  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ONCT   US68236P1075

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
1.070 USD   -0.93%
Oncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 Presentation
PU
Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for Zilovertamab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2022
AQ
Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, December 2022

12/10/2022 | 06:03pm EST
TA R G E T I N G

C A N C E R

N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .

Company Overview - December 2022

ONCT Corporate Presentation December 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including the expected site initiation timeline for the ZILO-301 study, the potential that the ZILO-301 study can serve as a registrational study, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, and potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.

Zilovertamab, ONCT-808, and ONCT-534 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.

ONCT Corporate Presentation December 2022

2

Corporate Highlights

ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1

  • Initiated Phase 3 global registrational study for the treatment of patients with R/R MCL
  • Safety and efficacy results for zilovertamab + ibrutinib in MCL/CLL compare favorably to historical single-agent ibrutinib
  • Encouraging efficacy results in patients with p53 mutated CLL, with PFS of 100% at 42 months

ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1

  • US IND cleared by FDA for the treatment of aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
  • Clinical manufacturing agreement with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for first-in-human studies
  • Research collaborations for next-gen allogeneic CAR T and CAR NK cell therapies with Karolinska Institutet & Celularity

ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

  • Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including AR mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants, such as AR-V7
  • Positive pre-IND meeting with US FDA in December 2022

MULTIPLE CATALYSTS

Multiple ex-US sites for global registrational Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 planned to open in 1Q 2023

ONCT-808 clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in 2023

ONCT-534 IND filing planned by mid 2023

3

ONCT Corporate Presentation December 2022

Clinical Stage Biotech Focused on Hematological Malignancies and Prostate Cancer with Multiple Modalities and Deep ROR1 Expertise

Hematological Malignancies

Zilovertamab - ROR1 monoclonal antibody

  • Demonstrated clinical benefit in combination with ibrutinib compared to BTKi monotherapy, including in difficult-to- treat p53 mutations/deletions
  • Global registrational study in MCL initiated

ONCT-808 - ROR1 CAR T Cell Therapy

  • US IND cleared by FDA
  • Ph 1/2 study in aggressive B-cell NHL

Prostate Cancer

ONCT-534 - Dual Action AR Inhibitor (DAARI)

  • First-in-classMOA interacting with both N- terminal and Ligand-Binding Domain of the AR and inducing AR protein degradation
  • Active preclinically in AR amplification, splice variant and LBD mutation models
  • Positive Pre-IND meeting with US FDA

Zilovertamab - ROR1 monoclonal antibody

  • Ph1b study open for advanced prostate cancer

ONCT Corporate Presentation December 2022

4

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Salim Yazji, MD

Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD

Raj Krishnan, PhD

Chase Leavitt

Pablo Urbaneja

Steve Hamburger, PhD

CEO, Founder, Director

CFO

CMO

CSO

CTO

General Counsel

SVP, Corporate

SVP, Regulatory Affairs &

Tang Capital

Development

Quality Assurance

Management

David Hale

Michael Carter, MB

Jinzhu Chen, PhD

Daniel Kisner, MD

Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD

Bill LaRue

Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Board Chairman

ONCT Corporate Presentation December 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

