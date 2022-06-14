Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OncoSil Medical Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSL   AU000000OSL3

ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED

(OSL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:56 2022-06-14 am EDT
0.0480 AUD   -4.00%
03:13aONCOSIL MEDICAL : Application for quotation of securities - OSL
PU
06/09ONCOSIL MEDICAL : Application for quotation of securities - OSL
PU
05/05ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.05 AUD for 13 existing shares
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OncoSil Medical : Application for quotation of securities - OSL

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ONCOSIL MEDICAL LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday June 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

OSL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

53,508,938

10/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ONCOSIL MEDICAL LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89113824141

1.3

ASX issuer code

OSL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Apr-2022 09:54

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

OSL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Placement of Shortfall Shares resulting from the pro rata entitlement offer of 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Company's Chairman, Mr Otto Buttula subject to shareholder approval.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

OSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

10/6/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

53,508,938

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Refer to the ASX announcement dated 9 June 2022 for further information.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OncoSil Medical Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
03:13aONCOSIL MEDICAL : Application for quotation of securities - OSL
PU
06/09ONCOSIL MEDICAL : Application for quotation of securities - OSL
PU
05/05ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.05 AUD for 13 existing shares
FA
05/01ONCOSIL MEDICAL : Clarification Of Non-Renouncable Entitlement Offer Details
PU
04/29OncoSil Medical Raising $7 Million to Drive Commercialization Activities
MT
04/28Oncosil Medical Enters Commercial Deal with Madrid's Hospital Universitario de Fuenlabr..
MT
04/28OncoSil Medical Limited Signs Commercial Agreement With Hospital in Spain
CI
04/13Oncosil Medical Jumps 86% Following First Commercial Pancreatic Cancer Treatment in Spa..
MT
04/12OncoSil Medical Ltd. Announces the First Commercial Treatment of the OncoSilTM Device i..
CI
03/27OncoSil Medical Limited Announces Fully-Funded Trial Approval in Germany To Increase Sa..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2022 -9,71 M -6,74 M -6,74 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,6 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 368x
EV / Sales 2023 40,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OncoSil Medical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 AUD
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Lange Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Karl David Pechmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Otto Leslie Steven Buttula Chairman
David Turner Global Head-Medical Affairs
Henk Tissing Director & Global Head-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED12.47%30
MODERNA, INC.-53.88%50 563
LONZA GROUP AG-28.70%40 753
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.01%39 251
SEAGEN INC.-9.70%25 660
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.51%17 823