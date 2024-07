Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical needs. The Company’s product candidates include ONCT-534, ONCT-808, Zilovertamab, and ONCT-216. ONCT-534 is a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI), for the treatment of advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and other androgen receptor (AR) driven diseases. ONCT-808 is an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) therapy that targets ROR1 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Zilovertamab is an investigational, humanized, monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the function of Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). Zilovertamab has been evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 1b study of zilovertamab in combination with docetaxel in patients with mCRPC.