    ONCO   SE0009414576

ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/19 09:13:39 am
16.295 SEK   -4.87%
09:04aONCOPEPTIDES : Webcast - Presentation of the Q3 Interim Report 2021
PU
09:01aInvitation to presentation of the Q3 2021 results
AQ
11/15Oncopeptides Jumps 39% as New CEO Takes Over
MT
Oncopeptides : Webcast - Presentation of the Q3 Interim Report 2021

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
Oncopeptides will publish its report for the third quarter 2021 on November 24, 2021, and will host a webcast on the same day at 10:00 CET.

Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in this webcast with a QnA session.

The event will be hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptides' Leadership team. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q3-2021.

Phone numbers for participants:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53

UK: +44 333 300 92 61

US: +1 833 823 05 89

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 226 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2021 -1 005 M -112 M -112 M
Net cash 2021 411 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 290 M 145 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 89,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,13 SEK
Average target price 25,23 SEK
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Duvall Chief Executive Officer
Annika Muskantor Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Stig Anders Jakob Lindberg Chief Scientific Officer
Fredrik Lehmann Head-Research, Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)-89.91%145
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.36%85 035
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.24%67 805
BIONTECH SE236.19%66 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.69%60 704
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.55%47 141