  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ONCT   US68236P1075

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
1.070 USD   -0.93%
05:23pOncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 Presentation
PU
03:00pOncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for Zilovertamab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2022
AQ
12/02Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 Presentation

12/10/2022 | 05:23pm EST
PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ZILOVERTAMAB AND IBRUTINIB IN MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA (MCL),

CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL), OR MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA (MZL)

HJ. LEE1, M. CHOI2, T. SIDDIQI3, J. RHODES4, W. WIERDA5, I. ISUFI6, J. TUSCANO7, N. LAMANNA8, S. SUBBIAH9, J. KOFF10, L. LESLIE11, A. GOLDENBERG12, G. CHUNG13, J. BREITMEYER14, S. YAZJI14, M. WANG1, C. JAMIESON2 and T. KIPPS2

1The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 2University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, 3City of Hope, Duarte, CA, 4Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, 5University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 6Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 7University of California, Davis, CA, 8Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, 9LSU, New Orleans, LA, 10Emory University, Atlanta, GA, 11John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack, NJ, 12Manhattan Hem Onc Associates, New York, NY, 13The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, 14Oncternal Therapeutics, San Diego, CA.

Data cut for all data presented is 11Oct2022

1

Background

  • ROR1 is an onco-embryonickinase-like receptor that is expressed at high levels in many solid and hematologic malignancies, including MCL, CLL, and MZL, but not on normal adult tissues.
  • Wnt5a can activate ROR1-signaling, which enhances expression of genes induced by activation of ERK1/2, NF-kB, and NRF2 that can promote cancer- cell growth, migration, self-renewal, and resistance to therapy
  • Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a fully humanized anti-ROR1 mAb designed to inhibit ROR1-signaling
  • Zilovertamab inhibits CLL-cell expression of genes induced by activated ERK1/2, NF-kB, STAT3, and NRF2 that may promote the survival and growth of CLL cells with mutated TP53 of patients treated with inhibitors of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) (e.g. ibrutinib)

Source: Kipps, Blood 2022

2

Phase 1 - 2 Study Design and Patient Disposition

Treatment naïve (TN) or Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CLL, R/R MCL, or R/R MZL

PART 1

PART 2

PART 3

(MCL & CLL)

(MCL, MZL & CLL)

(CLL)

DOSE-FINDING COHORT

DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT

RANDOMIZED EFFICACY

2, 4, 8, 16 mg/kg and 300, 600 mg doses

Primary Endpoints: safety, preliminary

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib

zilovertamab evaluated

efficacy, pharmacology at RP2D

2:1 randomization

Ibrutinib (420 mg CLL, 560 mg

Confirm RP2D of Zilovertamab (600 mg) +

Evaluate objective responses, PFS,

MCL po daily) added after 1 month safety run-in

ibrutinib (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL; po daily)

biomarkers

RP2D: Zilovertamab 600 mg IV Q2W x3 then Q4W

in combination with ibrutinib approved doses

Dose escalation completed

CLL/MCL enrolled, MZL enrolling

Enrollment completed

Parts 1 & 2

Part 3

MCL: zilo +

CLL: zilo + ibrutinib

CLL: zilo + ibrutinib

CLL: ibrutinib

ibrutinib

Patients Enrolled, n

33

34

21

10

Safety Populationa, n

33

34

18

10

Efficacy Populationb, n (%)

28 (84.8)

34 (100)

16 (88.9)

7 (70.0)

Patient Disposition

Ongoing, n (%)

13 (39.4)

0

2 (11.1)

1 (10.0)

Discontinued from Treatment, n (%)

20 (60.6)

34 (100)

16 (88.9)

9 (90.0)

a - Safety population is comprised of all enrolled subjects who received at least one dose of zilovertamab (or ibrutinib if Part 3 ibrutinib alone arm); b -Efficacy population is comprised of enrolled subjects who have received at least one dose of zilovertamab and have at least one post-baseline tumor assessment

3

Demographics and Disease Characteristics

Population: High-risk disease and heavily pre-treated

Parts 1 & 2

Part 3

zilo + ibrutinib

zilo + ibrutinib

zilo + ibrutinib

ibrutinib

Characteristics

MCL

CLL

CLL

N=33

N=34a

N= 18a

N= 10a

Median Age, years (min, max)

65 (45, 85)

68 (37, 86)

67 (52, 84)

66 (53, 73)

Male, n (%)

27 (81.8)

26 (76.5)

10 (55.6)

3 (30)

ECOG 0-1, n (%)

30 (90.9)

34 (100.0)

16 (88.9)

10 (100)

Median time from diagnosis to study start, years (min, max)

1.96 (0.04, 9.15)

6 (0.03, 31.33)

7.50 (0.05, 21.85)

6.95 (0.05, 13.29)

Median Ki-67 ≥ 30%, n (%)

17 (51.5)

NAb

NAb

NAb

Lymphocytosis at Screening (ALC > 4 x 10/L)

3 (9.1)

22 (64.7)

12 (66.7)

6 (60.0)

sMIPI Intermediate/High, n (%)

15 (45.5)

NA

NA

NA

Received prior systemic regimens, n (%)

33 (100.0)

22 (64.7)

9 (50.0)

4 (40.0)

Median number of prior systemic regimens (min, max)

1 (1,5)

2.0 (1, 10)

2.0 (1, 4)

2.0 (1, 6)

Prior BTK inhibitor (ibrutinib), n (%)

5 (15.2)

0

0

1 (10.0)

8 (24.2)

1 (2.9)

0

0

Prior Transplant/Cell Therapy, n (%)

8 (47.0)c

6 (17.6)c

4 (23.5) c

1 (10.0) c

TP53 Mutation/del(17p), n (%)

a, CLL parts 1,2 (n= 12 TN, n= 22 R/R); CLL part 3: zilo+ibr (n= 9 TN, n= 9 R/R); CLL part 3: ibr (n= 6 TN, n= 4 R/R); b, not applicable

c, based on number assessed for TP53/del(17p): MCL = 17; CLL, parts 1,2 = 34; CLL (zilo+ibr) part 3 = 17; CLL (ibr) part 3 = 10

4

Overall Safety: Treatment Emergent Adverse Events ≥20%

Zilovertamab + ibrutinib has been well tolerated with an overall safety profile that is consistent with ibrutinib monotherapy

MCL/CLL Parts 1,2 & 3: Zilovertamab + Ibrutinib

N=85

Overall, n (%)

Grades 1-2, n (%)

Grades ≥3, n (%)

Diarrhea

39 (45.9)

36 (42.4)

3 (3.5)

Fatigue

39 (45.9)

34 (40.0)

5 (5.9)

Contusion

33 (38.8)

33 (38.8)

0 (0)

Cough

26 (30.6)

26 (30.6)

0 (0)

Arthralgia

24 (28.2)

22 (25.9)

2 (2.4)

Hypertension

23 (27.1)

14 (16.5)

9 (10.6)

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

22 (25.9)

22 (25.9)

0 (0)

Dizziness

21 (24.7)

21 (24.7)

0 (0)

Thrombocytopenia

21 (24.7)

19 (22.4)

2 (2.4)

Nausea

20 (23.5)

20 (23.5)

0 (0)

Haematuria

19 (22.4)

19 (22.4)

0 (0)

Rash

19 (22.4)

19 (22.4)

0 (0)

Anaemia

18 (21.2)

14 (16.5)

4 (4.7)

Dyspnoea

18 (21.2)

17 (20.0)

1 (1.2)

Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease

17 (20.0)

17 (20.0)

0 (0)

Onychoclasis

17 (20.0)

17 (20.0)

0 (0)

Note: Atrial fibrillation occurred in 9.4% of pts; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1.2% of pts

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 22:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
