    ONCS   US68234L3069

ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED

(ONCS)
  Report
OncoSec Medical Incorporated : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

12/09/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 8, 2021

ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Nevada

000-54318

98-0573252

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

24 North Main Street

Pennington, NJ 08534-2218

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(855) 662-6732

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act.
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act.
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2b under the Exchange Act.
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ONCS NASDAQ Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 29, 2021, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company") notified The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") that Robert E. Ward, as previously disclosed on the Company's Current Report filed on Form 8-K on November 30, 2021, had resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and the Company's Audit Committee. After giving effect to Mr. Ward's resignation, the Company's Audit Committee no longer consists of three independent members as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A).

On December 8, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq noting that the Company no longer complied with the requirement of Listing Rule 5605. The letter also acknowledged that the Listing Rules provide a cure period in order for the Company to regain compliance until the earlier of the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders or November 23, 2022 (or, by May 23, 2022, if such meeting is held before May 23, 2022).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED
(Registrant)
Date: December 9, 2021
By: /s/ Dr. Margaret Dalesandro
Name: Dr. Margaret Dalesandro
Title: Interim Principal Executive Officer and Chair of the Board

OncoSec Medical Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
