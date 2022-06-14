OncoSil Medical : Application for quotation of securities - OSL
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ONCOSIL MEDICAL LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday June 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
OSL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
53,508,938
10/06/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ONCOSIL MEDICAL LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
89113824141
1.3
ASX issuer code
OSL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/6/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
29-Apr-2022 09:54
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)
OSL
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Placement of Shortfall Shares resulting from the pro rata entitlement offer of 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the Company's Chairman, Mr Otto Buttula subject to shareholder approval.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
OSL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
10/6/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
53,508,938
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Refer to the ASX announcement dated 9 June 2022 for further information.
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
OncoSil Medical Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
Sales 2022
0,11 M
0,08 M
0,08 M
Net income 2022
-9,71 M
-6,74 M
-6,74 M
Net cash 2022
2,43 M
1,69 M
1,69 M
P/E ratio 2022
-4,55x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
43,6 M
30,3 M
30,3 M
EV / Sales 2022
368x
EV / Sales 2023
40,4x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
82,4%
Chart ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ONCOSIL MEDICAL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,05 AUD
Average target price
0,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target
240%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.