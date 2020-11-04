Log in
ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONCT)
Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, November 2020

11/04/2020 | 05:31pm EST

TA RG E T I N G

C A N C E R

N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .

Company Overview - November 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations and, potentially, accelerated approval pathways for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs, and the Company's anticipated cash runway.

All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact our business operations and clinical trials, including delays in the enrollment of patients; the risk that the regulatory landscape that applies to the development programs for Company's product candidates may change over time; the risk that competitors may develop technologies or product candidates more rapidly than Oncternal, or that are more effective than Oncternal's product candidates, which could significantly jeopardize Oncternal's ability to develop and successfully commercialize its product candidates; the Company's dependence on the success of its product development programs; the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs; the risk that the benefits associated with orphan drug designation may not be realized, including that orphan drug exclusivity may not effectively protect a product from competition and that such exclusivity may not be maintained; and the risk that, if an orphan designated product, including cirmtuzumab, receives marketing approval for an indication broader than what is designated, it may not be entitled to orphan exclusivity.

Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

2

Corporate Highlights

THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT

TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR

  • Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1
  • Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations

CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

  • 58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2
  • Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL
  • Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications

ROR1 CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA

  • Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety

MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

  • Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
  • ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

3

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Igor Bilinsky, PhD

Frank Hsu, MD

Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD

Raj Krishnan PhD

CEO, Founder, Director

CFO

CBO

CMO

CSO

SVP, Manufacturing

David Hale

Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P.

Daniel Kisner, MD

Bill LaRue

Xin Nakanishi, PhD

Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder, Board Chairman

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

4

Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications

Product Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Modality

Mantle Cell

Lymphoma (MCL)

Cirmtuzumab

Chronic Lymphocytic

Leukemia (CLL)

Breast Cancer

ROR1 mAb

Ewing Sarcoma

TK216

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(AML)

ETS oncoprotein inhibitor

Prostate Cancer

Heme Cancers

ROR1 CAR-T

Solid Tumors

ROR1 CAR-T cell therapy

5

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

T K 2 1 6

Ta r g e t e d E T S

O n c o p r o t e i n I n h i b i t o r

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

6

TK216: First-in-Class Targeted ETS Oncoprotein Inhibitor

OPPORTUNITY

  • Fast-to-marketstrategy in Ewing sarcoma
    • Potentially Pediatric Voucher eligible
  • Significant market potential in other cancers with ETS alterations
    • AML, prostate cancer, DLBCL
  • Patent coverage through 2037

MECHANISM OF ACTION

  • Novel small molecule inhibitor of ETS family oncoproteins
    • Designed to prevent/disrupt formation of transcriptionally-active protein complex
  • ETS transcription factors regulate many target genes implicated in cancer development and progression

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Enrolling expansion cohort for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
  • Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA

ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family

Erkizan NatureMed 2009

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

7

Unmet Medical Need

Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

  • Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes (EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)
    • ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression
  • Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor
    • U.S. incidence ~430 p.a.(1)
    • U.S. prevalence ~4,000 (1)
  • Median age at diagnosis 15 years
  • No standard second-line treatment and poor prognosis
    • Metastatic EWS: 5-year OS ~30%
    • Recurrent EWS: 5-year OS ~10-15%

ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

(1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis

8

Phase 1 Study of TK216 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma: Early Evidence of Clinical Activity, Enrolling Expansion Cohort

  • 3+3 dose and schedule escalation cohorts completed
    • 32 evaluable patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
    • Average of 4 prior therapies
    • Recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) established:
      TK216 200 mg/m2/day for 14 days + vincristine 0.75 mg/m2 day 1
  • Safety: generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity
  • PK: drug plasma levels at RP2D exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models
  • Activity at RP2D: 2 complete responses (one surgical CR), 5 SD(1)
    • 15 evaluable patients
  • Enrollment in expansion cohort has accelerated
    • Additional patient data to be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting (CTOS) on Nov. 11 and discussed on Nov. 21, 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

(1) Ludwig 2020 ESMO, data cutoff 8/13/2020

9

First Sustained Complete Response with TK216 in Patient with Metastatic Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

Patient background

  • 19-yearold male. Initially diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma involving the clavicle and lungs
  • Prior treatment included VDC/IE, surgery, radiation, irinotecan/ temozolomide, bevacizumab, pazopanib

Treatment and outcome

  • Received TK216 in final dose-finding cohort (200 mg/m2/day)
  • Resolution of target lesion after two cycles of single-agent TK216
    • Treatment well tolerated, with minimal myelosuppression
    • Vincristine added starting in third cycle
  • Progressing with enlarging lung metastases when enrolled in TK216 clinical trial
  • Enrolled in Phase 1 study of TK216 at MSKCC in 2019
  • Residual non-target 7 mm lung lesion excised after 6 months of therapy, leading to surgical complete remission
  • Treatment ongoing, no evidence of disease at 1.5 years on study

Baseline

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

2 cycles single-agent TK216

All target lesions resolved

Meyers 2019 CTOS and data cutoff 8/13/2020

10

MSKCC = Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Second Complete Response with TK216 in Patient with Metastatic Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

  • Patient: 51-year-old with Ewing sarcoma diagnosed June 2018
    • 10-cmtumor near the right kidney and multiple lung metastases
  • Extensive prior treatment:
    • Chemotherapy: vincristine/doxorubicin and ifosfamide (VAI), high-dose ifosfamide
    • Surgery: right nephrectomy and vascular reconstruction
  • Recurrence prior to enrollment: Multiple new and enlarging lung lesions
  • TK216: Enrolled at MD Anderson Cancer Center in January 2020

Pretreatment

After 2 cycles

ROI #1

    • Treated at RP2D (TK216 200 mg/m2/day for 14 days + vincristine 0.75 mg/m2 day 1)
    • Myelosuppression in Cycle 1, did not recur in Cycle 2 with growth factor support and no TK216 dose reduction
  • Clinical response:
    • Deep partial response after 2 cycles, with 90% reduction of target lesions and resolution of non-target lesions
    • Complete response after 6 cycles of therapy

ROI #4

Treatment ongoing, with no evidence of disease at ~7 months on study

Pre-treatment: each lesion 10 mm

After 2 cycles: one lesion 0 mm, one

lesion 2 mm

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Data Cutoff 8/13/2020

11

Additional Opportunities for TK216 in Cancers with ETS Alterations

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

  • ETS family proteins overexpressed in ~30% AML cases
  • ETS2 overexpression associated w/ shorter OS

Fu 2017 JTranslMed

  • Sensitivity of AML cell lines to TK216 was proportional to level of ETS overexpression
  • ETS inhibition prolonged survival in EWS-FLI1 transgenic AML model

p=0.0003

Prostate Cancer

  • 55% of men with advanced prostate cancer carry ETS family gene fusion TMPRSS2-ERG associated with androgen resistance and poor clinical outcomes
  • ETS inhibition demonstrated anti- tumor activity in human prostate cancer xenograft model

ETS Fusion (LNCaP)

Diffuse Large B Cell

Lymphoma (DLBCL)

  • ETS proteins overexpressed in DLBCL
  • ETS family member genes are essential for activated B-cell-like (ABC) DLBCL and germinal center B-cell type (GCB) DLBCL
  • Synergy with lenalidomide and venetoclax shown in preclinical model
  • Anti-tumoractivity demonstrated in xenograft models

Control

ETS inhibitor

Minas 2015 Oncotarget

Rahim 2014 PLoS One

Spriano 2019 CCR

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

12

TK216 - Anticipated Milestones

Ewing sarcoma Phase 1 expansion cohort data for >16 patients

CTOS, Nov. 2020

Preclinical data in additional ETS-driventumors

1H 2021

CTOS = Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

13

C I R M T U Z U M A B

R O R 1 m o n o c l o n a l a n t i b o d y

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

14

Cirmtuzumab: First-in-class ROR1 Monoclonal Antibody

OPPORTUNITY

  • Potential in multiple hematologic and solid cancers
  • Supported by ~$14M non-dilutive CIRM grant
  • Patent coverage through 2033

MECHANISM OF ACTION

  • High-affinityhumanized ROR1 monoclonal antibody
  • Inhibits Wnt5a stimulated ROR1 signaling
    • Decreased proliferation, invasion, metastasis, stemness
  • Preclinical synergy observed with ibrutinib or paclitaxel

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Well-toleratedand active in completed CLL Phase 1
  • Phase 2 enrolling in MCL in combination with ibrutinib
  • Randomized Phase 2 enrolled in CLL in combination with ibrutinib
  • Phase 1b enrolling in HER2-negative breast cancer
  • Orphan Drug Designations for MCL and CLL granted by FDA

ROR1 = Receptor tyrosine kinase-likeOrphan Receptor 1 CIRM = California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

15

Unmet Medical Need:

Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Unmet Medical Need

Cirmtuzumab + BTKi Target Product Profile

  • While ibrutinib alone is active in MCL and CLL, patients are not cured and must continue treatment until intolerance or resistance develops:
    • MCL ibrutinib CR rate ~25%(1)
    • CLL ibrutinib CR rate < 10%(2)
  • US incidence(3)
    • MCL ~4,200 p.a.
    • CLL ~20,000 p.a.
  • Average age at diagnosis
    • MCL: mid-60s(3)
    • CLL: 71(4)
      1. Wang 2015 Blood, Rule 2019 Haematologica
      2. O'Brien 2018 Blood; CR rate at 12 months of therapy
      3. seer.cancer.gov, Dec. 2019; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
      4. cancer.net, Dec. 2019
      5. AbbVie Form 10-K Feb. 2020

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

  • Potential differentiation in MCL and CLL: achieve deeper and more durable responses than BTKi alone, with better tolerability or minimal added toxicity
  • Become standard-of-care combination therapy for patients with MCL and CLL, particularly for patients who are older and/or have significant co-morbidities
    • Certain other combination therapies are associated with significant toxicities

Ibrutinib U.S. Sales ($M)(5)

5000

3,830

4000

2,968

3000

1,580

2,144

2000

659

1000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

BTKi = Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor

16

Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Patients with MCL and CLL

CHRONIC

MANTLE CELL

LYMPHOCYTIC

LYMPHOMA

LEUKEMIA (CLL)

(MCL)

CIRLL Study:

  • Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib targeting ROR1 for Leukemia and Lymphoma
  • MCL enrollment recently expanded
  • Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL

STUDY DESIGN

PART 1 (in CLL & MCL)

DOSE-FINDING COHORT

  • Cirmtuzumab at 2/4/8 & 16 mg/kg and 300 & 600 mg per dose
  • Ibrutinib added after one month (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL qd po)

Enrolled

PART 2 (in CLL & MCL)

DOSE-EXPANSION

COHORT

  • Confirm Recommended Dosing Regimen (RDR) of cirmtuzumab (600 mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL)

MCL Phase 2 enrolling

PART 3 (in CLL)

RANDOMIZED EFFICACY

  • Cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib
  • Primary endpoint: Complete Response rate

Enrolled

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

CLL enrolled

17

CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data

Best Tumor Response Over Time ORR = 83%, CR Rate 58%

MCL Part 1

Start Ibrutinib

Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: ORR 67% and CR rate 23% for ibrutinib in MCL with

>1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies

18

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data

Complete Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients

Tumor Regression:

MCL: Individual % Change

Maximal Change in SPD From Baseline

in SPD From Baseline

SPD: Sum of the Products of the Diameters

CMR# Complete metabolic response (CMR) by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM biopsy indeterminant

Part 1:

Start Ibrutinib

  • The majority of patients had a rapid and sustained tumor regression over time
  • One patient had transient tumor growth at day 28 but then rapidly became a CR

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020

19

CIRLL Trial: Interim MCL Part 1 Data

Progression-free Survival

Progression-free Survival

Median PFS 17.5 months

Median follow-up 8.3 months

Simon Rule Haematologica 2019: PFS 10.3 months for ibrutinib in MCL with >1 prior lines of therapy in a pooled analysis across three third-party clinical studies

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020

20

Patient Story: Durable Complete Response in Patient with Relapsed Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Clinical Trial of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib

  • 67-yearold male
  • Diagnosed with MCL in 2009
  • Previously received and failed 5 treatment regimens including chemotherapy, biologics, autologous stem cell transplant, and allogeneic stem cell transplant before enrolling onto this study
  • 9x7 cm mediastinal / chest wall lesion

Baseline

  • Rapid clinical response with confirmed CR after 3 months cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib
  • CR confirmed and durable at 23+ months on study

Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib

After 3 months

Complete Response

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Source: Choi, 2019 ASCO and Lee, 2020 ASCO

21

CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: MCL Interim Data

58% Complete Response Rate

  • 12 evaluable Part 1 patients with relapsed/refractory MCL
    • Average 2.8 prior therapies (range 1-5)
      • 10 of 12 patients with ≥2 prior therapies
      • Auto-SCT(n=5), allo-SCT (n=1), CAR-T (n=1), ibrutinib (n=4)
    • 7 of 12 patients had high or intermediate MIPI risk score at study entry
  • Efficacy: 7 CR* (58%), 3 PR (25%), 2 SD (17%)
    • Best ORR 83% (10 of 12)
    • Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects
    • 4 of 7 CRs achieved within 3 months on cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib
  • Of the four patients previously treated with ibrutinib, all responded to cirmtuzumab + ibrutinib (2 CRs, 2 PRs)
  • Median progression-free survival (PFS) 17.5 months, at median follow-up 8.3 months
  • Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone
    • No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab
    • No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to cirmtuzumab alone
  • Based on ASCO 2020 results, increasing enrollment in MCL Phase 2 Expansion Cohort to at least 20 patients
    • Allow enrollment of patients with broader range of prior ibrutinib treatments

*One patient with CMR: Complete Metabolic Response by PET scan (Cheson2014), BM pending

MIPI - Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index

Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020

22

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

CIRLL Trial Cirmtuzumab + Ibrutinib: CLL Interim Data 100% PFS

  • 34 evaluable patients (22 relapsed/refractory, 12 treatment naïve)
    • Average 2.6 prior therapies (range 1-9) for r/r patients
  • Median follow-up 12.8 months
  • Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%)

- Best ORR 88% (30 of 34)

- Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects - No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%)

Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone

- No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab

  • No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to

cirmtuzumab alone

Will limit total enrollment in randomized Phase 2 CLL cohort to ~30 patients

Progression-Free Survival 100%

  • PFS 100%
  • Median PFS not reached
  • Median follow-up 12.8 months

Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020

23

Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab

ROR1 Expressed on Multiple

Solid and Liquid Tumors

MCL

95%

CLL

95%

Uterus

96%

Lymphoma

90%

Prostate

90%

Skin

89%

Pancreatic

83%

Adrenal

83%

Lung

77%

Breast

75%

Testicular

73%

Colon

57%

Ovarian

54%

Zhang 2012 AJP

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype

Choi 2018 Cell Stem Cell

High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis

Cui 2013 CaRes

Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells

Zhang 2019 PNAS

ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit

breast cancer xenograft metastases

24

Li 2017 Nature Cell Bio, Zhang 2019 PNAS

HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57%

% Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of

Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient

Therapy

ORR = 57% (4/7)

HER2-negative breast cancer

SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data

Shatsky 2019 SABCS

(data cutoff November 27, 2019)

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1)

  1. Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM, 32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone.
  • Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky
  • Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic or locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer
  • 600 mg cirmtuzumab monthly + 80 mg/m2 paclitaxel weekly
  • No DLTs or discontinuations
  • Adverse events consistent with paclitaxel profile
  • PK consistent with half-life of 30 days

25

Cirmtuzumab - Anticipated Milestones

MCL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2

ASH, Dec. 2020

CLL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2

ASH, Dec. 2020

HER2-negativebreast cancer clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1b

1H 2021

Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors

1H 2021

ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

26

C A R - T Pro g ra m

Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

27

CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges

Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues

Treatment failures

  • Increasing number of patient relapses following CAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy

Safety concerns

  • Persistent CAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen

Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages

Advantages to Targeting ROR1

Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses

  • ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype
  • ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy

Potential safety advantages

  • Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissue cross-reactivity studies
  • No serious adverse events related to cirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

28

ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model

Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated with CAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls.

Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC

Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6 CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20.

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

29

ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview

DEVELOPMENT STATUS

  • Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models
  • Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component
  • Ongoing process optimization and scale-up
  • UCSD collaboration with non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
  • Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs

OPPORTUNITY

  • Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression
  • Target initial human proof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors

Cirmtuzumab

ROR1

Tumor

Cirmtuzumab

scFv

CAR-T targeting ROR1

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

30

B U S IN ES S

& F IN A N C IA L S

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

31

Financial Information

Ticker

ONCT (Nasdaq)

Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-20

$21.3M

Cash Runway into 2Q 2021

Debt

$0.3M

Capitalization:

22.3M

Common Shares Outstanding

Options in the Money @ 9-30-20(1)

0.5M

Fully Diluted

22.8M

Non-Dilutive Support

~$14M

CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study

Expanded Supply

Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study

Agreement

  1. Excludes out of the money options and warrants totaling ~5.4M

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

32

Anticipated Pipeline Milestones

  • TK216

Ewing sarcoma Phase 1 expansion cohort data for >16 patients

CTOS, Nov. 2020

Preclinical data in additional ETS-driventumors

1H 2021

Cirmtuzumab

MCL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2

ASH, Dec. 2020

CLL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2

ASH, Dec. 2020

HER2-negative breast cancer clinical data update

1H 2021

for ongoing Phase 1b

Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors

1H 2021

ROR1 CAR-T first-in-human dosing in China

2021

CTOS = Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

33

Corporate Highlights

THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT

TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR

  • Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1
  • Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations

CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

  • 58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2
  • Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL
  • Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications

ROR1 CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA

  • Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety

MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

  • Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
  • ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020

34

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,45 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 34,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 1,54 $
Spread / Highest target 419%
Spread / Average Target 419%
Spread / Lowest Target 419%
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Breitmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Hale Chairman
Richard Glenn Vincent Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Frank J. Hsu Chief Medical Officer
Gunnar F. Kaufmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-61.01%34
LONZA GROUP AG63.53%47 037
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.64%30 703
CELLTRION, INC.49.45%30 623
SEAGEN INC.47.47%30 382
MODERNA, INC.253.17%27 336
