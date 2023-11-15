Join David Augustsson, Director Corporate Affairs at Oncopeptides, for the Q3 Earnings edition of Oncopeptalks - a short company update aimed at investors where various members of the Oncopeptides team will be able to answer questions and address issues from the investor community.

In this edition, we meet with Oncopeptides CEO Sofia Heigis to address some of the questions and comments we have received following the November 8 Q3 report and presentation.

Watch the video below! (Also available in Swedish , with similar content)

If you have any questions or issues that you'd like to have addressed in future editions, reach out to David at david.augustsson@oncopeptides.com