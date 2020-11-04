Oncternal Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation, November 2020
0
11/04/2020 | 05:31pm EST
TA RG E T I N G
C A N C E R
N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .
Company Overview - November 2020
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation includes forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal," or the "Company") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, including completing and announcing results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations and, potentially, accelerated approval pathways for the Company's product candidates and preclinical programs, and the Company's anticipated cash runway.
All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; inherent risks involved in the commercialization of any product, if approved; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing Oncternal's product candidates; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact our business operations and clinical trials, including delays in the enrollment of patients; the risk that the regulatory landscape that applies to the development programs for Company's product candidates may change over time; the risk that competitors may develop technologies or product candidates more rapidly than Oncternal, or that are more effective than Oncternal's product candidates, which could significantly jeopardize Oncternal's ability to develop and successfully commercialize its product candidates; the Company's dependence on the success of its product development programs; the risk that Oncternal may be unable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the development of its product candidates and preclinical programs; the risk that the benefits associated with orphan drug designation may not be realized, including that orphan drug exclusivity may not effectively protect a product from competition and that such exclusivity may not be maintained; and the risk that, if an orphan designated product, including cirmtuzumab, receives marketing approval for an indication broader than what is designated, it may not be entitled to orphan exclusivity.
Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Oncternal, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
Cirmtuzumab, TK216 and Oncternal's CAR-T targeting ROR-1 are investigational product candidates or preclinical programs that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
2
Corporate Highlights
THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT
TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR
Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1
Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations
CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY
58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2
Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL
Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications
ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA
Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety
MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS
Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
3
Experienced Team
James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD
Richard Vincent
Igor Bilinsky, PhD
Frank Hsu, MD
Gunnar Kaufmann, PhD
Raj Krishnan PhD
CEO, Founder, Director
CFO
CBO
CMO
CSO
SVP, Manufacturing
David Hale
Michael Carter, MD, Ch.B., F.R.C.P.
Daniel Kisner, MD
Bill LaRue
Xin Nakanishi, PhD
Charles Theuer, MD, PhD
Robert Wills, PhD
Co-founder, Board Chairman
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
4
Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications
Significant market potential in other cancers with ETS alterations
AML, prostate cancer, DLBCL
Patent coverage through 2037
MECHANISM OF ACTION
Novel small molecule inhibitor of ETS family oncoproteins
Designed to prevent/disrupt formation of transcriptionally-active protein complex
ETS transcription factors regulate many target genes implicated in cancer development and progression
DEVELOPMENT STATUS
Enrolling expansion cohort for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status granted by FDA
ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family
Erkizan NatureMed 2009
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
7
Unmet Medical Need
Relapsed / Refractory Ewing Sarcoma
Nearly all Ewing sarcoma driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes (EWS-FLI185-90%,EWS-ERG ~10%)
ETS transcription factors regulate many genes implicated in cancer development and progression
Orphan disease, second most common pediatric bone tumor
U.S. incidence ~430 p.a.(1)
U.S. prevalence ~4,000(1)
Median age at diagnosis 15 years
No standard second-line treatment and poor prognosis
Metastatic EWS: 5-year OS ~30%
Recurrent EWS: 5-year OS ~10-15%
ETS = E26 Transformation-Specific oncogene family
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
(1) Incidence 1.3 per million, prevalence 12 per million - SEER data "ICD-0-3/WHO 2008 Ewing Tumor", accessed January 3, 2020; NCI Ewing Sarcoma Treatment (PDQ), accessed September 11, 2019; Company analysis
8
Phase 1 Study of TK216 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma: Early Evidence of Clinical Activity, Enrolling Expansion Cohort
3+3 dose and schedule escalation cohorts completed
32 evaluable patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma
Average of 4 prior therapies
Recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) established:
TK216 200 mg/m2/day for 14 days + vincristine 0.75 mg/m2 day 1
Safety: generally well-tolerated, with dose limiting toxicity of manageable myelosuppression and no obvious off-target toxicity
PK: drug plasma levels at RP2D exceeded those associated with anti-cancer activity in preclinical models
Average 2.6 prior therapies (range 1-9) for r/r patients
Median follow-up 12.8 months
Efficacy: 1 CR (3%), 29 PR (85%), 4 SD (12%)
- Best ORR 88% (30 of 34)
- Clinical Benefit (CR, PR or SD) seen in 100% of subjects - No progressive disease observed on study (PFS=100%)
• Adverse events typical for ibrutinib alone
- No dose limiting toxicities or discontinuations due to cirmtuzumab
No Grade 3 or higher common adverse events attributed to
cirmtuzumab alone
• Will limit total enrollment in randomized Phase 2 CLL cohort to ~30 patients
Progression-Free Survival 100%
PFS 100%
Median PFS not reached
Median follow-up 12.8 months
Note: 1 patient died of complications of acute cholecystitis off study without evidence of CLL progression
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
Source: Lee, 2020 ASCO, data cut-off April 30, 2020
23
Strong Rationale for Treating TN Breast Cancer with Cirmtuzumab
ROR1 Expressed on Multiple
Solid and Liquid Tumors
MCL
95%
CLL
95%
Uterus
96%
Lymphoma
90%
Prostate
90%
Skin
89%
Pancreatic
83%
Adrenal
83%
Lung
77%
Breast
75%
Testicular
73%
Colon
57%
Ovarian
54%
Zhang 2012 AJP
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
Wnt5a activation of tumor ROR1 is associated with a primitive, stem-like phenotype
Choi 2018 Cell Stem Cell
High ROR1 expression in the breast cancer primary tumor is associated with a poor long- term prognosis
Cui 2013 CaRes
Cirmtuzumab and paclitaxel are at least additive against TNBC PDX growth, and eliminate tumor forming cells
Zhang 2019 PNAS
ROR1 knockout (L) or Cirmtuzumab (R) inhibit
breast cancer xenograft metastases
24
Li 2017 Nature Cell Bio, Zhang 2019 PNAS
HER2-negative Breast Cancer: Interim Phase 1 Data Cirmtuzumab + Paclitaxel Presented at SABCS 2019: ORR 57%
% Tumor Volume Reduction by Week of
Best Tumor Volume Response by Patient
Therapy
ORR = 57% (4/7)
HER2-negative breast cancer
SABCS 2019 presentation of interim data
Shatsky 2019 SABCS
(data cutoff November 27, 2019)
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
Historical reported weekly paclitaxel ORR ~30%(1)
Weekly paclitaxel ORR: 21% - Miller 2007 NEJM, 32-42% - Seidman 2008 JCO, 32% - Kim 2017 Lancet Oncol , 29% - Schmid 2019 JCO. Disclaimer: Results not based on head-to-head clinical studies. The results from historical trials not directly comparable and do not imply a clinical benefit of cirmtuzumab + paclitaxel over paclitaxel alone.
Investigator sponsored trial at UC San Diego, Barbara Parker & Rebecca Shatsky
Patients with HER2 negative, metastatic or locally-advanced unresectable breast cancer
HER2-negativebreast cancer clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1b
1H 2021
•
Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors
1H 2021
ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
26
C A R - T Pro g ra m
Ta r g e t i n g R O R 1
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
27
CAR-T Targeting ROR1 Designed to Avoid Two Common CAR-T Challenges
Unmet Need: Emerging CAR-T Issues
Treatment failures
Increasing number of patient relapses following CAR-T therapy, frequently due to mutations or loss of the target antigen tumor (e.g. CD19), evading CAR-T efficacy
Safety concerns
Persistent CAR-T safety issues including deaths potentially related to activation by normal cells expressing the target antigen
Potential ROR-1CAR-T Advantages
Advantages to Targeting ROR1
Potential for fewer antigen negative relapses
ROR1 expression associated with aggressive tumor phenotype
ROR1 mutation or antigen loss might render cancer cells less aggressive and susceptible to chemotherapy
Potential safety advantages
Cirmtuzumab did not bind to normal human tissues in GLP tissue cross-reactivity studies
No serious adverse events related to cirmtuzumab-only reported in clinical studies
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
28
ROR1 CAR-T Cells Showed Potent Anti-tumor Activity in CLL model
Bioluminescence imaging of mice inoculated with MEC1-ROR1 cells and with ROR1 CAR T-cells.Animals treated withCAR-Tcells had reduced disease burden compared to controls.
Prussak 2020 ASCO SITC
Bioluminescence imaging of MEC1-ROR1 cells following treatment with ROR1 CAR-T cells. Mice treated with 3e6CAR-Treduced the leukemic burden to background levels by day 30 and controlled disease for remainder of study. Animals in the control groups (untreated, ATC or lower 1e6 dose) had to be sacrificed on day 20.
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
29
ROR1 CAR-T: Program Overview
DEVELOPMENT STATUS
Preclinical data in hematologic and solid tumor models
Utilizing cirmtuzumab scFv as targeting component
Ongoing process optimization and scale-up
UCSD collaboration with non-dilutive financing from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
Shanghai Pharma collaboration, which covers certain manufacturing and clinical development costs
OPPORTUNITY
Selective targeting strategy applicable to multiple tumors with ROR1 expression
Target initial human proof-of-concept in hematological cancers, then expansion into solid tumors
Cirmtuzumab
ROR1
Tumor
Cirmtuzumab
scFv
CAR-T targeting ROR1
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
30
B U S IN ES S
& F IN A N C IA L S
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
31
Financial Information
Ticker
ONCT (Nasdaq)
Cash & Cash Equivalents @ 9-30-20
$21.3M
Cash Runway into 2Q 2021
Debt
$0.3M
Capitalization:
22.3M
Common Shares Outstanding
Options in the Money @ 9-30-20(1)
0.5M
Fully Diluted
22.8M
Non-Dilutive Support
~$14M
•
CIRM Grant for CIRLL Study
Expanded Supply
•
Ibrutinib CTM for CIRLL Study
Agreement
Excludes out of the money options and warrants totaling ~5.4M
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
32
Anticipated Pipeline Milestones
TK216
•
Ewing sarcoma Phase 1 expansion cohort data for >16 patients
CTOS, Nov. 2020
•
Preclinical data in additional ETS-driventumors
1H 2021
•
Cirmtuzumab
•
MCL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2
ASH, Dec. 2020
•
CLL clinical data update for ongoing Phase 1/2
ASH, Dec. 2020
HER2-negative breast cancer clinical data update
1H 2021
for ongoing Phase 1b
•
Preclinical data in additional ROR1 expressing tumors
1H 2021
•
ROR1CAR-T first-in-human dosing in China
2021
CTOS = Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting
ASH = American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
ONCT Corporate Presentation November 2020
33
Corporate Highlights
THREE NOVEL ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT
TK216: TARGETED ETS INHIBITOR
Two complete responses in patients with metastatic relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma in ongoing Phase 1
Additional opportunities in other cancers with ETS alterations
CIRMTUZUMAB: ROR1 INHIBITORY MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY
58% CR rate for cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib in MCL reported at ASCO 2020. Increased enrollment target in MCL Phase 2
Dialogue with FDA regarding potential accelerated approval study design in MCL
Ongoing clinical studies in CLL and breast cancer, and preclinical studies in additional cancer indications
ROR1CAR-T: PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH CIRM AND SHANGHAI PHARMA
Potential to improve on CAR-T efficacy and safety
MULTIPLE DATA CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS
Clinical data updates expected in Ewing sarcoma, MCL, CLL and breast cancer
ROR1 CAR-T expected to reach clinic in 2021 in China
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:30:02 UTC