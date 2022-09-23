Oncopeptides : Webcast - update from the ODAC meeting, Sep 22

September 23, 2022, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has finalized the discussion on the benefit-risk profile of Pepaxto® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen). A majority of the panel considered that OCEAN did not confirm a favorable benefit-risk profile in the current indicated patient population.
Webcast for investors, analysts and media
Investors, analysts and media are invited to listen to a webcast presentation and participate in a following Q&A session on September 26, at 14:00 (CET). The event will be hosted by CEO Jakob Lindberg, accompanied by CMO Klaas Bakker. The presentation will be held in English.
Participant number:
SE: +46 856642651
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +1 6319131422
PIN for all numbers: 76812383#
Weblink:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/pressconference-september-2022.
Read the press release
Disclaimer
Oncopeptides AB published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:39:06 UTC.