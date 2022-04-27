Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Oncopeptides AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONCO   SE0009414576

ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/27 09:28:58 am EDT
8.623 SEK   +1.42%
09:15aONCOPEPTIDES : Webcast - Presentation of the Q1 Interim Report 2022
PU
09:02aInvitation to presentation of Q1 report
AQ
04/21Oncopeptides publishes the 2021 Annual Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncopeptides : Webcast - Presentation of the Q1 Interim Report 2022

04/27/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oncopeptides publishes its report for the first quarter 2022 on May 4, 2022, and hosts a webcast on the same day at 11:00 CET.

Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in this webcast and a following QnA session.

The event is hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast can be found via this link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q1-2022.

Phone numbers for participants:

  • SE: +46 850558351
  • UK: +44 3333009262
  • US: +1 6319131422, PIN US only: 76766319#

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 13:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
09:15aONCOPEPTIDES : Webcast - Presentation of the Q1 Interim Report 2022
PU
09:02aInvitation to presentation of Q1 report
AQ
04/21Oncopeptides publishes the 2021 Annual Report
AQ
04/21Oncopeptides AB Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/13Idogen Appoints Chief Medical, Chief Regulatory Officers
MT
03/31Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides
AQ
03/17ONCOPEPTIDES : Carnegie Healthcare Seminar 2022
PU
02/22ONCOPEPTIDES : Financial Reporting Document
PU
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Oncopeptides AB, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/17ONCOPEPTIDES : Financial Reporting Document
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45,9 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
Net income 2022 -299 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net Debt 2022 24,3 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 640 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Oncopeptides AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,50 SEK
Average target price 11,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stig Anders Jakob Lindberg Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Annika Muskantor Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Fredrik Lehmann Head-Research, Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control
Klaas Bakker Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)1.21%65
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.93%77 570
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.86%72 709
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.90%68 148
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.60%45 288
BIONTECH SE-42.61%35 881