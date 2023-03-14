Unless the context indicates otherwise, all references to "OncoSec," "the
Company," "we," "us" and "our" in this report refer to OncoSec Medical
Incorporated and its consolidated subsidiary. The following discussion and
analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in
conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and the related
notes included in this report.



This discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of
operations is not a complete description of our business or the risks associated
with an investment in our common stock. As a result, this discussion and
analysis should be read together with our condensed consolidated financial
statements and related notes included in this report, as well as the other
disclosures in this report and in the other documents we file from time to time
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on
October 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"). Pursuant to Instruction 2 to paragraph
(b) of Item 303 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC, in preparing this
discussion and analysis, we have presumed that readers have access to and have
read the discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of
operations included in the Annual Report.



This discussion and analysis and the other disclosures in this report contain
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements
relate to future events or circumstances or our future performance and are based
on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs about future developments
and their potential effect on our business. All statements in this report that
are not statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this discussion and analysis and elsewhere in this
report include statements about, among other things, the status, progress and
results of our clinical programs and our expectations regarding our liquidity
and performance, including our expense levels, and the potential impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not
guarantees of future performance, and they are subject to known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks described under the
heading "Risk Factors" herein and in Part I, Item IA of the Company's most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and similar discussions contained in the other
documents we file from time to time with the SEC. In light of these risks,
uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking events and circumstances
described in this report may not occur and our results, levels of activity,
performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by any forward-looking statements we make. As a result, you should not
place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made, and unless required to by
law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement for any reason, including to reflect new information, future
developments, actual results or changes in our expectations. Unless otherwise
stated herein, all share and per share numbers relating to the Company's common
stock prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split have been adjusted
to give effect to the Reverse Stock Split.



Overview



We are a late-stage immuno-oncology company focused on designing, developing and
commercializing innovative, proprietary, intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to
stimulate and to augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of
cancers. Our core technology platform ImmunoPulse® is a drug-device therapeutic
modality platform comprised of proprietary intratumoral electroporation ("EP")
delivery devices (the "OMS EP Device") and a proprietary DNA plasmid delivery
and application method that triggers transient expression of target protein in
cells. The OMS EP Device is designed to promote cellular uptake of plasmid
DNA-encoded drugs directly into a solid tumor and promote an immunological
response against the cancer. The OMS EP Device can be adapted to treat different
tumor types, and consists of an electrical pulse generator paired with
disposable applicators. Our lead product candidate is a DNA-encoded
interleukin-12 ("IL-12") called tavokinogene telseplasmid ("TAVO™"). The OMS EP
Device is used to deliver TAVO™ intratumorally, with the aim of reversing the
immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The activation of the
appropriate inflammatory response can drive a systemic anti-tumor response
against untreated tumors in other parts of the body. In 2017, we received Fast
Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration ("FDA") for TAVO™ in metastatic melanoma, which could qualify
TAVO™ for expedited FDA review, a rolling Biologics License Application review
and certain other benefits.

Our current focus is to pursue TAVO™-EP in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in melanoma.





Performance Outlook



As a result of recent cash runway and working capital limitations, we expect to
use our available working capital in the near term primarily for the advancement
of our existing and planned clinical melanoma programs, including delivery of
the KEYNOTE-695 trial results. In order to preserve our existing working
capital, we have decreased clinical work on our other clinical trials and
studies, including those involving triple negative breast cancer. We anticipate
our spending on clinical programs and the development of our next-generation OMS
EP Device will continue throughout our current fiscal year. Our spending on
research and development programs will be prioritized to support development of
TAVO™-EP in melanoma. Due to ongoing restructuring efforts, we expect our
cash-based general and administrative expenses to remain relatively flat in the
near term, as we seek to continue to leverage internal resources and automate
processes to decrease our outside services expenses. See "Results of Operations"
below for more information.



Restructuring Plan




On October 2, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a restructuring plan (the
"Restructuring Plan") that is designed to prioritize clinical activities in
melanoma to reduce operating expenses while advancing our lead product
candidate, TAVO™ EP, toward near-term data milestones in connection with the
KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial. As part of the Restructuring Plan, we restructured
our internal operations and reduced our workforce by approximately 45%, or

17
employees.




The Company incurred charges of approximately $650,000 through January 31, 2023,
in connection with the Restructuring Plan, consisting primarily of expenditures
for employee transition, notice period and severance payments, retention bonus
payments, and related costs. The Company currently estimates that it will incur
additional charges of approximately $200,000 during the remainder of the first
calendar quarter of 2023 in connection with the Restructuring Plan, consisting
primarily of cash expenditures for retention bonus payments and related costs.



The charges that we expect to incur in connection with the Restructuring Plan
are estimates and subject to a number of assumptions, and actual results may
differ materially. We expect to operationalize additional cost reduction actions
that will include other incremental cost reduction actions unrelated to
workforce reductions.



Additionally, in connection with the Restructuring Plan, on December 26, 2022,
our Board of Directors approved cash bonus retention awards for certain members
of our leadership team, pursuant to which we will provide a cash incentive
designed to retain such employees (the "Retention Bonuses"). Pursuant to the
terms of the Retention Bonuses, eligible employees will each receive a cash
bonus award of $50,000 (not to exceed $300,000 in the aggregate for all
recipients of the Retention Bonuses), to be paid on or about August 4, 2023, for
services rendered to us during the period beginning on October 7, 2022 and
ending on July 31, 2023, subject to each eligible employee's continued
employment and good standing with us on July 31, 2023. Our President and Chief
Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer will not receive Retention
Bonuses.



Nasdaq Deficiency Notice



On December 27, 2022, we received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC
("Nasdaq") indicating that we were not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule
5550(b)(1), which requires companies listed on Nasdaq to maintain a minimum of
$2.5 million in stockholders' equity for continued listing. We have reported a
stockholders' deficit of approximately $5.5 million in this quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2023, and, as a result, do not
currently satisfy Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The notice has no immediate impact on
the listing of our common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on
Nasdaq, subject to our compliance with the other continued listing requirements.
The notice provided us with 45 calendar days, or until February 10, 2023, to
submit a plan to regain compliance. We submitted such a plan to Nasdaq on
February 10, 2023, and on February 21, 2023, we received a notice from Nasdaq
that we had been granted 180 calendar days from December 27, 2022, or until June
26, 2023, to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that we will be able
to regain compliance with all applicable continued listing requirements. In the
event we fail to regain compliance within the compliance period, we have the
right to a hearing before an independent panel. The hearing request would halt
any suspension or delisting action pending the conclusion of the hearing process
and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the panel

following the hearing.



We intend to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under
the Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain listed on Nasdaq. If trading in our common
stock is suspended on Nasdaq or our common stock is delisted by Nasdaq for any
reason, it could negatively impact us as it would likely reduce the liquidity
and market price of our common stock; reduce the number of investors willing to
hold or acquire our common stock; negatively impact our ability to access equity
markets and obtain financing; and impair our ability to provide equity
incentives.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 Compared to the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022





The unaudited financial data for the three months ended January 31, 2023 and
2022 is presented in the following table and the results of these two periods
are included in the discussion thereafter.



                                   Three Months      Three Months
                                       Ended             Ended
                                    January 31,       January 31,           $                %
                                       2023              2022             Change          Change
Revenue                            $           -     $           -     $          -               -
Expenses
Research and development               4,653,595         6,825,540       (2,171,945 )           (32 )
General and administrative             3,009,912         2,590,893          419,019              16
Loss from operations                  (7,663,507 )      (9,416,433 )      1,752,926             (19 )
Other expense, net                       (14,636 )          (2,583 )        (12,053 )           467
Interest expense                         (33,551 )          (5,382 )        (28,169 )           523
Foreign currency exchange gain
(loss), net                              853,764          (480,072 )      1,333,836            (278 )
Loss before income taxes              (6,857,930 )      (9,904,470 )      3,046,540             (31 )
Income tax expense                         2,950             2,950                -               0
Net loss                           $  (6,860,880 )   $  (9,907,420 )   $  3,046,540             (31 )




Revenue

We have not generated any revenue since our inception, and we do not anticipate generating revenue in the near term.

Research and Development Expenses





Our research and development expenses decreased by approximately $2.1 million,
from $6.8 million during the three months ended January 31, 2022, to $4.7
million during the three months ended January 31, 2023. This decrease was
primarily due to: (i) a $2.0 million decrease in clinical trial related costs to
support our various clinical trials and costs for discovery research and product
development (See "Performance Outlook" above), (ii) a $0.1 million decrease in
payroll and related benefit expenses as follows: $0.7 million decrease in
salaries and related benefit expenses due to decreased headcount offset by
severance costs of $0.1 million, retention bonuses of $0.2 million and annual
bonuses of $0.3 million and (iii) a $0.1 million decrease in stock-based
compensation to employees and consultants.



General and Administrative



Our general and administrative expenses increased by $0.4 million, from $2.6
million during the three months ended January 31, 2022, to $3.0 million during
the three months ended January 31, 2023. This increase was largely due to the
following: (i) a $0.5 million increase in payroll and related benefit expenses
as follows: $0.2 million increase in salaries and related benefit expenses as
executive positions were filled during the second half of fiscal year 2022,
retention bonuses of $0.1 million and annual bonuses of $0.2 million and (ii) a
$0.3 million increase in legal fees due to intellectual property and general
corporate counseling and expenses related to a special shareholder meeting held
in December 2022. These increases were partially offset by (i) a $0.3 million
decrease in director fees paid to members of former Leadership Committee of our
Board of Directors due to it dissolved in May 2022, (ii) a $0.1 million decrease
partially related to recruiting expenses, and (iii) a $0.1 million decrease in
insurance costs related to decreased D&O insurance premiums.

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net, increased by approximately $1.4 million from a $0.5 million loss during the three months ended January 31, 2022, to a $0.9 million gain for the three months ended January 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to unrealized foreign currency transaction gain recognized in connection with our Australian subsidiary's intercompany loan.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended January 31, 2023 Compared to the Six Months Ended January 31, 2022

The unaudited financial data for the six months ended January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 is presented in the following table and the results of these two periods are included in the discussion thereafter.





                                    Six Months Ended       Six Months Ended
                                      January 31,            January 31,              $                %
                                          2023                   2022               Change          Change
Revenue                            $                -     $                -     $          -               -
Expenses
Research and development                    9,421,968             13,471,311       (4,049,343 )           (30 )
General and administrative                  5,548,409              5,860,616         (312,207 )            (5 )
Loss from operations                      (14,970,377 )          (19,331,927 )      4,361,550             (23 )
Other income (expense), net                    23,463                 (4,594 )         28,057            (611 )
Interest expense                              (44,632 )              (13,427 )        (31,205 )           232
Foreign currency exchange gain
(loss), net                                    72,218               (363,147 )        435,365            (120 )
Loss before income taxes                  (14,919,328 )          (19,713,095 )      4,793,767             (24 )
Income tax expense                              2,950                  2,950                -               0
Net loss                           $      (14,922,278 )   $      (19,716,045 )   $  4,793,767             (24 )




Revenue

We have not generated any revenue since our inception, and we do not anticipate generating revenue in the near term.

Research and Development Expenses





Our research and development expenses decreased by approximately $4.1 million,
from $13.5 million during the six months ended January 31, 2022, to $9.4 million
during the six months ended January 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to
the following: (i) a $3.3 million decrease in clinical trial-related costs to
support our various clinical trials and costs for discovery research and product
development (See "Performance Outlook" above), (ii) a $0.4 million decrease in
payroll and related benefit expenses as follows: $1.3 million decrease in
salaries and related benefit expenses due to decreased headcount offset by
severance costs of $0.3 million, retention bonuses of $0.3 million and annual
bonuses of $0.3 million and (iii) a $0.3 million decrease in stock-based
compensation expense to employees and consultants.



General and Administrative



Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.4 million,
from $5.9 million during the six months ended January 31, 2022, to $5.5 million
during the six months ended January 31, 2023. This decrease was largely due to
the following: (i) a $0.4 million decrease related to recruiting expenses, (ii)
a $0.3 million decrease in director fees paid to members of our former
Leadership Committee of our Board of Directors due to it dissolving in May 2022
and (iii) a $0.2 million decrease in insurance costs related to decreased D&O
insurance premiums. These decreases were partially offset by (i) a $0.3 million
increase in payroll and related benefit expenses as follows: $0.4 million
increase in salaries and related benefit expenses as executive positions were
filled during the second half of fiscal year 2022, $0.2 million in retention
bonuses, $0.2 million in annual bonuses and a decrease of $0.4 million in
severance expense and (ii) a $0.2 million increase million increase in legal
fees due to intellectual property counseling.

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain (Loss), Net


Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net, increased by approximately $0.4
million from a $0.3 million loss during the six months ended January 31, 2022 to
a $0.1 million gain for the six months ended January 31, 2023. This increase was
primarily due to unrealized foreign currency transaction gain recognized in
connection with the Australian subsidiary's intercompany loan.

Liquidity and Capital Resources





Working Capital

The following table and subsequent discussion summarize our working capital as of each of the periods presented:





                              At                   At
                       January 31, 2023       July 31, 2022

Current assets        $        6,441,575     $    15,232,471
Current liabilities            7,231,043           6,633,328
Working capital       $         (789,468 )   $     8,599,143




Current Assets



Current assets as of January 31, 2023 decreased by $8.8 million to $6.4 million,
from $15.2 million as of July 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily related to a
decrease in cash of $8.6 million and a decrease in prepaid expenses and other
current assets of $0.2 million. The decrease in cash was due to cash used to
support our operations during the six months ended January 31, 2023. The
decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets was due to amortization of
prepaid insurance, partially offset by an increase in our research and
development tax credit receivable.



Current Liabilities



Current liabilities as of January 31, 2023 increased by $0.6 million to $7.2
million, from $6.6 million as of July 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due
to (i) an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses due to slow payments
and (ii) an increase in accrued compensation and related payroll liabilities due
to accruals for retention bonuses and annual bonuses.



Cash Flow

Cash Used in Operating Activities


Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended January 31, 2023
was $12.7 million, as compared to $19.9 million for the six months ended January
31, 2022. The $7.1 million decrease in cash used in operating activities was
primarily attributable to a decrease in cash used to support our operating
activities, including but not limited to, our clinical trials, research and
development activities and general working capital requirements.

Cash Used in Investing Activities


Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended January 31, 2023
was $0.01 million, as compared to $0.2 million for the six months ended January
31, 2022. During the six months ended January 31, 2023, the Company purchased
fixed assets for use in its office and sold a piece of lab equipment. During the
six months ended January 31, 2022, the Company purchased fixed assets for use in
its clinical trials.

Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities





Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.2 million for the six months
ended January 31, 2023, as compared to $0.5 million cash used in financing
activities for the six months ended January 31, 2022. Net cash provided by
financing activities during the six months ended January 31, 2023 was primarily
attributable to the $1.9 million net proceeds received from issuance of a
convertible note to a related party and $2.8 million net proceeds received from
the December 2022 offering. Net cash used in financing activities during the six
months ended January 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to payments on a note
payable.

Uses of Cash and Cash Requirements





Our primary uses of cash have been to finance clinical and research and
development activities focused on the identification and discovery of new
potential product candidates, the development of innovative and proprietary
medical approaches for the treatment of cancer, and the design and advancement
of pre-clinical and clinical trials and studies related to our pipeline of
product candidates. We also use our capital resources on general and
administrative activities and building and strengthening our corporate
infrastructure, programs and procedures to enable compliance with applicable
federal, state and local laws and regulations.



Our primary objectives for the next 12 months are to continue the advancement of
TAVO™-EP in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in melanoma and to
continue our research and development activities for our next-generation OMS EP
device. In addition, we expect to pursue capital-raising transactions, which
could include equity or debt financings, in the near term to fund our existing
and planned operations and acquire and develop additional assets and technology
consistent with our business objectives as opportunities arise.



Operating lease obligations



We enter into various leases as a lessee for office buildings. As of January 31,
2023, operating lease obligations totaled $1.2 million, of which $1.0 million is
due within one year. These amounts did not reflect imputed interest adjustments.
For more information on our leases, see Note 9, "Leases", to the Condensed
Consolidated Financial Statements in Item I of Part I.

Debt



As of January 31, 2023, future principal payment obligations on our debt totaled
$2.4 million, of which $0.4 million is due within one year. For more information
on our debt, see Note 5, "Note Payable" and Note 11, "Related Party
Transactions", to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in Item I

of
Part I.

Going Concern and Management's Plans


We have sustained losses in all reporting periods since inception, with an
accumulated deficit of approximately $301 million as of January 31, 2023. These
losses are expected to continue for an extended period of time. Further, we have
never generated any cash from our operations and do not expect to generate such
cash in the near term. The aforementioned factors raise substantial doubt about
our ability to continue as a going concern within one year from the issuance
date of the condensed consolidated financial statements. The accompanying
condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going
concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction
of liabilities in the normal course of business. The condensed consolidated
financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the
recoverability and classification of asset amounts or the classification of
liabilities that might be necessary should we be unable to continue as a going
concern within one year after the date the condensed consolidated financial

statements are issued.



As of March 6, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million. Since
inception, cash flows from financing activities have been the primary source of
our liquidity. Based on our current cash levels, we believe our cash resources
are insufficient to meet our anticipated needs for the 12 months following the
date the condensed consolidated financial statements are issued.



We will need to raise additional capital to regain compliance with Nasdaq
continued listing standards, continue operating our business and fund our
planned operations, including research and development, clinical trials and, if
regulatory approval is obtained, commercialization of its product candidates. In
addition, we will require additional financing if we desire to in-license or
acquire new assets, research and develop new compounds or new technologies and
pursue related patent protection, or obtain any other intellectual property
rights or other assets. There is no assurance that additional financing will be
available to us when needed, that Management will be able to obtain financing on
terms acceptable to us, or whether we will become profitable and generate
positive operating cash flow. The source, timing and availability of any future
financing will depend principally upon market conditions, and, more
specifically, on the progress of our clinical development programs. Similarly,
if our common stock is delisted from Nasdaq, it may limit our ability to raise
additional funds. See "Nasdaq Deficiency Notice" above. Recent events, such as
the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak of war in eastern Europe, and the
persistent inflationary environment have also caused volatility in the global
financial markets and threatened a slowdown in the global economy, which may
negatively affect our ability to raise additional capital on attractive terms or
at all. If we are unable to raise sufficient additional funds when needed, on
favorable terms or at all, we will not be able to continue the development of
our product candidates as currently planned or at all, will need to reevaluate
our planned operations and may need to delay, scale back or eliminate some or
all of our development programs, reduce expenses or cease operations, any of
which would have a significant negative impact on our prospects and financial
condition.



Sources of Capital



We have not generated any revenue since our inception, and we do not anticipate
generating revenue in the near term. Historically, we have raised the majority
of the funding for our business through offerings of our common stock and
warrants to purchase our common stock. If we issue equity or convertible debt
securities to raise additional funds, our existing stockholders would experience
further dilution, and the new equity or debt securities may have rights,
preferences and privileges senior to those of our existing stockholders. If we
incur debt, our fixed payment obligations, liabilities and leverage relative to
our equity capitalization would increase, which could increase the cost of
future capital. Further, the terms of any debt securities we issue or borrowings
we incur, if available, could impose significant restrictions on our operations,
such as limitations on our ability to incur additional debt or issue additional
equity or other operating restrictions that could adversely affect our ability
to conduct our business, and any such debt could be secured by any or all of our
assets pledged as collateral. Additionally, we may incur substantial costs in
pursuing future capital, including investment banking, legal and accounting
fees, printing and distribution expenses and other costs.



Reverse Stock Split



Our Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company's
authorized, issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-22
(the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split became effective on
November 9, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). All share and per share amounts for all
periods presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements and
notes thereto have been adjusted, on a retrospective basis, to reflect the
Reverse Stock Split, unless otherwise stated. The number of authorized shares
were also proportionately adjusted and the par value remained unaffected. We
issued one whole share of the post-Reverse Stock Split Common Stock to any
stockholder who otherwise would have received a fractional share as a result of
the Reverse Stock Split. As a result, no fractional shares were issued in
connection with the Reverse Stock Split and no cash or other consideration was
paid in connection with any fractional shares that would otherwise have resulted
from the Reverse Stock Split.



Convertible Note - Related Party





On November 25, 2022 (the "Funding Date"), we entered into a Convertible Note
and Security agreement with GDDL pursuant to which the Company issued a Secured
Convertible Note (the "Note") to GDDL. The Note has a principal amount of
$2,000,000, bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum until November 25, 2023 and
10% per annum thereafter (the "Interest Rate") and matures on November 25, 2024
(the "Maturity Date"), on which date the principal balance and all accrued
interest under the Note shall be due and payable. The Interest Rate will be 10%
per annum upon occurrence of an event of default, including, but not limited to,
the failure by us to make payment of principal or interest due under the Note on
the Maturity Date, and any commencement by the Company of a case under any
applicable bankruptcy or insolvency laws. The principal and interest accrued on
the Note may be prepaid without any further agreement of the parties to the
Note, or converted (as described below) upon the agreement of the parties to the
Note, at any time without penalty to the Company.



Subject to the consent of GDDL, the Note is convertible into such number of
fully paid and non-assessable shares of the our common stock, par value $0.0001
per share as determined by dividing (i) any portion of the unpaid principal and
accrued interest of the Note then outstanding by (ii) the greater of (a) the
last closing bid price of a share of our common stock as reported on the Nasdaq
Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on the date the Company and GDDL agree to such
conversion and (b) the average closing bid price of a share of our common stock
as reported on Nasdaq for the thirty trading days immediately preceding such
date, subject to a share cap of 360,589 shares of our common stock (the "Share
Cap"), representing 19.99% of the total issued and outstanding shares of our
common stock as of November 25, 2022.



Additionally, if at any time after the Funding Date the last closing bid price
of a share of our common stock as reported on the Nasdaq for ten consecutive
trading days or the average closing bid price of a share of our common stock as
reported on Nasdaq for the thirty trading days immediately preceding such date
is equal to or exceeds $44.00 (subject to any reorganization, recapitalization,
reclassification, stock dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other
substantially similar transaction), GDDL may require that we prepay the Note
through conversion of the then outstanding principal and/or any accrued interest
thereon into shares of our common stock, in whole or in part.



The unpaid principal of and any accrued interest on the Note constitute
unsubordinated obligations of the Company and are senior and preferred in right
of payment to all equity securities of the Company outstanding as of the Funding
Date, which are secured by all of the Company's right, title and interest, in
and to certain of the Company's intellectual property rights in Hong Kong,
Taiwan, China and South Korea, as specified in the Note; provided, however, that
the Company may incur or guarantee additional indebtedness after the Funding
Date, whether such indebtedness are senior, pari passu or junior to the
obligations under the Note.



December 2022 Offering




On November 30, 2022, we entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the
"Purchase Agreement") with certain investors (the "Investors"), pursuant to
which we agreed to sell, issue, and deliver, in a registered public offering
(the "Offering") (i) 1,166,667 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per
share (each a "Share" and collectively the "Shares"); (ii) Pre-Funded Warrants
in lieu of shares of common stock (the "Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase shares
of common stock and (iii) 1,166,667 Common Warrants (the "Common Warrants" and
collectively with the Pre-Funded Warrants, the "Warrants") to purchase shares of
common stock, to the Investors. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, we
agreed to sell one Share or a Pre-Funded Warrant and one Common Warrant for each
Share or Pre-Funded Warrant sold at a price of $3.00. For each Pre-Funded
Warrant sold in the Offering, the number of Shares offered was decreased on

a
one-for-one basis.



The Common Warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and
have an exercise price of $3.00 per share, subject to adjustment. The Common
Warrants will expire five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Pre-Funded
Warrants are also exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance. The
aggregate exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrants, except for a nominal
exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock, was pre-funded to us and,
consequently, no additional consideration (other than the nominal exercise price
of $0.0001 per share of common stock) is required for the exercise of the
Pre-Funded Warrant.



The Offering closed on December 1, 2022, and we received gross proceeds of
$3,500,001. As of the close of the Offering, we issued 250,000 Shares and Common
Warrants to purchase 250,000 shares of common stock for a total consideration of
$750,000 and 916,667 Pre-Funded Warrants to purchase 916,667 shares of common
stock and 916,667 Common Warrants for a total consideration of $2,749,909.
Further, all of 916,667 Pre-Funded Warrants were exercised on December 1, 2022.
The terms and conditions of the Warrants are as noted and governed by the
agreements entered into with the holders on December 1, 2022. Placement agent
fees and other offering expenses of approximately $0.7 million incurred directly
related to the offering were reflected as a reduction in additional paid in
capital. Total proceeds were allocated between the Shares and Warrants on a
relative fair value basis given both securities are equity classified. The fair
value of the Common Warrants issued to the Investors in the offering was
approximately $1.5 million (based on a Monte Carlo simulation assuming no
dividend yield, a 5.0 year life, a risk-free interest rate of 3.61% and
volatilities of 92.3% or 100% varying based on the trigger of a fundamental
transaction.)

Critical Accounting Policies





Use of Estimates



The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in
conformity with U.S. GAAP, which requires Management to make estimates and
assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and
disclosure of contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and
the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Significant
accounting estimates related to our ability to continue as a going concern and
certain calculations related to that determination. We base our estimates on
historical experience and on various other assumptions that we believe are
reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for
making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are
not readily apparent from other sources. On an ongoing basis, we review our
estimates to ensure that they appropriately reflect changes in the business or
as new information becomes available. Actual results may differ from these
estimates.

Research and Development Expenses





Research and development expenses consist of costs incurred for internal
projects, as well as partner-funded collaborative research and development
activities. These costs include direct and research-related overhead expenses,
which include salaries, stock-based compensation and other personnel-related
expenses, facility costs, supplies, depreciation of facilities and laboratory
equipment, as well as research consultants and the cost of funding research at
universities and other research institutions, and are expensed as incurred.
Costs to acquire technologies that are utilized in research and development that
have no alternative future use, are expensed when incurred. In accordance with
Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 730-20, we account for upfront,
non-refundable research and development payments received from a related party
as a long-term liability as there has not been a substantive and genuine
transfer of risk and there is a presumption that we are obligated to repay

the
related party.



Equity-Based Awards



We grant equity-based awards (typically stock options or restricted stock units)
under our stock-based compensation plan and occasionally outside of our
stock-based compensation plan, with terms generally similar to the terms under
our stock-based compensation plan. We estimate the fair value of stock option
awards using the Black-Scholes option valuation model. For employees, directors
and consultants, the fair value of the award is measured on the grant date. The
fair value amount is then recognized over the period during which services are
required to be provided in exchange for the award, usually the vesting period.
The Black-Scholes option valuation model requires the input of subjective
assumptions, including price volatility of the underlying stock, risk-free
interest rate, dividend yield, and expected life of the option. We estimate the
fair value of restricted stock unit awards based on the closing price of the
Company's common stock on the date of grant.



Leases



We determine if an arrangement is a lease at inception. Operating lease right of
use ("ROU") assets represent our right to use an underlying asset during the
lease term, and operating lease liabilities represent our obligation to make
lease payments arising from the lease. Operating leases are included in ROU
assets, current operating lease liabilities, and long-term operating lease
liabilities on our consolidated balance sheets.



Lease ROU assets and lease liabilities are initially recognized based on the
present value of the future minimum lease payments over the lease term at
commencement date calculated using our incremental borrowing rate applicable to
the lease asset, unless the implicit rate is readily determinable. ROU assets
also include any lease payments made at or before lease commencement and exclude
any lease incentives received. Our lease terms may include options to extend or
terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that we will exercise that
option. Leases with a term of 12 months or less are not recognized on the
consolidated balance sheets. Our leases do not contain any residual value
guarantees. Lease expense for minimum lease payments is recognized on a
straight-line basis over the lease term. We account for lease and non-lease
components as a single lease component for all its leases.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Information regarding recent accounting pronouncements is contained in Note 2 to our condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report.

