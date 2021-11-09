Log in
    ONCT   US68236P1075

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ONCT)
  Report
Oncternal Therapeutics to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/09/2021 | 05:01pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that management will present and participate virtually at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Time and date:  Virtual presentation available on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. ET through Friday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Presenter:  James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/onct/1848600 

Links to the webcast and replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at investor.oncternal.com.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab (formerly cirmtuzumab) an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer, as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial of zilovertamab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. Oncternal is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The clinical pipeline also includes ONCT-216 (formerly TK216), an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. The early-stage pipeline also includes ONCT-534 (formerly GTX-534), a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor, that is in pre-clinical development as a potential treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer and other androgen-receptor dependent diseases. More information is available at https://oncternal.com/.

Investors

Richard Vincent
Chief Financial Officer
858-434-1113
rvincent@oncternal.com

Media

Corey Davis     
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,60 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 47,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 66,4x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 88,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 253%
Managers and Directors
James B. Breitmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Glenn Vincent Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David F. Hale Chairman
Rajesh Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Gunnar F. Kaufmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-14.69%217
MODERNA, INC.134.21%99 205
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%58 110
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.37%48 046
SEAGEN INC.8.69%34 808
CELLTRION, INC.-42.76%22 788