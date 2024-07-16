Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical needs. The Companyâs product candidates include ONCT-534, ONCT-808, Zilovertamab, and ONCT-216. ONCT-534 is a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI), for the treatment of advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and other androgen receptor (AR) driven diseases. ONCT-808 is an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) therapy that targets ROR1 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Zilovertamab is an investigational, humanized, monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the function of Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). Zilovertamab has been evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 1b study of zilovertamab in combination with docetaxel in patients with mCRPC.