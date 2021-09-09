Log in
    ONCO   SE0009414576

ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
Oncopeptides : Webcast for presentation of OCEAN data presented at IMW

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Oncopeptides will present data from the OCEAN study at the 18th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) on September 11. Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast including a Q&A on September 12 at 16:00 CEST.

The event will be hosted by Marty J Duvall, CEO, Klaas Bakker, CMO as well as Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, Head of Oslo Myeloma Center. The presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via this link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-sep-2021/register

Phone numbers for participants from:
SE: +46 8 505 583 66
UK: +44 333 300 90 30
US: +1 646 722 49 02

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net income 2021 -1 081 M -125 M -125 M
Net cash 2021 587 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 576 M 414 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,50 SEK
Average target price 144,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Duvall Chief Executive Officer
Anders Martin-Löf Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Stig Anders Jakob Lindberg Chief Scientific Officer
Fredrik Lehmann Head-Research, Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)-72.01%414
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.38%90 124
BIONTECH SE312.46%81 209
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.52%69 574
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.62%63 781
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.03%49 647