from our proprietary PDC-platform. It is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. The submission is based on data from the pivotal HORIZON study. By the end of August, we expect to get a PDUFA date, a deadline by which the FDA must review our New Drug Application. Strengthening the executive team Following the submission, the Board of Directors appointed me as Chief Executive Officer, CEO, effective July 1. I am bringing extensive global commercialization skills from executive leadership roles in pharma and biotech including unique experience from the oncology and hematology space. I am excited by the opportunity to join a team that continues to benefit from the leadership of Jakob Lindberg who has assumed the role as our Chief Scientific Officer, CSO. I am very impressed by the remarkable development that the organization has made One Oncopeptides INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 3 CEO STATEMENT under the leadership of Jakob, and I am grateful that he will continue his dedicated work to fully exploit the potential of our unique PDC-plat- form. Landmark directed share issue In the beginning of May we attracted the interest of reputed international life science investors and successfully completed a directed share issue, raising approximately SEK 1,414 M (USD 144 M). The net proceeds will be used for funding of the commercial launch and initial ramp-up of melflufen, including the scale-up of our commercial and medical affairs organization in the US, further exploit the technology platform and expand the ongoing clinical development program into other potential indications. Broad development program In May we restarted patient enrollment in our clinical studies following a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made in close dialogue with our investiga- tors, and cautiously considering patient safety. We are continuing patient recruitment in the BRIDGE and ANCHOR studies, and recently dosed the first patient in a new study called PORT, comparing peripheral and central intravenous administration of melflufen. Later this fall we will start the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study. We have recently enrolled the first patient in the AL-Amyloidosis study, our first study outside multiple myeloma. In the beginning of June, we announced the decision to continue the enrollment in the phase 3 OCEAN study. An analysis had indicated that patients enrolled in the study continued treatment for a longer period of time than we originally estimated, which speaks to the potential benefit patients can have by partici- pating. So, to ensure that we would reach the number of disease progression events needed to complete the study, we agreed to continue patient recruitment. As a consequence, top line results will be delayed until H1 2021, instead of previously communicated Q4 2020. In June final data from the pivotal HORIZON study was presented by Lead Investigator Dr Paul Richardson at the European Hematol- ogy Association Meeting. The results, which constitute the basis for the New Drug Applica- tion, demonstrate that melflufen in combination with dexamethasone, may provide a therapeutic option for patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who are hard to treat and have a poor prognosis, including patients with triple class refractory myeloma and patients with Extramedullary Disease. I am impressed by the final HORIZON data, both in terms of melflufens efficacy and favourable non-haematologicalside-effect profile. In addition, there was a large proportion of patients with EMD in the study, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. The data further validates our Peptide-Drug Conjugate platform, which will be further developed to create new drug candidated. Presentation of new scientific data is vital to continue to build awareness of Oncopeptides and broaden the understanding of the value that melflufen and other drug development projects bring. In June we agreed to take over the drug development facility from Kancera in Solna, Sweden, and recruited several talents with preclinical expertise. This is an important step in the development of our preclinical operations and gives us adequate resources to further expand our PDC platform and generate new drug candidates. We are submitting high quality preclinical and clinical abstracts to the major scientific congresses. During the spring we have engaged in several international meetings, such as ASCO, AACR, and EHA. This fall we will pri- oritize SOHO, and American Society of Hema- tology, ASH. The latter is the most prominent arena for scientific dialogue and engagement. Due to the ongoing pandemic though, most of these scientific congresses are virtual, which is a challenge for the whole scientific community, but we have adapted to the new format during the spring and now these virtual congresses are working remarkably well. Commercialization of melflufen We have applied for an accelerated approval for melflufen based on the data from the phase 2 HORIZON study and estimate a decision from FDA regarding a potential marketing approval during the period December 2020 - March 2021. We are now building a strong commercial and medical affairs organization in the US to prepare for our first commercial launch. Following the submission of our New Drug Application we will shortly launch an Expanded Access Program in the US, to provide access to melflufen for eligible patients while our application is under review by the FDA. There is an imminent need for better therapies as an increasing amount of multiple myeloma patients become multi-resistant to their treat- ments. As we are preparing for commercialization, we are growing rapidly in the US but also in other geographies. We are step by step becoming a fully integrated, commercial stage global biotech company. A strategic priority as we expand will be to build one unified culture, where we leverage our proud heritage and the values which have brought us to where we are today and establish One Oncopeptides. Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude to all who have made and will make this journey possible and who share our aspirations to improve the lives of people with multiple mye- loma; patients, physicians, nurses, partners, shareholders and coworkers. I am very appreciative for your relentless support. Stockholm August 26, 2020 Marty J Duvall CEO, Oncopeptides AB INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 4 Oncopeptides' PDC technology platform Oncopeptides' drug development program is based on the unique proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) technology platform. In addition to the clinical development of melflufen, we are engaged in preclinical development to generate new candidate drugs based on our technology platform. This has to date resulted in two new drug candidates that are expected to enter clinical development in late 2020 and 2021. In June, we strengthened our preclinical organization through the takeo- ver of an advanced drug development facility in Solna, Sweden and were thus able to recruit additional employees with pre- clinical expertise. A solid foundation for research allows focus on various forms of cancer The strength of our research lies in the technology platform and our collaborations with leading research centers around the globe. Our core competence lies in inducing molecu- les to selectively concentrate in tumour cells, often by benefiting from the tumour's inherent differences in comparison to normal cells. The technology platform: Peptide-Drug Conjugates - or PDCs The peptide-drug conjugate platform enables concentration of a toxin in cancer cells by exploiting the differences in peptidase activity (and to some extent also esterase activity) between cancer cells and normal cells. By doing this, more cytotoxic activity is delivered to cancer cells while protecting healthy cells. New drug candidates for potential new indications Over the past years, Oncopeptides has developed several drug candidates from the PDC platform. The ambition is to shortly initiate clinical evaluation of the next molecule, OPD5, for bone marrow transplantation­. We hope to be able to initiate clinical studies before the end of 2020. During 2021, we estimate to be ready to start clinical evaluation the next molecule, OPS2. OPS2 is currently being evaluated in several preclinical disease models, primarily Non Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and triple negative breast cancer. INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 5 Clinical strategy Oncopeptides' development of targeted therapies for difficult -to-treat hematological diseases and malignancies are based on the Company´s peptide-drug conjugate platform. We are currently focusing on the development of our lead product candidate melflufen for treatment of multiple myeloma. Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptida- ses and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Our ongoing and future clinical studies will generate a broad set of data and information about melflufen's efficacy and favourable non-haematological side- effects in various patient groups. ­ On June 30, we submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval based on final clinical data from the HORIZON study. This could lead to the first marketing approval for melflufen in the US around year-end. The purpose of our clinical development program is to establish melflufen as a cornerstone in the treatment of relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma. Melflufen is currently evaluated in a robust clinical development program in multiple my- eloma. The clinical strategy has evolved over time, based on the results from Oncopeptides' first clinical study O-12-M1, a phase 1/2 study in multiple myeloma conducted between 2013 and 2017.

We presented the final study results in pa- tients with tripel-class refractory multiple my- eloma, including a high proportion patients with metastatic cancer (EMD), from our pivo- tal phase 2 study HORIZON at the European Hematology Meeting, EHA, in June. Recruitment for the phase 3 study OCEAN continues after we reached our initial recruitment goal 450 patients in May. Our analysis showed that patients who participated in the study continued the treatment for a longer time than we originally had calculated, which suggests the potential benefit that patients can have by participating in the study. The other ongoing studies are the phase 2 studies ANCHOR, BRIDGE and PORT as well as the recently started AL-Amyloidosis study. The confirmatory phase 3 study LIGHTHOUSE will start in the autumn. INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 6 CLINICAL STRATEGY Standard of Care after first-line treatment of multiple myeloma Oncopeptides strategy aims to establish mel- flufen as a cornerstone in the treatment of multiple myeloma after the first line of the- rapy. To further broaden the indication base for melflufen outside multiple myeloma, the Company has recently initiated a study in patients with AL-Amyloidosis, the first potential indication outside myeloma. The goal is to fully explore the benefit that melflufen can bring to patients across the cancer spectrum. The regulatory strategy The recently filed application for accelerated approval of melflufen in the United States for the treatment of RRMM patients with triple -class refractory disease is the first step to establish melflufen as a potential treatment in myeloma. An eventual accelerated approval results in a marketing approval that later needs to be confirmed with clinical data from a randomized study. Both OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE can independently act as confirmatory studies. Additionally, both OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE - assuming positive outcomes from the studies - can result in broadening of the label into earlier stages of the disease (both studies) as well as in combination with daratu- mumab (LIGHTHOUSE). Oncopeptides has planned a clinical development program for melflufen in RRMM, in close dialogue and collaboration with regulatory authorities and professional bodies in Europe and the US. Upon receiving approval of the study design of the phase 3 OCEAN study through the FDA Special Protocol Assessment in August 2016, preparations commenced for the development phase 3 program of melflufen. The program aims to fully characterize melflufen in the treatment of RRMM and thereby maximize the product candidate's market potential. The OCEAN study is expected to lay the foundation for an application to broaden the indication for melflufen in 2022. The application can act as a confirmatory study after a potential accelerated approval - including label extension into RRMM patients with only single class refractory disease (in addition to the potential accelerated approval for the treatment of RRMM patients with triple-class refractory disease). The study can also be used as the basis for an independent application for market authorization across additional geographic markets. In the clinical phase 3 OCEAN study, the efficacy of Oncopeptides' product candidate, melflufen, is compared with pomalidomide, both being administered in combination with the steroid dexamethasone. Pomalidomide is currently the market-leading medication for the treatment of RRMM, with sales of USD 2.5 billion in 2019. The objective of the OCEAN study is to prove that melflufen has a superior efficacy and safety profile compared with pomalidomide. The outcome from the OCEAN study will be analyzed by comparing PFS (Progression Free Survival) for melflufen with the PFS for pomalidomide. This comparison can simplistically result in three different outcomes i.e. that melflufen is superior, non-inferior or inferior to pomalidomide. As seen in the graphic below, the non-inferior outcome can be broken down in different scenarios with stronger or weaker data to support marketing efforts of melflufen. OCEAN has been statistically powered to show superiority of melflufen over pomalidomide based on historical data for the two com- pounds. A superiority outcome is expected to result in approval both in the US and the EU. A non-inferiority result is expected to result in approval in the EU and potentially also in the US assuming that the forthcoming application for accelerated market approval based on HORIZON data is approved by the FDA.

The planned LIGHTHOUSE pivotal phase 3 study is designed to further broaden the indica- tion for melflufen. The application can act as a confirmatory study after a potential accelerated approval - including label extension where melflufen is approved also in combination with daratumumab for the treatment of RRMM patients - as well as act as an independent application for market authorization across markets. In addition, the Company has several drug candidates in late stage preclinical development for other malignancies, which will potentially move into clinical development in the future. Outcome scenarios for OCEAN 95% Confidence interval Efficacy Comparator Superior non-inferior I non-inferior II Inferior melflufen INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 7 Clinical development program Oncopeptide's development portfolio of peptide-conjugated drug candidates EXPLORATORY LATE PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 FILING MARKET DEVELOPMENT DEVELOPMENT Melflufen OPD5 OPS2 Melflufen in clinical development Provided a positive regulatory assessment, the clinical program will provide a broad set of data for different patient groups O-12-M1 HORIZON OCEAN ANCHOR Phase 1 BRIDGE 2016 2017 2018 US US Phase 2 AL-Amyloidosis LIGHTHOUSE PORT 2019 2020 2021 2022 Phase 1 and 2: single-arm study Phase 2: single-arm study (O-12-M1) (HORIZON) Phase 2: single-arm study Phase 1 and 2 single-arm study (BRIDGE) (AL-Amyloidosis) Phase 3: randomized comparative confirmatory study (OCEAN) Phase 3: randomized combination study (LIGHTHOUSE) Phase 1 and 2: triple-combination study (ANCHOR) Phase 2: open, randomized crossover alternative administration study (PORT) Regulatory submission Potential marketing authorization INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 8 O-12-M1 SUPPORTING Completed phase 2 study with 45 patients.

Included RRMM patients who had recei- ved a median of four previous lines

of therapy, and became resistant to lena- lidomide (immunomodulatory pharmaceutical - IMiD) and bortezomid (proteasome inhibitor - PI).

of therapy, and became resistant to lena- lidomide (immunomodulatory pharmaceutical - IMiD) and bortezomid (proteasome inhibitor - PI). Completed patient enrollment in late 2016 and presented final results in 2017. HORIZON PIVOTAL Completed phase 2 study with 157 patients.

RRMM patients with few or no remaining treatment options.

Evaluating melflufen in combination with dexamethasone in RRMM patients.

Patients have received ≥ 2 earlier lines

of therapy with IMiDs and PIs and are resi- stant to pomalidomide and/or daratumumab.

2 earlier lines of therapy with IMiDs and PIs and are resi- stant to pomalidomide and/or daratumumab. Basis for FDA submission for accelerated approval.

Supports OCEAN for marketing authorization.

Started in Q1 2017, data reported in 2018/2019 and follow-up in 2019/2020. OCEAN PIVOTAL / CONFIRMATORY Ongoing phase 3 study with up to 495 patients.

Including RRMM patients who are resi- stant to lenalidomide.

Direct comparison with pomalidomide in patients treated with IMiDs and PIs, and who have become refractory to their last line of therapy.

The study is designed to demonstrate benefit in comparison with pomalidomide.

To obtain approval in Europe, the only requirement is to demonstrate that mel- flufen has similar benefit.

Started in Q2 2017, enrollment ongoing with 450 patients enrolled in May 2020. CLINIC AL DE VELOPMENT PROGR AM ANCHOR EXPLORATIVE Phase 1/2 study with up to 64 patients.

The patients have received 1-4 earlier lines of therapy including IMiDs and PIs.

1-4 earlier lines of therapy including IMiDs and PIs. Demonstrates how melflufen can be admi- nistered as a combination therapy with dara- tumumab or bortezomib.

Explores potential of using melflufen in ear- lier lines of therapy.

May significantly increase melflufen's market potential as a combination therapy.

Started in Q2 2018, daratumumab arm is fully recruited. Recruitment to the bortezo- mib arm was temporarily paused during March-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pan- demic. BRIDGE SUPPORTING Phase 2 study with up to 25 patients.

Open-label, single-arm trial for patients with reduced renal function.

single-arm trial for patients with reduced renal function. Positioning study to show melflufen's treatment profile within this patient group.

Started in Q3 2018, the study was tem- porarily paused during March-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LIGHTHOUSE CONFIRMATORY Phase 3 combination study to include more than 170 patients.

Will include patients who are refractory

to an IMiD and a PI, alternatively have recei- ved at least three previous treatment lines including an IMiD and a PI.

to an IMiD and a PI, alternatively have recei- ved at least three previous treatment lines including an IMiD and a PI. Confirm the efficacy and safety of combi- nation therapy with melflufen plus daratu- mumab compared to daratumumab.

The study is expected to start during the fall 2020. AL-AMYLOIDOSIS EXPLORATIVE First study outside of multiple myeloma.

Phase 1/2 study in approximately 40 patients.

In patients with systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis who have undergone at least one prior treatment.

light-chain (AL) amyloidosis who have undergone at least one prior treatment. The primary efficacy parameters in the phase 1 study are safety, tolerability and to find the right dose for phase 2. In phase 2, the Overall Response Rate (ORR) is measured.

The study started in December 2019 and was temporarily paused during March-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SUPPORTING Phase 2 study in 25 patients.

An open-label, randomized, cross-over phase 2 study evaluating an alternative administration of melflufen in patients with RRMM.

open-label, randomized, cross-over phase 2 study evaluating an alternative administration of melflufen in patients with RRMM. Comparing safety, tolerability and effi- cacy of peripheral versus central intrave- nous administration of melflufen in com- bination with dexamethasone.

The study started in August 2020 with patient recruitment expected to be finali- sed in December 2020. INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 9 The multiple myeloma market The number of patients with multiple myeloma is increasing as the population ages , and new treatment regimens are introdu- ced. Roughly 250,000 patients are living with multiple myeloma in Europe and the US, while 80,000 patients are newly diagnosed and 44,000 patients die from the disease annually.* The number of patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma is growing by nearly one percent per year, mainly due to the aging population. There is no cure for the disease, but long disease-free periods can be attained through treatment using several different pharmaceutical classes. More treatment in early stages of the disease The number of patients with multiple myeloma who have undergone several lines of therapy has increased dramatically, and this growth is expected to continue. The reason behind this development is attributable to changes in treatment algorithms over the past few years, with patients now treated with several pharmaceuticals earlier in their disease. Multiple myeloma remains incurable, despite therapeutic advan- cements. This means that more patients than ever are living with the disease and are beco- ming multi-resistant, with a significant need for additional treatment options. The figure below illustrates how patient growth in the US has developed by line of therapy, during recent years. The basis of today´s treatment Multiple myeloma is mainly treated with drugs from four different pharmaceutical clas- ses. The basis of all treatments is steroids. A combination of an IMiD and a proteasome inhibitor (PI) is frequently used for newly diagnosed patients. At present, the various classes may consist of several different drugs. Within each class, the existing drugs largely share the same mode of action and resistance mechanism, which means that the value for patients lies squarely in the pharmaceutical class and not in the individual drug. If a patient stops responding or has responded poorly - to treatment using a drug from one particular class, the patient will likely also respond poorly to treatment using the other drugs in the same class of pharmaceuticals. This phenomenon is called resistance development; patients become refractory to their therapy. Another problem is that other diseases associated with myeloma (so called co-morbidities) limit the use of several drugs for myeloma treatment. The most frequent problems are renal failure, cardiovascular disease and peripheral neuropathy. *NCI SEER and WHO Globocan Improved outcomes lead to fast growth in number of treated patients in later lines of therapy Broad-spectrum agents used in nine out of ten myeloma therapies* GROWTH IN TREATED PATIENTS % OF TREATED PATIENTS MODALITY PHARMACEUTICAL DRUGS IN THE US, 2017/2018 IN THE US, 2018* 60,000 7%* 50,000 40,000 8%* 12%* 30,000 12%* 20,000 10,000 0 1L 2L 3L 4L+ 2016 2019 *CAGR Source: Intrinsiq december 2018, MAT Note: 3-year annual growth rate for 2015 -2018 Broad-spectrum agents Alkylating agents Bendamustine, cyclophosphamide and melphalan Immunomodulators (IMiD:s) Lenalidomide, pomalidomide and thalidomide Proteasome inhibitors (PI) Bortezomib, carfilzomib and ixazomib Steroids Dexamethasone and prednisone Targeted agents anti-CD38 Daratumumab anti-SLAMF7 Elotuzumab *Excluding steroids Source: Annual reports from Global Data, internal analysis and IntrinsiQ. +7% 2018 2019 +26% 2018 2019 88% 23% INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 10 Lack of alternatives The rapid development of resistance in myeloma and associated diseases means that the majority of myeloma patients will lack treatment alternatives upon completing their second line of therapy. This is a fragmented pharmaceutical market by the time the first line of therapy is completed. Physicians try to use other drugs from pharmaceutical classes that the patient has already built a resistance to in an attempt to control the disease, which yields varying results. Rapidly growing market in the US The global market for myeloma drugs amounted to USD 19 billion in 2019. Of this amount, USD 6 billion concerned first line treatment, where Revlimid (lenalidomide), an IMiD, and Velcade (bortezomib), a PI, are the predominant products. The market for the treatment of myeloma patients after the first line of therapy amounted to USD 13 billion. Along with new drug launches, the growing number of patients in later lines of therapy is expected to continue to increase the overall number of patients treated, and thus also the value of the market. Prevailing prognoses from various analysts indicate that the market will grow to USD 23 billion by 2024. This includes several significant products, such as Pomalyst (pomalidomide), which is also an IMiD, Darza- lex (daratumumab), a monoclonal antibody, and anti-CD38, an inhibitor. Other proteasome inhibitors including Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and Ninlaro (ixazomib) are significant products that are used after the first line of therapy. Melflufen opportunity in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma 2019 Multiple Myeloma Net Sales Breakdown 20 $17B 15 10 $10B 5 $2B 0 Pomalidomide Relapsed Total MM refractory market MM RoW US Source: EvaluatePharma, Intrinsiq, company analysis THE MULTIPLE MYELOMA MARKE T Global growth 2019 -2024 $ 23 B $ 19 B 2019 2024 INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 11 THE MULTIPLE MYELOMA MARKE T Resistance and lines of therapy In order to analyze market data and be able to predict how the market will develop, it is important to distinguish between resistance and line of therapy. A patient undergoing therapy today can already become resistant to the two primary classes of pharmaceuticals, namely IMiDs and PIs, after the first line of therapy. If they also have been treated with an anti-CD38 inhibitor, these patients are classed as triple- class resistant (refractory) patients. This naturally varies based on the patient and their response to therapy, which has laid the foundation for highly personalized therapy after the first line based on the outcome of the the- rapy. Consequently, it is important to carefully assess the resistance status of an individual patient rather than which line of therapy the patient has undergone in order to assess the market potential for a pharmaceutical with a particular treatment label. The market is extremely fragmented. Market growth in the US driven by longer treatment time In the US market, growth of patients treated in the second or later lines of therapy is higher than in the first line. This applies to the number of patients treated. The value of the treat- ment, in turn, is connected to the number of treatment cycles carried out in the various lines, which is connected to the degree of resistance and the patient's health status. To simplify this, we can say that a newly diagnosed patient undergoes 12 treatment cycles or more, while a triple class refractory patient undergoes perhaps four to six cycles. In the US, the bulk of growth has histori- cally occurred in the number of patients trea- ted in the second or later lines of therapy. It is also important to understand that new pro- ducts are a supplement to existing ones, and that all products help broadening the number of tools that can be used by doctors over the long term. The share of patients treated with Revlimid and Velcade, the predominant pro- ducts used in first line therapy, has been stable over the past three years, during which time the treatment algorithm has been changed. However, the growth in the market is the result of the introduction of new products. This is logical given that they represent a new addition to the therapy arsenal, but also because some products belong to new classes of pharmaceuticals or have a new mode of action, thereby providing the patient with extra benefits assuming that they respond to treatment.

The figures below provide a graphical over- view of these facts, showing that second or later lines of therapy are growing most rapidly, that new products are being used in addition to older ones and that new products are driving market growth in the US. patient growth driven by later lines of therapy 180 000 Total US (9%) 1L (7%) 150 000 2L (8%) 3L (12%) 120 000 4L+ (12%) 90 000 60 000 30 000 0 2017 2018 2019 Newer products used in addition to older products as survival improves 60 000 Revlimid Velcade 50 000 Darzalex Pomalyst 40 000 Kyprolis Ninlaro Cytoxan 30 000 Empliciti Melphalan 20 000 Farydak Xpovio 10 000 0 2017 2018 2019 New pharmaceuticals are driving market growth % 60 Revlimid Velcade 50 Darzalex Pomalyst 40 Kyprolis Ninlaro Cytoxan 30 Empliciti Melphalan 20 Farydak Xpovio 10 0 2017 2018 2019 INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 12 THE MULTIPLE MYELOMA MARKE T Melflufen's role As Oncopeptides has generated new data or interpreted changes to the treatment algo- rithm, Oncopeptides' clinical development program has been supplemented to be able to potentially offer as many multiple myeloma patients as possible a treatment. Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. The study results, both from monotherapy and combination studies with melflufen, are showing a good efficacy and safety profile. Based on these clinical results, a clinical strategy for commercialization has been deve- loped. The figures below illustrate how we are addressing the market and its various seg- ments. The first step is to obtain accelerated approval in the US for triple-class refractory patients. The market for triple-class refractory patients has grown and continues to grow sub- stantially. In the US, there are approximately 20,000 patients in various lines of therapy, as illustrated in the figure below. In the US, there are approximately 18,000 myeloma patients with metastatic cancer (EMD). The HORIZON study included a large number of patients with EMD.

triple-class refractory patients has grown and continues to grow sub- stantially. In the US, there are approximately 20,000 patients in various lines of therapy, as illustrated in the figure below. In the US, there are approximately 18,000 myeloma patients with metastatic cancer (EMD). The HORIZON study included a large number of patients with EMD. Oncopeptide's application to the FDA for an accelerated approval of melflufen, may lead to a marketing approval in late 2020 or early 2021. Data from the OCEAN study can potentially lead to a broader indication base, provided that the study demonstrates improved efficacy compared with Pomalyst. The ANCHOR exploratory study has provided guidance for the upcoming LIGHTHOUSE phase 3 study, which will establish the necessary conditions for expanded use of melflufen into earlier lines of treatment. Target The overarching target for melflufen is to address a market that in 2019 amounted to USD 13 billion. Refer to the figure under the heading "Rapidly growing market in the US". There are several properties indicating that melflufen could become an attractive treatment option. Its novel Mode of Action offers an alternative, both individually and when combined. Melflufen has a a clinically manageable safety profile and a low incidence of severe non-hematologicalside-effects. A vital aspect of melflufen as studies has shown synergistic effects with other pharmaceuticals in other classes. In terms of efficacy, melflufen has shown encouraging results, making a difference for the patients treated. The drug is simple to administrate and can conveniently be provided­ by both specialist and general care clinics. Different market segments adressed by the clinical programs Initial Label TRIPLE-CLASS REFRACTORY (accelerated HORIZON approval) EMD / HIGH RISK SINGLE / DOUBLE-CLASS REFRACTORY OCEAN ONE DRUG +/- STEROID Label Expansion SINGLE / DOUBLE-CLASS REFRACTORY ANCHOR LIGHTHOUSE TWO DRUGS +/- STEROID Initial indication for melflufen may address the growing segment of triple-class refractory myeloma 27% 29% 30% Estimated >20,000 Triple-class refractory patients in the US 15% 16% and growing 11% 6% 2L 4% 3L 3% 4L+ 2016 2017 2018 Source: Company analysis of IQVIA patient data INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 13 Financial overview Revenue Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0) during the second quarter and to SEK 0.0 M (0.0) for the first six months. Operating expenses Operating expenses for the second quarter amounted to SEK 399.3 M (171.7) and to SEK 696.2 M (305.6) for the first six months. Research and development costs During the second quarter, research and development costs increased to SEK 227.8 M (132.6) and to SEK 441.4 M (239.4) for the first six months. The increase is mainly explained by a rise in clinical costs due to increased activity in the ongoing pivotal studies OCEAN and HORIZON and in the clinical studies ANCHOR and BRIDGE. The costs for share-based incentive programs related to R&D amounted to SEK 9.4 M (4.2) for the second quarter and to SEK 13.8 M (7.6) for the first six months. Marketing and distribution costs Marketing and distribution costs for the second quarter amounted to SEK 97.9 M (26.4) and to SEK 148.9 M (44.3) for the first six months. The main reason for the cost increase is the continued expansion of the medical affairs and commercial functions and related activities. The costs for share-based incentive programs related to marketing and distribution amounted to SEK 4.5 M (2.2) for the second quarter and to SEK 2.6 M (4.2) for the first six months. Administration expenses During the second quarter, administration expenses amounted to SEK 46.5 M (16.0) and to SEK 87.2 M (27.4) for the first six months. The increase is due to the company´s continued high business activity level and growing organiza- tion, in particular in the US. The costs for share-based incentive programs related to administration amounted to SEK 7.0 M (3.5) for the second quarter and to SEK 9.5 M (6.5) for the first six months. Share-based payments The costs for social security contributions related to share-based incentive programs vary from quarter to quarter due to the change in the underlying share price. Related provisions are reported as long- and short-term liabilities. The total costs for the share-based incentive programs in the second quarter amounted to SEK 20.9 M (9.9) and to SEK 25.9 M (17.8) for the first six months, out of which SEK 9.7 M (3.8) was provisions and payments of social security contributions, and SEK 16.3 M (14.0) was costs for share-based payments. These costs have no cash impact. The company has issued warrants that are exercised to cover social security contributions exceeding the paid premiums that may arise from the exercise of granted employee stock options. See note 7. Impact of COVID-19 In March the company decided to temporarily pause patient recruitment to some ongoing explorative clinical trials and initiation of some new clinical trials was postponed. In May patient recruitment was resumed in the paused clinical trials. COVID-19 had no significant other effects on the financial results. Earnings The loss for the second quarter was SEK 401.0 M (171.9) for the second quarter and the loss for the first six months was SEK 698.4 M (306.0). This corresponds to a loss per share, before and after dilution, of SEK 6.79 (3.5) for the second quarter and SEK 12.20 (6.35) for the first six months. Cash flow, investments and financial position Cash flow from operating activities amounted to a negative SEK 285.7 M (neg: 123.0) for the second quarter and to a negative SEK 598.5 M (265.8) for the first six months. The continued negative cash flow is according to plan and is explained by the company's expansion of clinical programs as well as activities within the company's medical affairs and commercial functions. Cash flow from investing activities was a negative SEK 5.1 M (0.0) for the second quarter and to a negative SEK 8.9 M (0.0) for the first six months. Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 652.8 M (neg: 0.9) for the second quarter and to SEK 648.9 M (513.1) for the first six months. In January 2019 the company completed a directed share issue raising SEK M before issue costs amounting to SEK M. In June 2019 it was resolved to make sec- ond directed share issue, which was completed in July 2019, raising SEK 727.2 M before issue costs amounting to SEK 44.3 M. In May 2020 it was resolved to make a directed share issue that was completed in two tranches in May and July 2020. This share issue raised SEK 1,413.9 M before issue costs of SEK 85.2 M.

Share issues that are resolved during the accounting period but completed after the end of the period are recorded as completed in the parent company as share issues are considered as completed upon the resolution date accord- ing to Swedish accounting practices, but not in the group as share issues are recorded when the new shares have been paid according to IFRS. See Note 6.

Cash flow for the second quarter was SEK M (neg: 123.9) and cash flow for the first six months was SEK 41.5 M (247.3). As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 937.8 M (626.8). This does not include the second tranche of the directed share issue resolved in May, amounting to SEK 716.4 M before issue expenses of SEK 43.0 M that was paid in July 2020. Equity amounted to SEK 769.9 (487.8) M. INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 14 Other information Co-workers As of June 30, 2020, the number of co-workers amounted to 154 (61). Parent company Since the operations of the parent company are consistent with those of the group in all material respects, the comments for the group are also largely relevant for the parent company. The Oncopeptides share As of June 30, 2020, the number of registered shares and votes in Oncopeptides amounted to 61,499,683. Events after the end of the report period The first patient was enrolled in the phase 1/2 AL-Amyloidosisstudy. This is the first study with melflufen in an indication outside multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides started a phase 2 study called PORT to evaluate an alternative administration of melflufen. Review This report has not been reviewed by the com- pany's auditor. The Board and the CEO confirm that the interim report provides a true and fair overview of the group's and the parent company's operations, position and earnings and describes the material risks and uncertainty factors faced by the parent company and the companies within the group Stockholm, August 26, 2020 Per Wold-Olsen Jonas Brambeck Chairman Board member Cecilia Daun Wennborg Jennifer Jackson Board member Board member Jarl Ulf Jungnelius Per Samuelsson Board member Board member Brian Stuglik Marty J Duvall Board member CEO INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 15 Condensed consolidated income statement 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Net sales - - - - - Gross profit - - - - - Operating expenses Research and development costs -227,815 -132,569 -441,365 -239,374 -548,273 Marketing and distribution costs -97,913 -26,416 -148,894 -44,295 -127,409 Administrative expenses -46,504 -16,032 -87,154 -27,361 -72,046 Other operating income/expenses1) -27,100 3,278 -18,795 5,479 8,336 Total operating expenses -399,332 -171,739 -696,208 -305,551 -739,392 Operating loss -399,332 -171,739 -696,208 -305,551 -739,392 Net financial items -210 -125 -661 -259 -528 Loss before tax -399,542 -171,864 -696,869 -305,810 -739,920 Tax -1,499 -80 -1,501 -211 -785 Loss for the period2) -401,041 -171,944 -698,370 -306,021 -740,705 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -6.79 -3.52 -12.2 -6.35 -14.33 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Loss for the period -401,041 -171,944 -698,370 -306,021 -740,705 Other comprehensive income Items to be reclassified to pro- fit or loss Translation differences from foreign operations -632 -13 -172 20 - Total other comprehensive income, net of tax -632 -13 -172 20 -20 Total comprehensive loss for the period -401,673 -171,957 -698,542 -306,001 -740,725 Exchange rate differences on assets and liabilities in operational activities. Total comprehensive loss for the period is in total attributable to parent company shareholders Condensed consolidated statement of financial position June 30th June 30th Dec 31st SEK thousand 2020 2019 2019 Assets Non-current assets Intangible fixed assets 2,041 - 2,111 Property, plant and equipment 9,582 2,230 2,499 Right-of-use assets 26,711 7,797 14,693 Financial non-current assets 4,430 1,034 3,297 Total non-current assets 42,764 11,061 22,600 Current assets Other current receivables 8,760 4,085 6,976 Prepaid expenses and accrued income (Note 6) 52,736 62,037 37,726 Cash and cash equivalents 937,773 626,799 926,186 Total current assets 999,269 692,921 970,888 Total assets 1,042,033 703,982 993,488 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 6,833 5,427 6,157 Additional paid-in capital 3,215,068 1,801,100 2,544,306 Retained earnings (including net profit/loss for the period) -2,451,992 -1,318,726 -1,753,450 Total equity1) 769,909 487,801 797,013 Long term liabilities Provision for social security contributions, share based incentive program 12,352 19,287 23,052 Other long term liabilities 12,776 4,101 8,243 Total long term liabilities 25,128 23,388 31,295 Current liabilities Provision for social security contributions, share based incentive program 31,090 56,006 10,733 Trade payables 61,761 50,750 80,986 Other current liabilities 19,914 5,719 12,319 Accrued expenses and deferred income (Note 6) 134,231 80,318 61,142 Total current liabilities 246,996 192,793 165,180 Total equity and liabilities 1,042,033 703,982 993,488 1) Equity is in total attributable to parent company shareholders INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 16 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Opening balance 505,838 652,125 797,013 265,004 265,004 Profit/loss of the period -401,041 -171,944 -698,370 -306,021 -740,705 Other comprehensive income -632 -13 -172 20 -20 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period -401,673 -171,957 -698,542 -306,001 -740,725 Transaction with owners New issue of ordinary shares 697,475 - 697,475 546,250 1,273,425 Cost attributable to new share issue -42,241 - -42,241 -31,409 -76,595 Share based payments 10,508 7,633 16,202 13,957 32,493 Exercise of warrants 2 - 2 - 43,411 Total transaction with owners 665,744 7,633 671,438 528,798 1,272,735 Closing balance 769,909 487,801 769,909 487,801 797,013 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Operating loss -399,332 -171,739-696,208-305,551-739,392 Adjustment for non-cash-items1) 65,465 7,657 60,728 15,876 -8,187 Interest received 0 0 0 0 0 Interest paid -309 -125 -760 -259 -528 Tax paid -3,296 -293 -3,298 -293 -1,158 Cash flow from operating activities before -337,472 -164,500 -639,538 -290,227 -749,265 change in working capital Cash flow from changes in working capital 51,807 41,503 41,032 24,409 58,699 Cash flow from operating activities -285,665 -122,997 -598,506 -265,818 -690,566 Cash flow from investing activities -5,064 - -8,886 -42 -2,628 Cash flow from financing activities 652,786 -919 648,930 513,113 1,236,285 Cash flow for the period 362,057 -123,916 41,538 247,253 543,091 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 617,786 747,471 926,186 375,617 375,617 Change in cash and cash equivalents 362,057 -123,916 41,538 247,253 543,091 Foreign exchange difference in cash and cash equivalents -42,070 3,244 -29,951 3,929 7,478 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 937,773 626,799 937,773 626,799 926,186 Pertains mainly to costs of employee stock option program including social security contributions INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 17 Condensed parent company income statement 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Net sales - - - - - Gross profit - - - - - Operating expenses Research and development costs -227,947 -132,603 -441,574 -239,439 -548,419 Marketing and distribution costs -100,865 -27,206 -153,694 -45,765 -131,992 Administrative expenses -47,748 -16,042 -89,643 -27,384 -72,104 Other operating income/expenses1) -27,100 3,278 -18,795 5,479 8,336 Total operating expenses -403,660 -172,573 -703,706 -307,109 -744,179 Operating loss -403,660 -172,573 -703,706 -307,109 -744,179 Net financial items 111 10 123 20 41 Loss before tax -403,549 -172,563 -703,583 -307,089 -744,138 Tax - - - - - Loss for the period -403,549 -172,563 -703,583 -307,089 -744,138 Condensed parent company statement of comprehensive income 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 SEK thousand Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Loss for the period -403,549 -172,563 -703,583 -307,089 -744,138 Other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period -403,549 -172,563 -703,583 -307,089 -744,138 1) Exchange rate differences on assets and liabilities in operational activities Parent company balance sheet June 30th June 30th Dec 31st SEK thousand 2020 2019 2019 Assets Subscribed but unpaid capital (Note 6) 716,450 771,437 - Non-current assets Intangible fixed assets 2,041 - 2,111 Property, plant and equipment 5,013 2,191 2,472 Financial non-current assets 901 901 901 Total non-current assets 7,955 3,092 5,485 Current assets Other current receivables 8,150 4,085 6,914 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 5,344 17,557 37,192 Cash and cash equivalents 926,642 624,958 921,535 Total current assets 940,136 646,600 965,641 Total assets 1,664,541 1,421,129 971,126 Equity and liabilities Restricted equity Share capital 6,833 5,427 6,157 Not registered Share capital 692 557 - Statutory reserve 10,209 10,209 10,209 Non-restricted equity Share premium account 3,813,967 2,488,584 2,486,636 Retained earnings (including net profit/loss for the period) -2,397,356 -1,291,464 -1,709,975 Total equity 1,434,345 1,213,313 793,027 Long term liabilities Provision for social security contributions, share based incentive program 12,352 19,287 23,052 Total long term liabilities 12,352 19,287 23,052 Current liabilities Provision for social security contributions, share based incentive program 31,090 56,006 10,733 Trade payables 55,949 49,611 79,864 Other current liabilities 18,267 3,343 13,430 Accrued expenses and deferred income (Note 6) 112,538 79,569 51,020 Total current liabilities 217,844 188,529 155,047 Total equity and liabilities 1,664,541 1,421,129 971,126 INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 18 Notes Note 1 General information This report covers the Swedish parent company Oncopeptides AB (publ), Swedish corporate identity no. 556596-6438 and its subsidiary Oncopeptides Incentive AB and Oncopeptides Inc, USA. The parent company is a Swedish public limited company registered in and with its registered office in Stockholm. Numbers in parentheses in the report refer to the figures for the corresponding period the previous year. The interim report for the second quarter 2020 was approved for publication on August 26, 2020. Note 2 Accounting policies The interim report for the group has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The parent company applies the Swedish Financial Reporting Board recommendation RFR2 Accounting for legal entities. Oncopeptides applies, except as described below, the same accounting principles as in the last Annual Report. Relevant accounting and valuation principles could be found on pages 53-58 of the Annual Report for 2019. No new or amended standards that became effective January impacted negatively by regulatory decisions, such as approvals and price changes. A more detailed description of the company's risk exposure and risk management can be found in the Annual Report for 2019 on pages 38-39. Financial risk management Oncopeptides' financial policy governing the management of financial risks has been designed by the board of directors and represents the framework of guidelines and rules in the form of risk mandated and limits for financial activities. The company is primarily affected by foreign exchange risk since the development costs for melflufen are mainly paid in USD and EUR. In accordance with the company's policy for financial risk, the company exchanges cash into USD and EUR in line with entered agreements in order to manage currency exposure. For more informa- Note 6 Issue related assests and liabilities tion about the group and parent company's financial risk management see note 3 on page 58-59 in the Annual Report for 2019. Note 4 Estimates and judgements This report includes forward looking statements. Actual outcomes may deviate from what has been stated. Internal factors such as successful management of research projects, and intellectual property rights may affect future results. There are also external condi- tions, e.g. the economic climate, political changes and competing research projects that may affect Oncopeptides results. Note 5 Related-party transactions During the period remuneration to senior management has been paid in accordance with current policies. No other transactions with related parties occurred during the period. 1, 2020, have had a significant impact on the company's financial reporting. Oncopeptides applies ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidelines on alternative performance measures. Note 3 Risks and uncertainties in the group and the parent company Operational risks Research and drug development up to approved registration is subject to considerable risk and is a capital-intensive process. The majority of all initiated projects will never reach market registration due to the technological risk such as the risk for insufficiency efficacy, intolerable side effects or manufacturing prob- lems. If competing pharmaceuticals capture market share or reach the market faster, or if competing research projects achieve better product profile, the future value of the product portfolio may be lower than expected. The operations may also be SEK thousand June 30th June 30th Dec 31st 2020 2019 2019 Consolidated balance sheet Issue related current assets 42,987 44,262 - Non-issue related current assets 9,749 17,775 37,726 Other current assets 52,736 62,037 37,726 Issue related current liabilities 42,987 44,262 - Non-issue related current liabilities 91,244 36,056 61,142 Other current liabilities 134,231 80,318 61,142 Parent company balance sheet Issue related current assets 716,450 771,437 - Subscribed but unpaid capital 716,450 771,437 - Issue related current liabilities 42,987 42,262 - Non-issue related current liabilities 69,551 37,307 51,020 Other current liabilities 112,538 79,569 51,020 INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 19 NOTES Note 7 Share-based incentive programs The purpose of share-basedincentive programs is to promote the company's long-terminterests by motivating and rewarding the company's senior management, founders, and other co-workersin line with the interest of the share- holders. Oncopeptides has currently eight active programs that include the management team, certain board members, founders and employ- ees. In 2016 the program "Employee option program 2016/2023" was implemented. In 2017 "Co-worker LTIP 2017" was established. At the AGM in May 2018, two additional incentive programs were adopted: "Co-worker LTIP 2018" and "Board LTIP 2018". An Extraordi- nary General Meeting in December 2018 resolved to implement the program "Board LTIP 2018.2" and the Annual General Meeting 2019 resolved to implement two additional pro- grams: "Co-worker LTIP 2019" and "Board LTIP 2019". For more information about these programs see note 26 in the Annual Report 2019. The Annual General meeting 2020 resolved to implement the program "Board LTIP 2020". For further information about this program, see the minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2019 published on the company's website, www.oncopeptides.com. Full utilization of granted options and share awards per June 30, 2020, corresponding to 2,849,761 shares, would result in a dilution for shareholders of 4.4 percent. Full utilization of all options and share awards, corresponding to 5,028,219 shares (i.e. including non-granted employee options and warrants set off as hedge for social security contributions), would result in a dilution for shareholders of 7.6 percent. Below follows a summary of the changes in existing incentive programs during the first six months and the total number of shares that granted employee stock options and share awards may entitle to as of June 30, 2020. Changes in existing incentive programs during the first six months 2020 (number of shares) Granted instruments - Co-worker LTIP 2019 532,360 Exercised instruments - - Board LTIP 2017 -21,266 Lapsed instruments - Co-worker LTIP 2017 -94,006 - Co-worker LTIP 2018 -101,894 - Co-worker LTIP 2019 -34,610 Total change 280,584 Number of shares allocated employee stock options may entitle to as of June 30, 2020 - Employee option program 2016/2023 276,300 - Co-worker LTIP 2017 1,524,933 - Co-worker LTIP 2018 328,649 - Co-worker LTIP 2019 663,767 Total number of shares employee stock options may entitle to 2,793,649 Number of share awards in program Board LTIP 2018 30,451 Number of share awards in program Board LTIP 2018.2 2,170 Number of share awards in program Board LTIP 2019 23,491 Total number of shares employee stock options and share awards may entitle to 2,849,761 INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 20 Key performance measures The company presents in this report certain key performance measures, including one measure that is not defined under IFRS, namely expenses relating to research and development / operating expenses %. The company believes that this ratio is an important complement because it allows for a better evaluation of the company's economic trends. This financial performance measure should not be viewed in isolation or be considered to replace the performance indicators that have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, such performance measure as the company has defined it should not be compared with other performance measures with similar names used by other companies. This is because the above-mentioned performance measure is not always defined in the same manner, and other companies may calculate the differently to Oncopeptides. Key performance measures, shares 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Apr - Juni Apr - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Jun Jan - Dec Total registered shares at the beginning of period Total registered shares at the end of period Number of shares that the outstanding employee options entitle to Share capital at the end of period, SEK thousand Equity at the end of period, SEK thousand Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK1) Operating expenses, SEK thousand Research and development costs, SEK thousand Research & development costs/operating expenses %2) 55,413,417 48,841,921 55,413,417 44,091,921 44,091,921 61,499,683 48,841,921 61,499,683 48,841,921 55,413,417 2,849,761 3,539,882 2,849,761 3,539,882 2,569,177 6,833 5,427 6,833 5,427 6,157 769,909 487,801 769,909 487,801 797,013 -6.79 -3.52 -12.20 -6.35 -14.33 -399,332 -171,739 -696,208 -305,551 -739,392 -227,815 -132,569 -441,365 -239,374 -548,273 57% 77% 63% 78% 74% Earnings per share before dilution are calculated by dividing earnings attributable to shareholders of the parent company by a weighted average number of outstanding shares during the period. Earnings per share before dilution are calculated by dividing earnings attributable to shareholders of the parent company by a weighted average number of outstanding shares during the period. There is no dilution effect for the employee stock option program, as earnings for the periods have been negative. Defined by dividing the research and development costs with total operating expenses. The key performance measure helps the users of the financial statements to get a quick opinion on the proportion of the company's expenses that are attributable to the company's core business.

