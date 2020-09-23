Pareto Securities 11:e Healthcare Conference – Presentation

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Oncopeptides AB (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.
MARTY J DUVALL
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Executive Leadership experience from public and private companies; CEO, CCO, SVP, Global Commercial and Marketing roles
Pharma and biotech experience across geographies; Aventis (Sanofi), MGI (Eisai), Abraxis (Celgene), Merck (MSD), ARIAD (Takeda) and Tocagen (Forte)
Broad and deep oncology experience including; hematology (e.g. MDS, CTCL, CML, AML, MM, etc.), and solid tumors (e.g. breast, lung, prostate, H/N, gastric, GBM, etc.), biologics, small molecules, gene therapy, supportive care
Launch experience; Taxotere (US, Europe and Asia), Abraxane (China), Dacogen (US and Europe), Sylatron (Global), Iclusig (US, Europe, and Asia) and Alunbrig
TRANSFORMATION OF ONCOPEPTIDES
OUR GROWTH STRATEGY
Discovery and IND
Portfolio Development and Life Cycle
Launch investment and
generation
Management
geographic expansion
MELFLUFEN IS A FIRST IN CLASS PRODUCT
GERERATED FROM OUR PDC PLATFORM
Melflufen is a first in class peptide-drug
conjugate (PDC) that targets
aminopeptidases and rapidly releases
alkylating agents into tumor cells
BREAKING NEWS
PRIORITY REVIEW OF MELFLUFEN
REGULATORY TIMELINES
NDA REVIEW PROCESS FOR MELFLUFEN
•
•
•
•
•
US FDA Submission* - June 30 Priority Review ** - August 29 No ODAC committee planned
90-day Safety Update - September PDUFA Date - February 28th, 2021
Evaluation underway for regulatory timelines in other key geographies **Mid-Cycle Review Meeting in October is driving our "launch readiness" work in order to be ready in November
SUMMARY OF Q2-2020
VALUE GENERATION AND RISK REDUCTION
MELFLUFEN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
FULL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN RRMM
O-12-M1
HORIZON
OCEAN
ANCHOR
Phase 1
Phase 2
BRIDGE
AL-AMYLOIDOSIS
LIGHTHOUSE
PORT
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 2:
Phase 3:
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 2:
Phase 1 and 2:
Phase 3:
Phase 2:
single-arm study (O-
single-arm study in
randomized head-
triple-combination
study in renally
single-arm study in
randomized
open-label,
12-M1)
late stage RRMM
to-head study vs
study (ANCHOR)
impaired patients
AL-amyloidosis
daratumumab
randomized, cross-
(HORIZON)
pomalidomide
(BRIDGE)
combination study
over study (PORT)
(OCEAN)
(LIGHTHOUSE)
The arrows show estimated Last Patient In, in the studies
NEWER PRODUCTS USED AS SURVIVAL IMPROVES
NEED OF NEW MoA's
US MM # of Patients by Product
70000
60000
50000
40000
30000
20000
10000
0
Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17
Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18
Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19
Sep-19Dec-19
Source: Intrinsiq MAT, Dec 2019
Revlimid
Velcade
Darzalex
Pomalyst
Kyprolis
Ninlaro
Cytoxan
Empliciti
melphalan
Farydak
Xpovio
SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
US MARKET
New data to drive label expansion
3x RRMM
20,000+
1-2x RRMM
1-2x RRMM
Single drug use
Comb. use
25,000
20,000+
EMD/High-risk
18,000
Anticipated label in triple-class refractory patients
Head-to-head superiority study with the most used regimen in RRMM
Combination with PI or anti-CD38 opens up 2L+ combination treatment
DISEASE AWARENESS AND EDUCATION
PAVES THE WAY FOR A NEW CLASS OF DRUG
PASSIONATE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR PATIENTS
BUILDING A PATIENT FOCUSED ORGANIZATION
National
Medical
Accounts &
Science
Reimburs.
Liaisons
"Ensuring that every patient who
Oncology
Nurse
potentially could benefit from
Account
Patient
melflufen gains access"
Educators
Managers
Marty J Duvall
Area
Key Customer
Business
Marketers
Directors
PAVING THE WAY FOR A SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH
GLOBAL ORGANIZATION WITH SIGNIFICANT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE
An accomplished US Medical Affairs and Commercial Team with nearly 100 oncology product launches
Schering Plough, Merck, Pfizer, ARIAD/Takeda
MELFLUFEN AND THE PDC PLATFORM
JAKOB LINDBERG
Chief Scientific Officer
MELFLUFEN - A FIRST IN CLASS DRUG CANDIDATE
A PEPTIDE-DRUG CONJUGATE TARGETING AMINOPEPTIDASES
Amino-peptidase
Alkylating payload
binding domain
Amino
Amino
Alkylating
Acid
Acid
payload
Increased potency of linked toxin due to aminopeptidase targeting with subsequent hydrolysis
Potency increase over the course of disease, i.e. with degree of malignancy
Circumvent significant amount of transport associated resistance development
Circumventsignificant amount of programmed cell-death related resistance developed, e.g. p53 deletion or mutation
Aminopeptidase targetingenables additional beneficial activity to direct cytotoxic effect, e.g.anti-angiogenesisand metastatic process
AMINOPEPTIDASES ARE EXCELLENT CANCER TARGETS
KEY ROLE IN CANCER CELL SURVIVAL, PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION
Amino-peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis, and in other critical functions such as cell-cycle progression, programmed cell death and cell migration
Amino-peptidasesare over-expressed in cancer cells
Amino-peptidaseexpression is increased between diagnosis and relapse in patient cancer samples
Amino-peptidaseexpression correlates with mutational burden and poor clinical outcome
18 Note: Structure from Kochan et al, PNAS 108 (19): 7745-50.
PDC PLATFORM
THERAPEUTIC ACTIVITY IN MOST CANCERS
PDC Potentiation
• Melflufen is focused on multiple myeloma and AL-amyloidosis
• New molecules are based on PDC platform
• Potential broadening of indications in AML, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and breast cancer
PEPTIDE DRUG CONJUGATE TECHNOLOGY
VERSATILE PLATFORM WITH MULTIPLE VENUES FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT
Amino
Amino
Toxic
•
Alternate toxic payload
•
Alternate reactivity of payload
Acid
Acid
payload
• Change membrane permeability of payload
Modify amino-peptidase binding domain to alter
specificity for different amino-peptidases
PDC PIPELINE
FROM PRE-CLINICAL TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT 2020/21
EXPLORATORY
LATE PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
REGISTRATION
MARKET
DEVELOPMENT
DEVELOPMENT
Melflufen OPD 5
OPS 2
OPD5 - High-dose treatment in i.e. bone-marrow transplantation ready for clinical development late 2020
OPS2 - Second generation PDC candidate with alkylating payload potentially ready for clinical development in 2021
FINAL DATA IN TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA
INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE DATA
Primary End-Point
Investigator
IRC Data
Incl. unconfirmed
Assisted Data
Jan14th
responses Jan 14th
Jan 14th
Overall Response Rate (ORR) - ITT n=157
29%
30%
31% (inv. and IRC)
ORR - 3x RRMM n=119
26%
26%
27% (inv. and IRC)
ORR - EMD n=55
24%
27%
NA
Note: Two unconfirmed responses on January 14th have later been confirmed.
Safety profile demonstrates that hematological toxicities were common but manageable, and non- hematological toxicities were infrequent
22
STRONG ACTIVITY IN HIGHLY REFRACTORY MM PATIENTS
RESPONDING PATIENTS PROGRESSION FREE FOR 8.5 MONTHS
23
COMPETITIVE MELFLUFEN DATA
TRIPLE CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS
Melflufen
Xpovio
Blenrep
Oncopeptides
Karyopharm
GSK
US NDA, June 30, 2020
US approval, July 2019
US Approval, Aug 6, 2020
Number of patients studied
119
122
95
Overall Response/Clinical Benefit Rate
26%/39%
25%/39%
31%/36%*
mDOR / mPFS responders
5.5m / 8.5m
3.8m / 4.0m
NR/NR
Progression-free survival
3.9 months
3.7 months
2.8 months*
Overall survival
11.2 months
8.0 months
14.9m*
Share of patients with EMD
42%
22%
20%*
Serious Adverse Event Rate
51%
58%
40%
Non-hematologic toxicity (grade 3/4)
Pneumonia
9%
Fatigue
25%
Keratopathy
44%
reported in >5% of patients
Hyponatremia
20%
Decreased Visual
28%
Nausea
10%
Acuity
Pneumonia
9%
Pneumonia
7%
Diarrhea
7%
Pyrexia
6%
Sepsis
6%
Hypokalemia
6%
Mental status
6%
General det.
6%
24 Source: Submission for melflufen, FDA Label documents for Xpovio and Blenrep (items marked with '*' is data from DREAMM-2 as published in Lancet).
FINANCIAL RESULTS H1 2020
WELL FINANCED WITH MANY DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENTS
Operating Costs Jan-Jun
• Operating loss increased to SEK 696.2 M (loss:305.6)
800
700
600
87,2
•
R&D increase primarily due to increase in clinical & drug supply: SEK 332.5 M
(193.9)
• OCEAN SEK 177.2 M (110.7)
•
Build-up of commercial and medical affairs explains increase in M&S
SEK M
500
148,9
400
300 27,4
44,3
200
441,4
100 239,4
0
20192020
G&A
M&S
R&D
• Cash flow from operating activities neg. SEK 598.5 M (neg. 265.8)
• Cash position was SEK 937.8 M (626.8) as of Jun 30, 2020
• Directed share issue raising SEK 1,413.9 M before issue costs of SEK 85.2 M in
May 2020 closed in two steps in May and July
• Second step of SEK 673.5 M after issue costs not included in cash
as of Jun. 30
CONTINUOUS NEWSFLOW
MAJOR EVENTS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS
Q2 2020Q3 2020
EHA data update
First patient in
Amyloidosis study
First patient in PORT
NDA submission
study
FDA Feedback -
PDUFA date
First patient in sEAPort
program (US)
Q4 2020
H1 2021
Potential accelerated
Top-line results
approval in US
OCEAN
Potential launch in
Last patient in
the US
ANCHOR
ASH data update
Last patient in
BRIDGE
EHA data update
