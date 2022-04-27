Oncopeptides : Webcast - Presentation of the Q1 Interim Report 2022

Oncopeptides publishes its report for the first quarter 2022 on May 4, 2022, and hosts a webcast on the same day at 11:00 CET.

Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in this webcast and a following QnA session.

The event is hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast can be found via this link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q1-2022.

Phone numbers for participants: