Oncopeptides : Webcast for presentation of OCEAN data presented at IMW

Oncopeptides will present data from the OCEAN study at the 18th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) on September 11. Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast including a Q&A on September 12 at 16:00 CEST.

The event will be hosted by Marty J Duvall, CEO, Klaas Bakker, CMO as well as Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, Head of Oslo Myeloma Center. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-sep-2021/register

Phone numbers for participants from:

SE: +46 8 505 583 66

UK: +44 333 300 90 30

US: +1 646 722 49 02