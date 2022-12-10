Oncternal Therapeutics : Lee 2022 Presentation

PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ZILOVERTAMAB AND IBRUTINIB IN MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA (MCL),
CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL), OR MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA (MZL)
HJ. LEE1, M. CHOI2, T. SIDDIQI3, J. RHODES4, W. WIERDA5, I. ISUFI6, J. TUSCANO7, N. LAMANNA8, S. SUBBIAH9, J. KOFF10, L. LESLIE11, A. GOLDENBERG12, G. CHUNG13, J. BREITMEYER14, S. YAZJI14, M. WANG1, C. JAMIESON2 and T. KIPPS2
1The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 2University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, 3City of Hope, Duarte, CA, 4Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY, 5University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 6Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, 7University of California, Davis, CA, 8Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, 9LSU, New Orleans, LA, 10Emory University, Atlanta, GA, 11John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack, NJ, 12Manhattan Hem Onc Associates, New York, NY, 13The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, 14Oncternal Therapeutics, San Diego, CA.
Data cut for all data presented is 11Oct2022
1
Background
ROR1 is an onco-embryonickinase-like receptor that is expressed at high levels in many solid and hematologic malignancies, including MCL, CLL, and MZL, but not on normal adult tissues.
Wnt5a can activate ROR1-signaling, which enhances expression of genes induced by activation of ERK1/2, NF-kB, and NRF2 that can promote cancer- cell growth, migration, self-renewal, and resistance to therapy
Zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) is a fully humanized anti-ROR1 mAb designed to inhibit ROR1-signaling
Zilovertamab inhibits CLL-cell expression of genes induced by activated ERK1/2, NF-kB, STAT3, and NRF2 that may promote the survival and growth of CLL cells with mutated TP53 of patients treated with inhibitors of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) (e.g. ibrutinib)
Source: Kipps, Blood 2022
2
Phase 1 - 2 Study Design and Patient Disposition
Treatment naïve (TN) or Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CLL, R/R MCL, or R/R MZL
PART 1
PART 2
PART 3
(MCL & CLL)
(MCL, MZL & CLL)
(CLL)
DOSE-FINDING COHORT
DOSE-EXPANSION COHORT
RANDOMIZED EFFICACY
• 2, 4, 8, 16 mg/kg and 300, 600 mg doses
•
Primary Endpoints: safety, preliminary
•
Zilovertamab + ibrutinib vs ibrutinib
zilovertamab evaluated
efficacy, pharmacology at RP2D
•
2:1 randomization
• Ibrutinib (420 mg CLL, 560 mg
•
Confirm RP2D of Zilovertamab (600 mg) +
•
Evaluate objective responses, PFS,
MCL po daily) added after 1 month safety run-in
ibrutinib (420 mg CLL, 560 mg MCL; po daily)
biomarkers
• RP2D: Zilovertamab 600 mg IV Q2W x3 then Q4W
in combination with ibrutinib approved doses
Dose escalation completed
CLL/MCL enrolled, MZL enrolling
Enrollment completed
Parts 1 & 2
Part 3
MCL: zilo +
CLL: zilo + ibrutinib
CLL: zilo + ibrutinib
CLL: ibrutinib
ibrutinib
Patients Enrolled, n
33
34
21
10
Safety Populationa, n
33
34
18
10
Efficacy Populationb, n (%)
28 (84.8)
34 (100)
16 (88.9)
7 (70.0)
Patient Disposition
Ongoing, n (%)
13 (39.4)
0
2 (11.1)
1 (10.0)
Discontinued from Treatment, n (%)
20 (60.6)
34 (100)
16 (88.9)
9 (90.0)
a - Safety population is comprised of all enrolled subjects who received at least one dose of zilovertamab (or ibrutinib if Part 3 ibrutinib alone arm); b -Efficacy population is comprised of enrolled subjects who have received at least one dose of zilovertamab and have at least one post-baseline tumor assessment
3
Demographics and Disease Characteristics
Population: High-risk disease and heavily pre-treated
Parts 1 & 2
Part 3
zilo + ibrutinib
zilo + ibrutinib
zilo + ibrutinib
ibrutinib
Characteristics
MCL
CLL
CLL
N=33
N=34a
N= 18a
N= 10a
Median Age, years (min, max)
65 (45, 85)
68 (37, 86)
67 (52, 84)
66 (53, 73)
Male, n (%)
27 (81.8)
26 (76.5)
10 (55.6)
3 (30)
ECOG 0-1, n (%)
30 (90.9)
34 (100.0)
16 (88.9)
10 (100)
Median time from diagnosis to study start, years (min, max)
1.96 (0.04, 9.15)
6 (0.03, 31.33)
7.50 (0.05, 21.85)
6.95 (0.05, 13.29)
Median Ki-67 ≥ 30%, n (%)
17 (51.5)
NAb
NAb
NAb
Lymphocytosis at Screening (ALC > 4 x 10/L)
3 (9.1)
22 (64.7)
12 (66.7)
6 (60.0)
sMIPI Intermediate/High, n (%)
15 (45.5)
NA
NA
NA
Received prior systemic regimens, n (%)
33 (100.0)
22 (64.7)
9 (50.0)
4 (40.0)
Median number of prior systemic regimens (min, max)
1 (1,5)
2.0 (1, 10)
2.0 (1, 4)
2.0 (1, 6)
Prior BTK inhibitor (ibrutinib), n (%)
5 (15.2)
0
0
1 (10.0)
8 (24.2)
1 (2.9)
0
0
Prior Transplant/Cell Therapy, n (%)
8 (47.0)c
6 (17.6)c
4 (23.5) c
1 (10.0) c
TP53 Mutation/del(17p), n (%)
a, CLL parts 1,2 (n= 12 TN, n= 22 R/R); CLL part 3: zilo+ibr (n= 9 TN, n= 9 R/R); CLL part 3: ibr (n= 6 TN, n= 4 R/R); b, not applicable
c, based on number assessed for TP53/del(17p): MCL = 17; CLL, parts 1,2 = 34; CLL (zilo+ibr) part 3 = 17; CLL (ibr) part 3 = 10
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 22:22:04 UTC.