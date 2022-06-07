Oncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 ASCO Poster Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib for MCL and CLL
Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a
PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ZILOVERTAMAB (formerly CIRMTUZUMAB) AND IBRUTINIB IN MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA (MCL) OR CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)
Hun Ju Lee, MD,1 Michael Y. Choi, MD,2 Tanya Siddiqi, MD,3 Joanna M. Rhodes, MD, MSCE,4 William G. Wierda, MD, PhD,5 Iris Isufi, MD,6 Joseph Tuscano, MD,7
Nicole Lamanna, MD,8 Suki Subbiah, MD,9 Jean L. Koff, MD, MS,10 Lori Leslie, MD,11 Alec Goldenberg, MD,12 Gina G. Chung, MD,13 Salim Yazji, MD,14
James B. Breitmeyer, MD, PhD,14 Michael Wang, MD,1 Catriona Jamieson, MD, PhD,2 and Thomas J. Kipps, MD, PhD2
1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 2Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, 3 Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, 4Karches Center for Oncology Research, The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, 5University of Texas M.D.
Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 6Hematology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 7University of California, Davis, CA, 8Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University
Medical Center, New York, NY, 9LSU Health Science Center, New Orleans, LA, 10Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, GA, 11Lymphoma Research Division, John Theurer Cancer Center,
Hackensack, NJ, 12Manhattan Hem Onc Associates, New York, NY, 13The Christ Hospital, Lindner Center for Research and Education, Cincinnati, OH, 14Oncternal Therapeutics, San Diego, CA.
Background
Front-line use of multi-agent therapies are typically successful in suppressing chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). However, these diseases are incurable, and patients require further therapy for disease control.
ROR1 is an onco-embryonic tyrosine kinase-like receptor that is re-expressed at high levels on manysolid and hematologic cancers including MCL, CLL, and MZL but not on normal adult tissues. ROR1 binds Wnt5a, resulting in increased tumor growth, survival, metastasis, cancer cell stemness and epithelial mesenchymal transition.
Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the tumor promoting activity of ROR1.
Phase 1/2 Study Design
Treatment naïve (TN) or Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL; R/R MCL and MZL; prior BTKi allowed for MCL and MZL
Results
Efficacy: Waterfall Plot of Best % Tumor Reduction from Baseline
Marked reduction in tumor size observed in both MCL & CLL patients
MCL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates in Subgroups
High response rates and durable responses observed in high risk MCL subgroups
Overall
Ki67 ≥ 30%
Prior BTKia
Prior SCT
Bulky
Low
1 Prior
2 Prior
≥ 3 Prior
p53
disease
Int sMIPI
High sMIPI
+/- CAR-Tb
(≥ 5cm)
sMIPI
Regimen
Regimens
Regimens
mutation
N=27
N=14
N=5
N=7
N=4
N=15
N=9
N=3
N=15
N=8
N=4
N=6
ORR, n (%)
23 (85.2)
12 (85.7)
4 (80.8)
7 (100.0)
4 (100.0)
13 (86.7)
8 (88.9)
2 (66.7)
13 (86.7)
6 (75.0)
4 (100.0)
5 (83.3)
CR, n (%)
11c (40.7)
5c (35.7)
2 (40.0)
5 (71.4)
3 (75.0)
5 (33.3)
5c (55.6)
1 (33.3)
4c (26.7)
5 (62.5)
2 (50.0)
1 (16.7)
PR, n (%)
12 (44.4)
7 (50.0)
2 (40.0)
2 (28.6)
1 (25.0)
8 (53.3)
3 (33.3)
1 (33.3)
9 (60.0)
1 (12.5)
2 (50.0)
4 (66.7)
SD, n (%)
2 (7.4)
0
1 (20.0)
0
0
1 (6.7)
0
1 (33.3)
0
2 (25.0)
0
0
PD, n (%)
2 (7.4)
2 (14.3)
0
0
0
1 (6.7)
1 (11.1)
0
2 (13.3)
0
0
1 (16.7)
Median Duration
34.13
NR
13.67
34.13
23.90
NR
34.13
NR
NR
NR
34.13
13.84
of Response,
(13.67, NE)
(13.67, NE)
(11.93, NE)
(13.84, NE)
(11.93, NE)
(11.93, NE)
(NE)
(13.84, NE)
(11.93, NE)
(1.51, NE)
(13.84, NE)
(11.93, NE)
months (95% CI)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; N=number of evaluable patients; sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; a - prior BTK inhibitor = ibrutinib; b - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=8), Allogeneic stem cell transplant (n=1), CAR-T (n=1) patients could have received more than one; c - includes 1 unconfirmed CR
CLL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates in Subgroups
Encouraging ORR in heavily pre-treated CLL patients.
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1&2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = Not evaluable; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.
MCL Efficacy: PFS by Prior Systemic Treatment
Favorable PFS is sustained in heavily pre-treated MCL subjects
Favorable PFS maintained in heavily pre-treated CLL subjects
Prior Systemic Treatment
CLL Parts 1 & 2
MPFS (95% CI)
Treatment Naïve
NR (10.10, 38.82)a
1 Prior Regimen
NR (19.34, 43.05)a
2 Prior Regimens
NR (9.05, 41.57)a
≥3 Prior Regimens
36.26 (15.70, NE)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NR = not reached; NE = not estimable; a - min, max used when confidence interval is not estimable.
CLL Efficacy (R/R Parts 1 & 2): Landmark PFS by Prior Systemic Treatment
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib demonstrates encouraging Landmark PFS based on number of prior lines of therapy compared to historical ibrutinib treatment alone
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Historical ibrutinib, Byrd, 2019a
N=22
N=195
Phase 1
Phase 2
SD, n (%)
3 (8.8)
1 (8.3)
0
1 (25.0)
1 (12.5)
1 (6.3)
0
0
1 (100.0)
0
0
0
0
0
0
PD, n (%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
N=27
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.
Part 1
(MCL & CLL)
DOSE-FINDING COHORT
2, 4, 8 & 16mg/kg and 300 & 600mg doses of zilovertamaba evaluated
RDRb: 600mg IV q2wks X 3 then q4wks in combination with ibrutinib at approved doses per indication
Enrolled
CLL n = 18
MCL n = 12
Part 2
(MCL, CLL & MZL)
DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT
Conﬁrmed RDRb of zilovertamaba (600mg) + ibrutinib at approved dose (420mg CLL, 560mg MCL and MZL)
Primary objective: To further characterize safety, pharmacology, and clinical response using RDRb
Enrolled
CLL n = 16
MCL n = 21
MZL soon open for enrollment
Part 3
(CLL)
RANDOMIZED EFFICACY
Zilovertamaba + ibrutinib vs. ibrutinib
Randomization ratio = 2:1
Primary objective: Complete Response Rate
Enrolled
n = 31
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; SPD = Sum of the Products of the Diameters; Number under bars represent baseline SPD; a - tumor measurements not available for 1 subject in zilovertamab + ibrutinib arm.
Median DoR,
33.54
NR
NR
NR
33.54
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NA
8.3
months
(33.54, NE)
(9.70, NE)
(7.4, 28.0)c
(5.5, 28.1)c
(19.57, NE)
(0, 22.2)c
(8.49, NE)
(16.6, 22.2)c
(20.9, 20.9)c
(0.0, 13.8)c
(8.30, NE)
(8.3, 21.3)c
(19.3, 19.5)c
(NE)
(95% CI)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; a - includes 1 unconfirmed CR; b - Includes 1 PR-L c - min/max used when confidence interval is not estimable; NA = Not applicable; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; ORR = objective response rate; CR = complete response; PR = partial response; SD = stable disease; PD = progressive disease; DoR = duration of response.
MCL Efficacy: Clinical Response Rates
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib combination demonstrates encouraging response rates when compared to historical ibrutinib treatment over time, by prior regimen and by p53 mutation status.
Clinical Response
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Historical ibrutinib
Rule, 2017a
N = 27
N = 370
ORR, n (%)
23 (85.2)
234 (63.2)
CR, n (%)
11b (40.7)
74 (20.0)
MCL Efficacy: PFS by MIPI Subgroups
Favorable PFS is sustained in higher risk MIPI subgroups
Zilovertamab + ibrutiniba
Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a
N=27
N=370
Prior Systemic
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Byrd, 2019a
Landmark PFS
Landmark PFS
Landmark PFS
Landmark PFS
Therapy
24 months
36 months
24 months
36 months
1 or 2
~100%
~100%
~82%
~73%
> 2
~88%
~70%
~65%
~50%
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; CLL Efficacy measured in relapsed refractory (R/R) patients in Part 1 &2 (N=22); PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NR = not reached; a - PFS by prior therapies from sing-agent ibrutinib treatment in high-risk, relapsed patients with CLL (N=195), Byrd, Blood 2019.
MCL & CLL Efficacy: Overall Survival
Median OS not reached for MCL and CLL patients on combination treatment or on ibrutinib alone.
MCL Parts 1&2
MCL Rule, 2017a
CLL Parts 1&2
CLL Part 3
Zilovertamab
Zilovertamab
Zilovertamab
Zilovertamab
Zilovertamab
a - Formerly cirmtuzumab; b - recommended dosing regimen
Demography, Disease Characteristics and Disposition
Population: High-risk disease and heavily pre-treated. Most common reason for discontinuation is completion of 2-year treatment.
Parts 1 & 2
Part 3
zilo + ibrutinib
zilo + ibrutinib
zilo + ibrutinib
ibrutinib
MCL
CLL
CLL
N=33
N=34
N= 18
N= 10
Demography and Disease Characteristics
Median Age, years (min, max)
65 (45, 85)
68 (37, 86)
67 (52, 84)
66 (53, 73)
Male, n (%)
27
(81.8)
26 (76.5)
10 (55.6)
3 (30)
ECOG 0-1, n (%)
30
(90.9)
34 (100.0)
16 (88.9)
10 (100)
Median time from diagnosis to study start, years (min, max)
1.96 (0.04, 9.15)
6 (0.03, 31.33)
7.50 (0.05, 21.85)
6.95 (0.05, 13.29)
Ki-67 ≥ 30%, n (%)
17
(51.5)
NA
NA
NA
sMIPI Intermediate/High, n (%)
15
(45.5)
NA
NA
NA
Bulky disease ≥ 5cm, n (%)
8 (24.2)
NA
NA
NA
RAI staging, ≥2, n (%)
NA
24 (70.6)
12 (66.7)
6 (60.0)
LDH >250 U/L, n (%)
NA
15 ( 44.1)
9 (50.0)
3 (50.0)
Received prior systemic regimens, n (%)
33 (100.0)
22 (64.7)
9 (50.0)
4 (40.0)
Median number of prior systemic regimens (min, max)
1
(1,4)
2.0 (1, 9)b
2.0 (1, 4)b
2.0 (1, 6)b
Prior BTK inhibitor, n (%)
5 ( 15.2)a
0
0
1a (10.0)
Prior Transplant/Cell Therapy, n (%)
8 (24.2)c
1 (2.9)d
0
0
p53 Mutation, n (%)
8 (50.0)e
6 (17.6)f
4 (23.5)f
1 (10.0)f
Study Population
Patients Enrolled, n
33
34
21
10
Safety Population,g n
33
34
18
10
Efﬁcacy Populationh, n (%)
27
(81.8)
34 (100)
16 (88.9)
7 (70.0)
Patient Disposition
Ongoing, n (%)
17
(51.5)
0
3 (16.7)
1 (10.0)
Median Duration of zilovertamab
11.11
12.03
23.09
0
exposure, months (min, max)
(0.0, 37.1)
(8.3, 36.1)
(0.0, 24.3)
Median Duration of Follow-up, months
15.1
32.9
24.1
24.7
(95% CI)
(14.31, 22.13)
(31.01, 36.24)
(18.97, 24.23)
(18.04, 27.99)
Discontinued from Treatment, n (%)
16
(48.5)
34 (100)
15 (83.3)
9 (90.0)
Reason for Study Discontinuation
Completed 2 years of treatment, n (%)
NAi
15 (44.1)
6 (33.3)
3 (30.0)
Disease Progression, n (%)
7 (21.2) j
1 (2.9)
1 (5.6)
1 (10.0)
Adverse Event, n (%)
2
(6.1)
4 (11.8)
5 (27.8)
3 (30.0)
Death, n (%)
1
(3.0)
1 (2.9)
0
0
Other, n (%)
6k (18.2)
13 l (38.2)
3m (16.7)
2n (20.0)
Data cut: 8Apr2022; Zilo - zilovertamab; NA- not applicable; sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; LDH: lactate dehydrogenase; a - prior BTK inhibitor = ibrutinib; b - Median number of prior systemic regimens based on number of subjects who received prior treatments for CLL =22; c - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=8), Allogeneic stem cell transplant (n=1), CAR-T (n=1) patients could have received more than one; d - Autologous stem cell transplant (n=1); e - percentage of p53 mutation based on number of subject assessed for mutation, for MCL =16; f - percentage of p53 mutation based on number of subject assessed for mutation, for CLL Part 1&2 =34, CLL Part 3, zilovertamab + ibrutinib =17, CLL Part 3, ibrutinib alone =10, p53 mutation status manually calculated for CLL; g - Safety population is comprised of all enrolled subjects who received at least one dose of zilovertamab (or ibrutinib if Part 3 ibrutinib alone arm); h - Efficacy population is comprised of enrolled subjects who have received at least one dose of zilovertamab and have at least one post-baseline tumor assessment; i - NA- not applicable, zilovertamab treatment duration is not limited to 2 years for MCL patients; j - Includes 6 objective disease progression and 1 clinical progression; k - Other reasons for MCL include: initiation of alternative treatment (1), patient request to withdraw (3), thyroid cancer (1), investigator decision (1); l - Other reasons for CLL Parts 1&2 include: initiation of alternative treatment (3), investigator decision (4), patient request (6); m - Other reasons For CLL part 3 zilovertamab + ibrutinib arm include: investigator decision (1), noncompliance (1), patient request (1); n - Other reasons For CLL part 3 ibrutinib alone arm is investigator decision (1).
Safety
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events ≥20%
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib is generally well tolerated.
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR.
Clinical Response Rates by Prior Regimen in MCL
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Historical ibrutinib
Rule, 2017a
All patients
1 Prior
2 Prior
≥3 Prior
All patients
1 Prior
2 Prior
≥3 Prior
N=27
N=15
N=8
N=4
N = 370
N=99
N=109
N=162
ORR, n (%)
23
(85.2)
13 (86.7)
6 (75.0)
4 (100.0)
243 (65.7)
72 (72.7)
70 (64.2)
101 (62.3)
CR, n (%)
11b (40.7)
4b (26.7)
5 (62.5)
2 (50.0)
74 (20.0)
27 (27.3)
21 (19.3)
26 (16.0)
PR, n (%)
12
(44.4)
9 (60.0)
1 (12.5)
2 (50.0)
169 (45.7)
45 (45.4)
49 (45.0)
75 (46.3)
SD, n (%)
2
(7.4)
0
2 (25.0)
0
50 (13.5)
12 (12.1)
14 (12.8)
24 (14.8)
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Historical ibrutinib, Rule 2017a
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR
Clinical Response Rates by p53 Mutation in MCL
Zilovertamab +
Historical ibrutinib,
ibrutiniba
Rule, 2019 a
p53
No p53
p53
No p53
mutation
mutation
mutation
mutation
N=6
N=8
N=20
N=124
ORR, n (%)
5 (83.3)
6 (75.0)
11 (55.0)
87 (70.2)
CR, n (%)
1 (16.7)
3b (37.5)
0
31 (25.0)
PR, n (%)
4 (66.7)
3 (37.5)
11 (55.0)
56 (45.2)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; Tumor Response reflects best response achieved by each subject; a - Rule, Hematologica, 2019; b - includes 1 unconfirmed CR.
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 & 2; PFS = Progression Free Survival is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death
from any cause, whichever comes first; ; a - subgroups by sMIPI: Simplified Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; b - subgroups by MIPI: Mantle Cell Lymphoma International Prognostic Index; Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017.
MCL Efficacy: Progression-free Survival by p53 Mutation
Even with p53 mutation, increase in median PFS observed when compared with historical ibrutinib
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
)Historical Ibrutinib,
(N=6)
Rule 2019a (N=20)
p53 Status
M PFS (95% CI)
M PFS (95% CI)
p 53 Mutation
17.3 (2.85, NE)
4.0
(2.1,
8.3)
No p53 Mutation
NR
12.0
(7.1,
15.6)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; MCL Efficacy in Parts 1 &2; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = not evaluable; NR = not reached; a - Rule, Hematologica, 2019.
CLL Efficacy: Progression-free Survival
PFS not reached at 23+ months in both treatment naïve and relapsed/refractory CLL patients
Parts 1&2
Part 3
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Ibrutinib
Ibrutinib
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
N=12
N=22
N=8
N=8
N=4
N=3
Median PFS
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
(95% CI)
(10.10, 38.82)a
(36.26, NE)
(10.98, NE)
(12.85, 26.43)
(14.16, 30.03)a
(11.05, NE)
Median Duration of Follow-up
33.5
32.5
24.6
23.8
24.4
24.7
in months, (95% CI)
(30.42, 37.01)
(29.75, 37.39)
(18.03, 25.93)
(16.68, 25.76)
(11.44, 34.38)
(15.79, 30.53)
Parts 1 & 2
Part 3
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; NA = Not applicable; NE = Not estimable; NR = Not reached; N = number of evaluable patients; a - min/max used when confidence interval is not estimable.
CLL Efficacy: PFS by p53 mutation
PFS not reached at 33+ months with or without p53 mutation in parts 1&2 CLL or in pooled analysis with part 3 patients receiving combination treatment.
CLL Parts 1 & 2
Pooled Analysisa of Parts 1, 2 & 3
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; PFS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of disease progression of death from any cause, whichever comes first; a - Pooled analysis includes all part 1 and 2 CLL patients + Part 3 CLL patients randomized to treatment with zilovertamab + ibrutinib.
+ ibrutinib
Ibrutinib
+ ibrutinib
+ ibrutinib
+ ibrutinib
+ ibrutinib
Ibrutinib
Ibrutinib
Relapsed/Refractory
Relapsed/Refractory
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
Treatment Naïve
Relapsed/Refractory
N=27
N=370
N=12
N=22
N=8
N=8
N=4
N=3
Median OS
NR
25.0
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
(95% CI)
(18.85, NE)
(25.74, 42.03)c
(36.26, NE)
(12.92, 27.70) c
(12.85, 26.43)c
(14.16, 30.03)c
(19.74, 25.05)
Median Duration
15.1
33.5
32.5
24.6
23.8
24.4
24.7
of Follow-up
16.8b
in months,
(14.31, 22.13)
(30.42, 37.01)
(29.75, 37.39)
(18.03, 25.93)
(16.68, 25.76)
(11.44, 34.38)
(15.79, 30.53)
(95% CI)
Data Cut: 8Apr2022; OS is defined as the time from the first dose to the time of death from any cause, whichever comes first; NE = not estimable; NR = not reached; a - Patient-level data from three single-agent ibrutinib studies, N = 370 from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017; b - adapted median follow-up of 3 pooled trials (average = 16.8) from Rule, Br J Haematol., 2017, c - min, max used when confidence interval is not estimable.
Conclusion
Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the tumor promoting activity of ROR1
Combination treatment with zilovertamab + ibrutinib is generally well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to that of ibrutinib alone
In patients with MCL, Grade 3 or 4 neutrophil decrease was seen in 9.1% of patients taking zilovertamab + ibrutinib, compared to 29% for ibrutinib alone from its registration study
There was robust efficacy of zilovertamab + ibrutinib compared to the reported outcomes of ibrutinib alone in patients with MCL or CLL
MCL: Indirect comparison to ibrutinib (Rule 2017; 2019), CLL: Indirect comparison to ibrutinib (Byrd, 2019)
We observed prolonged PFS for treated patients with MCL or CLL who had TP53 mutations and/or were in high-risk subgroups
We observed high objective response rates and durable responses in heavily pre-treated patients with MCL who were treated with zilovertamab + ibrutinib
Phase 2 study in R/R MZL will soon be open to enrollment
References
Byrd, J. C. et al., Long-termfollow-up of the RESONATE
Acknowledgements
Phase 3 trial of ibrutinib vs ofatumumab.
Blood. 2019;133(19):2031-20422
Ibrutinib provided by Pharmacyclics LLC,
Rule, S. et al., Outcomes in 370 patients with mantle cell
an AbbVie Company
Contact Information
lymphoma treated with ibrutinib: a pooled analysis from three
open-label studies. British Journal of Haematology.
Presented by: Hun Lee, M.D.
2017, 179, 430-438
MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Rule, S., et al. Ibrutinib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory
Email: hunlee@mdanderson.org
mantel cell lymphoma: extended 3.5-yearfollow-up from a
