  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Oncopeptides AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONCO   SE0009414576

ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)

(ONCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23 2022-09-23 am EDT
10.06 SEK   -23.12%
03:19aOncopeptides Plunges 27% After US FDA Votes Against Peptide-Drug Conjugate's Benefit-Risk Profile
MT
02:40aONCOPEPTIDES : Webcast - update from the ODAC meeting, Sep 22
PU
02:01aOncopeptides provides an update from the meeting with FDAs advisory committee ODAC
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncopeptides : Webcast - update from the ODAC meeting, Sep 22

09/23/2022 | 02:40am EDT
September 23, 2022, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has finalized the discussion on the benefit-risk profile of Pepaxto® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen). A majority of the panel considered that OCEAN did not confirm a favorable benefit-risk profile in the current indicated patient population.

Webcast for investors, analysts and media 

Investors, analysts and media are invited to listen to a webcast presentation and participate in a following Q&A session on September 26, at 14:00 (CET). The event will be hosted by CEO Jakob Lindberg, accompanied by CMO Klaas Bakker. The presentation will be held in English.

Participant number:

SE: +46 856642651
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +1 6319131422

PIN for all numbers: 76812383#

Weblink:
 https://tv.streamfabriken.com/pressconference-september-2022.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides AB published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 136 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2022 -167 M -15,0 M -15,0 M
Net cash 2022 540 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 183 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Oncopeptides AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,09 SEK
Average target price 40,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stig Anders Jakob Lindberg Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Annika Muskantor Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Fredrik Lehmann Head-Research, Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control
Klaas Bakker Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL)55.83%107
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.17%79 589
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.98%73 193
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.39%71 911
BIONTECH SE-49.57%31 165
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-40.84%29 527