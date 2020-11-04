Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, November 2020 0 11/04/2020 | 05:31pm EST Send by mail :

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations and, potentially, accelerated approval pathways for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs, and the Company's anticipated cash runway. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact our business operations and clinical trials, including delays in the enrollment of patients; the risk that the regulatory landscape that applies to the development programs for Company's product candidates may change over time; the risk that competitors may develop technologies or product candidates more rapidly than Oncternal, or that are more effective than Oncternal's product candidates, which could significantly jeopardize Oncternal's ability to develop and successfully commercialize its product candidates; the Company's dependence on the success of its product development programs; the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs; the risk that the benefits associated with orphan drug designation may not be realized, including that orphan drug exclusivity may not effectively protect a product from competition and that such exclusivity may not be maintained; and the risk that, if an orphan designated product, including cirmtuzumab, receives marketing approval for an indication broader than what is designated, it may not be entitled to orphan exclusivity. Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication. ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 2 Corporate Highlights THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1

Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY 58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2

Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL

Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications ROR1 CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer

ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 3 Experienced Team James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD Richard Vincent Igor Bilinsky, PhD Frank Hsu, MD Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD Raj Krishnan PhD CEO, Founder, Director CFO CBO CMO CSO SVP, Manufacturing David Hale Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P. Daniel Kisner, MD Bill LaRue Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD Robert Wills, PhD Co-founder, Board Chairman Director Director Director Director Director Director ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 4 Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications Product Candidate Indication Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Modality Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Cirmtuzumab Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Breast Cancer ROR1 mAb Ewing Sarcoma TK216 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) ETS oncoprotein inhibitor Prostate Cancer Heme Cancers ROR1 CAR-T Solid Tumors ROR1 CAR-T cell therapy 5 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 T K 2 1 6 Ta r g e t e d E T S O n c o p r o t e i n I n h i b i t o r ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 6 TK216: First-in-Class Targeted ETS Oncoprotein Inhibitor OPPORTUNITY Fast-to-market strategy in Ewing sarcoma

strategy in Ewing sarcoma Potentially Pediatric Voucher eligible

Significant market potential in other cancers with ETS alterations

AML, prostate cancer, DLBCL

Patent coverage through 2037 MECHANISM OF ACTION Novel small molecule inhibitor of ETS family oncoproteins

Designed to prevent/disrupt formation of transcriptionally-active protein complex

ETS transcription factors regulate many target genes implicated in cancer development and progression DEVELOPMENT STATUS Enrolling expansion cohort for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family Erkizan NatureMed 2009 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 7 Unmet Medical Need Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes (EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)

(EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%) ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression

Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor

U.S. incidence ~430 p.a. (1) U.S. prevalence ~4,000 (1)

Median age at diagnosis 15 years

No standard second-line treatment and poor prognosis

second-line treatment and poor prognosis Metastatic EWS: 5-year OS ~30% Recurrent EWS: 5-year OS ~10-15%

ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 (1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis 8 Phase 1 Study of TK216 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma: Early Evidence of Clinical Activity, Enrolling Expansion Cohort 3+3 dose and schedule escalation cohorts completed

32 evaluable patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma Average of 4 prior therapies Recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) established:

TK216 200 mg/m 2 /day for 14 days + vincristine 0.75 mg/m 2 day 1

Safety : generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity

: generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity PK : drug plasma levels at RP2D exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models

: drug plasma levels at RP2D exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models Activity at RP2D : 2 complete responses (one surgical CR), 5 SD (1)

: 2 complete responses (one surgical CR), 5 SD 15 evaluable patients

Enrollment in expansion cohort has accelerated

Additional patient data to be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting (CTOS) on Nov. 11 and discussed on Nov. 21, 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 (1) Ludwig 2020 ESMO, data cutoff 8/13/2020 9 First Sustained Complete Response with TK216 in Patient with Metastatic Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Patient background 19-year old male. Initially diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving the clavicle and lungs

old male. Initially diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving the clavicle and lungs Prior treatment included VDC/IE, surgery, radiation, irinotecan/ temozolomide, bevacizumab, pazopanib Treatment and outcome Received TK216 in final dose-finding cohort (200 mg/m 2 /day)

dose-finding cohort (200 mg/m /day) Resolution of target lesion after two cycles of single-agent TK216

single-agent TK216 Treatment well tolerated, with minimal myelosuppression Vincristine added starting in third cycle

Progressing with enlarging lung metastases when enrolled in TK216 clinical trial

Enrolled in Phase 1 study of TK216 at MSKCC in 2019 Residual non-target 7 mm lung lesion excised after 6 months of therapy, leading to surgical complete remission

non-target 7 mm lung lesion excised after 6 months of therapy, leading to Treatment ongoing, no evidence of disease at 1.5 years on study Baseline ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 2 cycles single-agent TK216 All target lesions resolved Meyers 2019 CTOS and data cutoff 8/13/2020 10 MSKCC = Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Second Complete Response with TK216 in Patient with Metastatic Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Patient: 51-year-old with Ewing sarcoma diagnosed June 2018

51-year-old with Ewing sarcoma diagnosed June 2018 10-cm tumor near the right kidney and multiple lung metastases

Extensive prior treatment:

Chemotherapy: vincristine/doxorubicin and ifosfamide (VAI), high-dose ifosfamide Surgery: right nephrectomy and vascular reconstruction

Recurrence prior to enrollment: Multiple new and enlarging lung lesions

Multiple new and enlarging lung lesions TK216: Enrolled at MD Anderson Cancer Center in January 2020 Pretreatment After 2 cycles ROI #1 Treated at RP2D (TK216 200 mg/m 2 /day for 14 days + vincristine 0.75 mg/m 2 day 1) Myelosuppression in Cycle 1, did not recur in Cycle 2 with growth factor support and no TK216 dose reduction

Clinical response:

Deep partial response after 2 cycles , with 90% reduction of target lesions and resolution of non-target lesions Complete response after 6 cycles of therapy

ROI #4 • Treatment ongoing, with no evidence of disease at ~7 months on study Pre-treatment: each lesion 10 mm After 2 cycles: one lesion 0 mm, one lesion 2 mm ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Data Cutoff 8/13/2020 11 Additional Opportunities for TK216 in Cancers with ETS Alterations Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) ETS family proteins overexpressed in ~30% AML cases

ETS2 overexpression associated w/ shorter OS Fu 2017 JTranslMed Sensitivity of AML cell lines to TK216 was proportional to level of ETS overexpression

ETS inhibition prolonged survival in EWS-FLI1 transgenic AML model p=0.0003 Prostate Cancer 55% of men with advanced prostate cancer carry ETS family gene fusion TMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes

TMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in human prostate cancer xenograft model ETS Fusion (LNCaP) Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) ETS proteins overexpressed in DLBCL

ETS family member genes are essential for activated B-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL

B-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL Synergy with lenalidomide and venetoclax shown in preclinical model

Anti-tumor activity demonstrated in xenograft models Control ETS inhibitor Minas 2015 Oncotarget Rahim 2014 PLoS One Spriano 2019 CCR ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 12 TK216 - Anticipated Milestones • Ewing sarcoma Phase 1 expansion cohort data for >16 patients CTOS, Nov. 2020 • Preclinical data in additional ETS-driventumors 1H 2021 CTOS = Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 13 C I R M T U Z U M A B R O R 1 m o n o c l o n a l a n t i b o d y ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 14 Cirmtuzumab: First-in-class ROR1 Monoclonal Antibody OPPORTUNITY Potential in multiple hematologic and solid cancers

Supported by ~$14M non-dilutive CIRM grant

non-dilutive CIRM grant Patent coverage through 2033 MECHANISM OF ACTION High-affinity humanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody

humanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody Inhibits Wnt5a stimulated ROR1 signaling

Decreased proliferation, invasion, metastasis, stemness

Preclinical synergy observed with ibrutinib or paclitaxel DEVELOPMENT STATUS Well-tolerated and active in completed CLL Phase 1

and active in completed CLL Phase 1 Phase 2 enrolling in MCL in combination with ibrutinib

Randomized Phase 2 enrolled in CLL in combination with ibrutinib

Phase 1b enrolling in HER2-negative breast cancer

HER2-negative breast cancer Orphan Drug Designations for MCL and CLL granted by FDA ROR1 = Receptor tyrosine kinase-likeOrphan Receptor 1 CIRM = California Institute for Regenerative Medicine ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 15 Unmet Medical Need: Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Unmet Medical Need Cirmtuzumab + BTKi Target Product Profile While ibrutinib alone is active in MCL and CLL, patients are not cured and must continue treatment until intolerance or resistance develops:

MCL ibrutinib CR rate ~25% (1) CLL ibrutinib CR rate < 10% (2)

US incidence (3)

MCL ~4,200 p.a. CLL ~20,000 p.a.

Average age at diagnosis

MCL: mid-60s (3) CLL: 71 (4) Wang 2015 Blood, Rule 2019 Haematologica O'Brien 2018 Blood; CR rate at 12 months of therapy seer.cancer.gov, Dec. 2019; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society cancer.net, Dec. 2019 AbbVie Form 10-K Feb. 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Potential differentiation in MCL and CLL: achieve deeper and more durable responses than BTKi alone, with better tolerability or minimal added toxicity

Become standard-of-care combination therapy for patients with MCL and CLL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities

standard-of-care combination therapy for patients with MCL and CLL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities Certain other combination therapies are associated with significant toxicities

Ibrutinib U.S. Sales ($M)(5) 5000 3,830 4000 2,968 3000 1,580 2,144 2000 659 1000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BTKi = Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor 16 Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Patients with MCL and CLL CHRONIC MANTLE CELL LYMPHOCYTIC LYMPHOMA LEUKEMIA (CLL) (MCL) CIRLL Study: C irmtuzumab and I brutinib targeting R OR1 for L eukemia and L ymphoma

irmtuzumab and brutinib targeting OR1 for eukemia and ymphoma MCL enrollment recently expanded

Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL STUDY DESIGN PART 1 (in CLL & MCL) DOSE-FINDING COHORT Cirmtuzumab at 2/4/8 & 16 mg/kg and 300 & 600 mg per dose

Ibrutinib added after one month (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL qd po) Enrolled PART 2 (in CLL & MCL) DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT Confirm Recommended Dosing Regimen (RDR) of cirmtuzumab (600 mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL) MCL Phase 2 enrolling PART 3 (in CLL) RANDOMIZED EFFICACY Cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib

Primary endpoint: Complete Response rate Enrolled ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 CLL enrolled 17 CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data Best Tumor Response Over Time ORR = 83%, CR Rate 58% MCL Part 1 Start Ibrutinib Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: ORR 67% and CR rate 23% for ibrutinib in MCL with >1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies 18 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data Complete Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients Tumor Regression: MCL: Individual % Change Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline in SPD From Baseline SPD: Sum of the Products of the Diameters CMR# Complete metabolic response (CMR) by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM biopsy indeterminant Part 1: Start Ibrutinib The majority of patients had a rapid and sustained tumor regression over time

One patient had transient tumor growth at day 28 but then rapidly became a CR ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020 19 CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data Progression-free Survival Progression-free Survival • Median PFS 17.5 months • Median follow-up 8.3 months Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: PFS 10.3 months for ibrutinib in MCL with >1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020 20 Patient Story: Durable Complete Response in Patient with Relapsed Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Clinical Trial of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib 67-year old male

old male Diagnosed with MCL in 2009

Previously received and failed 5 treatment regimens including chemotherapy, biologics, autologous stem cell transplant, and allogeneic stem cell transplant before enrolling onto this study

9x7 cm mediastinal / chest wall lesion Baseline Rapid clinical response with confirmed CR after 3 months cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib

CR confirmed and durable at 23+ months on study Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib After 3 months Complete Response ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Source: Choi, 2019 ASCO and Lee, 2020 ASCO 21 CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: MCL Interim Data 58% Complete Response Rate 12 evaluable Part 1 patients with relapsed/refractory MCL

Average 2.8 prior therapies (range 1-5) 10 of 12 patients with ≥2 prior therapies Auto-SCT (n=5), allo-SCT (n=1), CAR-T (n=1), ibrutinib (n=4) 7 of 12 patients had high or intermediate MIPI risk score at study entry

Efficacy: 7 CR* ( 58% ), 3 PR (25%), 2 SD (17%)

), 3 PR (25%), 2 SD (17%) Best ORR 83% (10 of 12) Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects 4 of 7 CRs achieved within 3 months on cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib

Of the four patients previously treated with ibrutinib, all responded to cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib (2 CRs, 2 PRs)

Median progression-free survival (PFS) 17.5 months, at median follow-up 8.3 months

progression-free survival (PFS) 17.5 months, at median follow-up 8.3 months Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone

No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone

Based on ASCO 2020 results, increasing enrollment in MCL Phase 2 Expansion Cohort to at least 20 patients

Allow enrollment of patients with broader range of prior ibrutinib treatments

*One patient with CMR: Complete Metabolic Response by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM pending MIPI - Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020 22 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: CLL Interim Data 100% PFS 34 evaluable patients (22 relapsed/refractory, 12 treatment naïve)

Average 2.6 prior therapies (range 1-9) for r/r patients

Median follow-up 12.8 months

follow-up 12.8 months Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%) - Best ORR 88% (30 of 34) - Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects - No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%) • Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone - No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone • Will limit total enrollment in randomized Phase 2 CLL cohort to ~30 patients Progression-Free Survival 100% PFS 100%

Median PFS not reached

Median follow-up 12.8 months Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020 23 Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab ROR1 Expressed on Multiple Solid and Liquid Tumors MCL 95% CLL 95% Uterus 96% Lymphoma 90% Prostate 90% Skin 89% Pancreatic 83% Adrenal 83% Lung 77% Breast 75% Testicular 73% Colon 57% Ovarian 54% Zhang 2012 AJP ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype Choi 2018 Cell Stem Cell High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis Cui 2013 CaRes Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells Zhang 2019 PNAS ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit breast cancer xenograft metastases 24 Li 2017 Nature Cell Bio, Zhang 2019 PNAS HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57% % Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient Therapy ORR = 57% (4/7) HER2-negative breast cancer SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data Shatsky 2019 SABCS (data cutoff November 27, 2019) ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1) Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM, 32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone. Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky

Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic or locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer

locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer 600 mg cirmtuzumab monthly + 80 mg/m 2 paclitaxel weekly

paclitaxel weekly No DLTs or discontinuations

Adverse events consistent with paclitaxel profile

PK consistent with half-life of 30 days 25 Cirmtuzumab - Anticipated Milestones • MCL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2 ASH, Dec. 2020 • CLL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2 ASH, Dec. 2020 • HER2-negativebreast cancer clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1b 1H 2021 • Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors 1H 2021 ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 26 C A R - T Pro g ra m Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 27 CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues Treatment failures Increasing number of patient relapses following CAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy Safety concerns Persistent CAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages Advantages to Targeting ROR1 Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype

ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy Potential safety advantages Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissue cross-reactivity studies

cross-reactivity studies No serious adverse events related to cirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 28 ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated with CAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls. Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6 CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20. ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 29 ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview DEVELOPMENT STATUS Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models

Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component

Ongoing process optimization and scale-up

scale-up UCSD collaboration with non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs OPPORTUNITY Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression

Target initial human proof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors Cirmtuzumab ROR1 Tumor Cirmtuzumab scFv CAR-T targeting ROR1 ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 30 B U S IN ES S & F IN A N C IA L S ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 31 Financial Information Ticker ONCT (Nasdaq) Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-20 $21.3M Cash Runway into 2Q 2021 Debt $0.3M Capitalization: 22.3M Common Shares Outstanding Options in the Money @ 9-30-20(1) 0.5M Fully Diluted 22.8M Non-Dilutive Support ~$14M • CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study Expanded Supply • Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study Agreement Excludes out of the money options and warrants totaling ~5.4M ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 32 Anticipated Pipeline Milestones TK216 • Ewing sarcoma Phase 1 expansion cohort data for >16 patients CTOS, Nov. 2020 • Preclinical data in additional ETS-driventumors 1H 2021 • Cirmtuzumab • MCL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2 ASH, Dec. 2020 • CLL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2 ASH, Dec. 2020 HER2-negative breast cancer clinical data update 1H 2021 for ongoing Phase 1b • Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors 1H 2021 • ROR1 CAR-T first-in-human dosing in China 2021 CTOS = Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 33 Corporate Highlights THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1

Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY 58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2

Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL

Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications ROR1 CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer

ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020 34 Attachments Original document

