Oncopeptides : Webcast - Presentation of the Q3 Interim Report 2021

Oncopeptides will publish its report for the third quarter 2021 on November 24, 2021, and will host a webcast on the same day at 10:00 CET.

Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in this webcast with a QnA session.

The event will be hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q3-2021.

Phone numbers for participants:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53

UK: +44 333 300 92 61

US: +1 833 823 05 89