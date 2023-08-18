Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications, developing antisense and small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline includes OT-101, CA4P and Oxi4503. OT-101 is antisense against TGF-2 for the treatment of solid tumors with focus on brain cancer in adults and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in children. OT-101 is antisense against TGF-2 for the treatment of various viruses, including the SARS and the COVID-19, on its own and in conjunction with other compounds. CA4P is a vascular disrupting agent (VDA) in combination with Ipilimumab for the treatment of solid tumors with focus on melanoma in adult and pediatric melanoma. Oxi4503 is VDA for the treatment of liquid tumors with a focus on childhood leukemia.