ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS : Lee 2022 ASCO Poster Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib for MCL and CLL
PU
06/02Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
06/02Oncternal Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2022
AQ
Oncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 ASCO Poster Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib for MCL and CLL

06/07/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a

PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ZILOVERTAMAB (formerly CIRMTUZUMAB) AND IBRUTINIB IN MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA (MCL) OR CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Hun Ju Lee, MD,1 Michael Y. Choi, MD,2 Tanya Siddiqi, MD,3 Joanna M. Rhodes, MD, MSCE,4 William G. Wierda, MD, PhD,5 Iris Isufi, MD,6 Joseph Tuscano, MD,7

Nicole Lamanna, MD,8 Suki Subbiah, MD,9 Jean L. Koff, MD, MS,10 Lori Leslie, MD,11 Alec Goldenberg, MD,12 Gina G. Chung, MD,13 Salim Yazji, MD,14

James B. Breitmeyer, MD, PhD,14 Michael Wang, MD,1 Catriona Jamieson, MD, PhD,2 and Thomas J. Kipps, MD, PhD2

1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 2Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, 3 Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, 4Karches Center for Oncology Research, The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, 5University of Texas M.D.

Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 6Hematology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 7University of California, Davis, CA, 8Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University

Medical Center, New York, NY, 9LSU Health Science Center, New Orleans, LA, 10Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, GA, 11Lymphoma Research Division, John Theurer Cancer Center,

Hackensack, NJ, 12Manhattan Hem Onc Associates, New York, NY, 13The Christ Hospital, Lindner Center for Research and Education, Cincinnati, OH, 14Oncternal Therapeutics, San Diego, CA.

ASCO Annual Meeting 2022

June 3 - June 7

Hybrid Meeting

Abstract #7520

Content of this poster is the property of the author, licensed by ASCO.

Permission required for reuse.

Background

Front-line use of multi-agent therapies are typically successful in suppressing chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). However, these diseases are incurable, and patients require further therapy for disease control.

  • ROR1 is an onco-embryonic tyrosine kinase-like receptor that is re-expressed at high levels on manysolid and hematologic cancers including MCL, CLL, and MZL but not on normal adult tissues. ROR1 binds Wnt5a, resulting in increased tumor growth, survival, metastasis, cancer cell stemness and epithelial mesenchymal transition.
  • Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the tumor promoting activity of ROR1.

Phase 1/2 Study Design

Treatment naïve (TN) or Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL; R/R MCL and MZL; prior BTKi allowed for MCL and MZL

Results

Efficacy: Waterfall Plot of Best % Tumor Reduction from Baseline

Marked reduction in tumor size observed in both MCL & CLL patients

MCL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates in Subgroups

High response rates and durable responses observed in high risk MCL subgroups

Overall

Ki67 ≥ 30%

Prior BTKia

Prior SCT

Bulky

Low

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥ 3 Prior

p53

disease

Int sMIPI

High sMIPI

+/- CAR-Tb

(≥ 5cm)

sMIPI

Regimen

Regimens

Regimens

mutation

N=27

N=14

N=5

N=7

N=4

N=15

N=9

N=3

N=15

N=8

N=4

N=6

ORR, n (%)

23 (85.2)

12 (85.7)

4 (80.8)

7 (100.0)

4 (100.0)

13 (86.7)

8 (88.9)

2 (66.7)

13 (86.7)

6 (75.0)

4 (100.0)

5 (83.3)

CR, n (%)

11c (40.7)

5c (35.7)

2 (40.0)

5 (71.4)

3 (75.0)

5 (33.3)

5c (55.6)

1 (33.3)

4c (26.7)

5 (62.5)

2 (50.0)

1 (16.7)

PR, n (%)

12 (44.4)

7 (50.0)

2 (40.0)

2 (28.6)

1 (25.0)

8 (53.3)

3 (33.3)

1 (33.3)

9 (60.0)

1 (12.5)

2 (50.0)

4 (66.7)

SD, n (%)

2 (7.4)

0

1 (20.0)

0

0

1 (6.7)

0

1 (33.3)

0

2 (25.0)

0

0

PD, n (%)

2 (7.4)

2 (14.3)

0

0

0

1 (6.7)

1 (11.1)

0

2 (13.3)

0

0

1 (16.7)

Median Duration

34.13

NR

13.67

34.13

23.90

NR

34.13

NR

NR

NR

34.13

13.84

of Response,

(13.67, NE)

(13.67, NE)

(11.93, NE)

(13.84, NE)

(11.93, NE)

(11.93, NE)

(NE)

(13.84, NE)

(11.93, NE)

(1.51, NE)

(13.84, NE)

(11.93, NE)

months (95% CI)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; N=number of evaluable patients; sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; a - prior BTK inhibitor = ibrutinib; b - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=8), Allogeneic stem cell transplant (n=1), CAR-T (n=1) patients could have received more than one; c - includes 1 unconfirmed CR

CLL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates in Subgroups

Encouraging ORR in heavily pre-treated CLL patients.

Parts 1 & 2

Part 3

Part 3

Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib

Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib

Ibrutinib alone

Overall

TN

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥3 Prior

Overall

TN

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥3 Prior

Overall

TN

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥3 Prior

N=34

N=12

N=10

N=4

N=8

N=16

N=8

N=4

N=2

N=2

N=7

N=4

N=2

N=0

N=1

ORR, n (%)

31 (91.2)

11 (91.7)

10

(100.0)

3 (75.0)

7 (87.5)

15 (93.8)

8 (100.0)

4 (100)

1 (50.0)

2 (100.0)

7 (100.0)

4 (100.0)

2 (100.0)

0

1 (100.0)

CR, n (%)

3a (8.8)

1a (8.3)

2

(20.0)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PR, n (%)

28b (82.3)

10 (83.3)

8

(80.0)

3 (100.0)

7b (87.5)

15 (93.8)

8 (100.0)

4 (100.0)

1 (100.0)

2 (100.0)

7 (100.0)

4 (100.0)

2 (100.0)

0

1 (100.0)

MCL Efficacy: Progression Free Survival

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib combination provides favorable PFS benefit compared to historical ibrutinib treatment alone.

Median (95% CI): 35.93 (17.31, NE)

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a

N=27

N=370

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1&2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = Not evaluable; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.

MCL Efficacy: PFS by Prior Systemic Treatment

Favorable PFS is sustained in heavily pre-treated MCL subjects

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

CLL Efficacy (Parts 1 & 2): PFS by Prior Systemic Treatment

Favorable PFS maintained in heavily pre-treated CLL subjects

Prior Systemic Treatment

CLL Parts 1 & 2

MPFS (95% CI)

Treatment Naïve

NR (10.10, 38.82)a

1 Prior Regimen

NR (19.34, 43.05)a

2 Prior Regimens

NR (9.05, 41.57)a

≥3 Prior Regimens

36.26 (15.70, NE)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NR = not reached; NE = not estimable; a - min, max used when confidence interval is not estimable.

CLL Efficacy (R/R Parts 1 & 2): Landmark PFS by Prior Systemic Treatment

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib demonstrates encouraging Landmark PFS based on number of prior lines of therapy compared to historical ibrutinib treatment alone

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib, Byrd, 2019a

N=22

N=195

Phase 1

Phase 2

SD, n (%)

3 (8.8)

1 (8.3)

0

1 (25.0)

1 (12.5)

1 (6.3)

0

0

1 (100.0)

0

0

0

0

0

0

PD, n (%)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

N=27

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.

Part 1

(MCL & CLL)

DOSE-FINDING COHORT

2, 4, 8 & 16mg/kg and 300 & 600mg doses of zilovertamaba evaluated

Ibrutinib added after 1 month (420mg CLL, 560mg MCL, qd po)

No DLTs, MTD not reached

RDRb: 600mg IV q2wks X 3 then q4wks in combination with ibrutinib at approved doses per indication

Enrolled

CLL n = 18

MCL n = 12

Part 2

(MCL, CLL & MZL)

DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT

Conﬁrmed RDRb of zilovertamaba (600mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420mg CLL, 560mg MCL and MZL)

Primary objective: To further characterize safety, pharmacology, and clinical response using RDRb

Enrolled

CLL n = 16

MCL n = 21

MZL soon open for enrollment

Part 3

(CLL)

RANDOMIZED EFFICACY

Zilovertamaba + ibrutinib vs. ibrutinib

Randomization ratio = 2:1

Primary objective: Complete Response Rate

Enrolled

n = 31

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; SPD = Sum of the Products of the Diameters; Number under bars represent baseline SPD; a - tumor measurements not available for 1 subject in zilovertamab + ibrutinib arm.

Median DoR,

33.54

NR

NR

NR

33.54

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NA

8.3

months

(33.54, NE)

(9.70, NE)

(7.4, 28.0)c

(5.5, 28.1)c

(19.57, NE)

(0, 22.2)c

(8.49, NE)

(16.6, 22.2)c

(20.9, 20.9)c

(0.0, 13.8)c

(8.30, NE)

(8.3, 21.3)c

(19.3, 19.5)c

(NE)

(95% CI)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; a - includes 1 unconfirmed CR; b - Includes 1 PR-L c - min/max used when confidence interval is not estimable; NA = Not applicable; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; ORR = objective response rate; CR = complete response; PR = partial response; SD = stable disease; PD = progressive disease; DoR = duration of response.

MCL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib combination demonstrates encouraging response rates when compared to historical ibrutinib treatment over time, by prior regimen and by p53 mutation status.

Clinical Response

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib

Rule, 2017a

N = 27

N = 370

ORR, n (%)

23 (85.2)

234 (63.2)

CR, n (%)

11b (40.7)

74 (20.0)

MCL Efficacy: PFS by MIPI Subgroups

Favorable PFS is sustained in higher risk MIPI subgroups

Zilovertamab + ibrutiniba

Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a

N=27

N=370

Prior Systemic

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Byrd, 2019a

Landmark PFS

Landmark PFS

Landmark PFS

Landmark PFS

Therapy

24 months

36 months

24 months

36 months

1 or 2

~100%

~100%

~82%

~73%

> 2

~88%

~70%

~65%

~50%

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; CLL Efficacy measured in relapsed refractory (R/R) patients in Part 1 &2 (N=22); PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NR = not reached; a - PFS by prior therapies from sing-agent ibrutinib treatment in high-risk, relapsed patients with CLL (N=195), Byrd, Blood 2019.

MCL & CLL Efficacy: Overall Survival

Median OS not reached for MCL and CLL patients on combination treatment or on ibrutinib alone.

MCL Parts 1&2

MCL Rule, 2017a

CLL Parts 1&2

CLL Part 3

Zilovertamab

Zilovertamab

Zilovertamab

Zilovertamab

Zilovertamab

a - Formerly cirmtuzumab; b - recommended dosing regimen

Demography, Disease Characteristics and Disposition

Population: High-risk disease and heavily pre-treated. Most common reason for discontinuation is completion of 2-year treatment.

Parts 1 & 2

Part 3

zilo + ibrutinib

zilo + ibrutinib

zilo + ibrutinib

ibrutinib

MCL

CLL

CLL

N=33

N=34

N= 18

N= 10

Demography and Disease Characteristics

Median Age, years (min, max)

65 (45, 85)

68 (37, 86)

67 (52, 84)

66 (53, 73)

Male, n (%)

27

(81.8)

26 (76.5)

10 (55.6)

3 (30)

ECOG 0-1, n (%)

30

(90.9)

34 (100.0)

16 (88.9)

10 (100)

Median time from diagnosis to study start, years (min, max)

1.96 (0.04, 9.15)

6 (0.03, 31.33)

7.50 (0.05, 21.85)

6.95 (0.05, 13.29)

Ki-67 ≥ 30%, n (%)

17

(51.5)

NA

NA

NA

sMIPI Intermediate/High, n (%)

15

(45.5)

NA

NA

NA

Bulky disease ≥ 5cm, n (%)

8 (24.2)

NA

NA

NA

RAI staging, ≥2, n (%)

NA

24 (70.6)

12 (66.7)

6 (60.0)

LDH >250 U/L, n (%)

NA

15 ( 44.1)

9 (50.0)

3 (50.0)

Received prior systemic regimens, n (%)

33 (100.0)

22 (64.7)

9 (50.0)

4 (40.0)

Median number of prior systemic regimens (min, max)

1

(1,4)

2.0 (1, 9)b

2.0 (1, 4)b

2.0 (1, 6)b

Prior BTK inhibitor, n (%)

5 ( 15.2)a

0

0

1a (10.0)

Prior Transplant/Cell Therapy, n (%)

8 (24.2)c

1 (2.9)d

0

0

p53 Mutation, n (%)

8 (50.0)e

6 (17.6)f

4 (23.5)f

1 (10.0)f

Study Population

Patients Enrolled, n

33

34

21

10

Safety Population,g n

33

34

18

10

Efﬁcacy Populationh, n (%)

27

(81.8)

34 (100)

16 (88.9)

7 (70.0)

Patient Disposition

Ongoing, n (%)

17

(51.5)

0

3 (16.7)

1 (10.0)

Median Duration of zilovertamab

11.11

12.03

23.09

0

exposure, months (min, max)

(0.0, 37.1)

(8.3, 36.1)

(0.0, 24.3)

Median Duration of Follow-up, months

15.1

32.9

24.1

24.7

(95% CI)

(14.31, 22.13)

(31.01, 36.24)

(18.97, 24.23)

(18.04, 27.99)

Discontinued from Treatment, n (%)

16

(48.5)

34 (100)

15 (83.3)

9 (90.0)

Reason for Study Discontinuation

Completed 2 years of treatment, n (%)

NAi

15 (44.1)

6 (33.3)

3 (30.0)

Disease Progression, n (%)

7 (21.2) j

1 (2.9)

1 (5.6)

1 (10.0)

Adverse Event, n (%)

2

(6.1)

4 (11.8)

5 (27.8)

3 (30.0)

Death, n (%)

1

(3.0)

1 (2.9)

0

0

Other, n (%)

6k (18.2)

13 l (38.2)

3m (16.7)

2n (20.0)

Data cut: 8Apr2022; Zilo - zilovertamab; NA- not applicable; sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; LDH: lactate dehydrogenase; a - prior BTK inhibitor = ibrutinib; b - Median number of prior systemic regimens based on number of subjects who received prior treatments for CLL =22; c - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=8), Allogeneic stem cell transplant (n=1), CAR-T (n=1) patients could have received more than one; d - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=1); e - percentage of p53 mutation based on number of subject assessed for mutation, for MCL =16; f - percentage of p53 mutation based on number of subject assessed for mutation, for CLL Part 1&2 =34, CLL Part 3, zilovertamab + ibrutinib =17, CLL Part 3, ibrutinib alone =10, p53 mutation status manually calculated for CLL; g - Safety population is comprised of all enrolled subjects who received at least one dose of zilovertamab (or ibrutinib if Part 3 ibrutinib alone arm); h - Efficacy population is comprised of enrolled subjects who have received at least one dose of zilovertamab and have at least one post-baseline tumor assessment; i - NA- not applicable, zilovertamab treatment duration is not limited to 2 years for MCL patients; j - Includes 6 objective disease progression and 1 clinical progression; k - Other reasons for MCL include: initiation of alternative treatment (1), patient request to withdraw (3), thyroid cancer (1), investigator decision (1); l - Other reasons for CLL Parts 1&2 include: initiation of alternative treatment (3), investigator decision (4), patient request (6); m - Other reasons For CLL part 3 zilovertamab + ibrutinib arm include: investigator decision (1), noncompliance (1), patient request (1); n - Other reasons For CLL part 3 ibrutinib alone arm is investigator decision (1).

Safety

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events ≥20%

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib is generally well tolerated.

MCL Parts 1 & 2

CLL Parts 1 & 2

N = 33

Overall, n (%)

Grades 1-2, n (%)

Grades ≥3, n (%)

CLL N=34

Overall, n (%)

Grades 1-2, n (%)

Grades ≥3, n (%)

Fatigue

16 (48.5)

12 (36.4)

4 (12.1)

Contusion

16 (47.1)

16 (47.1)

0

Hypertension

16 (47.1)

9 (26.5)

7 (20.6)

Diarrhea

12 (36.4)

11 (33.3)

1 (3.0)

Diarrhea

15 (44.1)

13 (38.2)

2 (5.9)

Upper respiratory tract

15 (44.1)

15 (44.1)

0

Nausea

11 (33.3)

11 (33.3)

0

infection

Fatigue

14 (41.2)

14 (41.2)

0

Contusion

10 (30.3)

10 (30.3)

0

Muscle Spasms

11 (32.4)

11 (32.4)

0

Onycholclasis

11 (32.4)

11 (32.4)

0

Cough

10 (30.3)

10 (30.3)

0

Arthralgia

10 (29.4)

10 (29.4)

0

Cough

9 (26.5)

9 (26.5)

0

Dizziness

9 (27.3)

9 (27.3)

0

Gastroesophageal reﬂ ux

9 (26.5)

9 (26.5)

0

disease

Stomatitis

9 (27.3)

6 (18.2)

3 (9.1)

Hypophosphatemia

9 (26.5)

8 (23.5)

1 (2.9)

Rash

9 (26.5)

9 (26.5)

0

Anemia

8 (24.2)

5 (15.2)

3 (9.1)

Haematuria

8 (23.5)

8 (23.5)

0

Dizziness

7 (20.6)

7 (20.6)

0

Myalgia

8 (24.2)

7 (21.2)

1 (3.0)

Dyspnea

7 (20.6)

6 (17.6)

1 (2.9)

Arthralgia

7 (21.2)

6 (18.2)

1 (3.0)

Headache

7 (20.6)

7 (20.6)

0

Hypercreatinemia

7 (20.6)

6 (17.6)

1 (2.9)

Vomiting

7 (21.2)

6 (18.2)

1 (3.0)

Palpitations

7 (20.6)

7 (20.6)

0

Thrombocytopenia

7 (20.6)

6 (17.6)

1 (2.9)

Treatment Emergent Hematological Laboratory Abnormalities

Treatment Emergent Hematological Laboratory Abnormalities

Neutrophils decrease

8 (24.2)

5 (15.2)

3 (9.1)

Neutrophils decrease

16 (47.1)

10 (29.4)

6 (17.6)

Platelets decrease

22 (66.7)

18 (54.5)

4 (12.1)

Platelets decrease

25 (73.5)

24 (70.6)

1 (2.9)

Hemoglobin decrease

23 (69.7)

20 (60.6)

3 (9.1)

Hemoglobin decrease

25 (73.5)

25 (73.5)

0

Treatment Emergent Adverse

Safety profile with zilovertamab + ibrutinib is consistent with ibrutinib alone

CLL Part 3: Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

CLL Part 3: Ibrutinib

N = 18

Overall, n (%)

Grades 1-2, n (%)

Grades ≥3, n (%)

N = 10

Overall, n (%)

Grades 1-2, n (%)

Grades ≥3, n (%)

Contusion

7 (38.9)

7 (38.9)

0

Diarrhea

4 (40.0)

4 (40.0)

0

Back pain

6 (33.3)

4 (22.2)

2 (11.1)

Headache

4 (40.0)

3 (30.0)

1 (10.0)

Fatigue

6 (33.3)

5 (27.8)

1 (5.6)

Constipation

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

Cough

5 (27.8)

5 (27.8)

0

Contusion

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

Diarrhea

5 (27.8)

5 (27.8)

0

Dizziness

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

Hematuria

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

Pain in extremity

5 (27.8)

5 (27.8)

0

Nausea

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

Thrombocytopenia

5 (27.8)

5 (27.8)

0

Upper respiratory tract

Decreased appetite

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

3 (30.0)

3 (30.0)

0

infection

Dizziness

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

Atrial Fibrillation

2 (20.0)

1 (10.0)

1 (10.0)

Dry skin

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

Back pain

2 (20.0)

2 (20.0)

0

Dyspnea

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

Coronavirus Infection

2 (20.0)

1 (10.0)

1 (10.0)

Gastroesophageal

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

Fall

2 (20.0)

2 (20.0)

0

reﬂ ux disease

Fatigue

2 (20.0)

2 (20.0)

0

Hypertension

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

1 (5.6)

Hypertension

2 (20.0)

1 (10.0)

1 (10.0)

Edema peripheral

4 (22.2)

4 (22.2)

0

Muscle spasms

2 (20.0)

2 (20.0)

0

Pneumonia

4 (22.2)

2 (11.1)

2 (11.1)

Pneumonia

2 (20.0)

0

2 (20.0)

Sinusitis

4 (22.2)

3 (16.7)

1 (5.6)

Pruritis

2 (20.0)

2 (20.0)

0

Treatment Emergent Hematological Laboratory Abnormalities

Treatment Emergent Hematological Laboratory Abnormalities

Neutrophils decrease

6 (33.3)

5 (27.8)

1 (5.6)

Neutrophils decrease

3 (30.0)

1 (10.0)

2 (20.0)

Platelets decrease

13 (72.2)

13 (72.2)

0

Platelets decrease

8 (80.0)

7 (70.0)

1 (10.0)

Hemoglobin decrease

16 (88.9)

16 (88.9)

0

Hemoglobin decrease

7 (70.0)

6 (60.0)

1 (10.0)

PR, n (%)

12

(44.4)

160 (45.6)

SD, n (%)

2

(7.4)

50 (13.5)

PD, n (%)

2

(7.4)

86 (23.2)

Clinical Response Rates Over Time

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR.

Clinical Response Rates by Prior Regimen in MCL

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib

Rule, 2017a

All patients

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥3 Prior

All patients

1 Prior

2 Prior

≥3 Prior

N=27

N=15

N=8

N=4

N = 370

N=99

N=109

N=162

ORR, n (%)

23

(85.2)

13 (86.7)

6 (75.0)

4 (100.0)

243 (65.7)

72 (72.7)

70 (64.2)

101 (62.3)

CR, n (%)

11b (40.7)

4b (26.7)

5 (62.5)

2 (50.0)

74 (20.0)

27 (27.3)

21 (19.3)

26 (16.0)

PR, n (%)

12

(44.4)

9 (60.0)

1 (12.5)

2 (50.0)

169 (45.7)

45 (45.4)

49 (45.0)

75 (46.3)

SD, n (%)

2

(7.4)

0

2 (25.0)

0

50 (13.5)

12 (12.1)

14 (12.8)

24 (14.8)

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR

Clinical Response Rates by p53 Mutation in MCL

Zilovertamab +

Historical ibrutinib,

ibrutiniba

Rule, 2019 a

p53

No p53

p53

No p53

mutation

mutation

mutation

mutation

N=6

N=8

N=20

N=124

ORR, n (%)

5 (83.3)

6 (75.0)

11 (55.0)

87 (70.2)

CR, n (%)

1 (16.7)

3b (37.5)

0

31 (25.0)

PR, n (%)

4 (66.7)

3 (37.5)

11 (55.0)

56 (45.2)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; Tumor Response reflects best response achieved by each subject; a - Rule, Hematologica, 2019; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR.

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; PFS = Progression Free Survival is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death

from any cause, whichever comes first; ; a - subgroups by sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; b - subgroups by MIPI: Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.

MCL Efficacy: Progression-free Survival by p53 Mutation

Even with p53 mutation, increase in median PFS observed when compared with historical ibrutinib

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

)Historical Ibrutinib,

(N=6)

Rule 2019a (N=20)

p53 Status

M PFS (95% CI)

M PFS (95% CI)

p 53 Mutation

17.3 (2.85, NE)

4.0

(2.1,

8.3)

No p53 Mutation

NR

12.0

(7.1,

15.6)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 &2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = not evaluable; NR = not reached; a - Rule, Hematologica, 2019.

CLL Efficacy: Progression-free Survival

PFS not reached at 23+ months in both treatment naïve and relapsed/refractory CLL patients

Parts 1&2

Part 3

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib

Ibrutinib

Ibrutinib

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

N=12

N=22

N=8

N=8

N=4

N=3

Median PFS

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

(95% CI)

(10.10, 38.82)a

(36.26, NE)

(10.98, NE)

(12.85, 26.43)

(14.16, 30.03)a

(11.05, NE)

Median Duration of Follow-up

33.5

32.5

24.6

23.8

24.4

24.7

in months, (95% CI)

(30.42, 37.01)

(29.75, 37.39)

(18.03, 25.93)

(16.68, 25.76)

(11.44, 34.38)

(15.79, 30.53)

Parts 1 & 2

Part 3

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; NA = Not applicable; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; N = number of evaluable patients; a - min/max used when confidence interval is not estimable.

CLL Efficacy: PFS by p53 mutation

PFS not reached at 33+ months with or without p53 mutation in parts 1&2 CLL or in pooled analysis with part 3 patients receiving combination treatment.

CLL Parts 1 & 2

Pooled Analysisa of Parts 1, 2 & 3

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; a - Pooled analysis includes all part 1 and 2 CLL patients + Part 3 CLL patients randomized to treatment with zilovertamab + ibrutinib.

+ ibrutinib

Ibrutinib

+ ibrutinib

+ ibrutinib

+ ibrutinib

+ ibrutinib

Ibrutinib

Ibrutinib

Relapsed/Refractory

Relapsed/Refractory

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

Treatment Naïve

Relapsed/Refractory

N=27

N=370

N=12

N=22

N=8

N=8

N=4

N=3

Median OS

NR

25.0

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

(95% CI)

(18.85, NE)

(25.74, 42.03)c

(36.26, NE)

(12.92, 27.70) c

(12.85, 26.43)c

(14.16, 30.03)c

(19.74, 25.05)

Median Duration

15.1

33.5

32.5

24.6

23.8

24.4

24.7

of Follow-up

16.8b

in months,

(14.31, 22.13)

(30.42, 37.01)

(29.75, 37.39)

(18.03, 25.93)

(16.68, 25.76)

(11.44, 34.38)

(15.79, 30.53)

(95% CI)

Data Cut: 8Apr2022; OS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = not estimable; NR = not reached; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - adapted median follow-up of 3 pooled trials (average = 16.8) from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017, c - min, max used when confidence interval is not estimable.

Conclusion

  • Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the tumor promoting activity of ROR1
  • Combination treatment with zilovertamab + ibrutinib is generally well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to that of ibrutinib alone
    • In patients with MCL, Grade 3 or 4 neutrophil decrease was seen in 9.1% of patients taking zilovertamab + ibrutinib, compared to 29% for ibrutinib alone from its registration study
  • There was robust efficacy of zilovertamab + ibrutinib compared to the reported outcomes of ibrutinib alone in patients with MCL or CLL
    • MCL: Indirect comparison to ibrutinib (Rule 2017; 2019), CLL: Indirect comparison to ibrutinib (Byrd, 2019)
  • We observed prolonged PFS for treated patients with MCL or CLL who had TP53 mutations and/or were in high-risk subgroups
  • We observed high objective response rates and durable responses in heavily pre-treated patients with MCL who were treated with zilovertamab + ibrutinib
  • Phase 2 study in R/R MZL will soon be open to enrollment

References

Byrd, J. C. et al., Long-termfollow-up of the RESONATE

Acknowledgements

Phase 3 trial of ibrutinib vs ofatumumab.

Blood. 2019;133(19):2031-20422

Ibrutinib provided by Pharmacyclics LLC,

Rule, S. et al., Outcomes in 370 patients with mantle cell

an AbbVie Company

Contact Information

lymphoma treated with ibrutinib: a pooled analysis from three

open-label studies. British Journal of Haematology.

Presented by: Hun Lee, M.D.

2017, 179, 430-438

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Rule, S., et al. Ibrutinib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory

Email: hunlee@mdanderson.org

mantel cell lymphoma: extended 3.5-yearfollow-up from a

pooled analysis. Hematologica. 2019, 104;e211

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
