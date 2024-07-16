TA RG E T I N G

C A N C E R

N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .

Company Overview - July 2024

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

Corporate Highlights

ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

  • Sixth cohort (1200 mg once daily) fully enrolled in Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC
  • Received Fast-Track designation from U.S. FDA
  • Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including LBD mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7

ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1

  • Encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
  • Study is open and enrolling patients with protocol amendments
  • Robust, efficient and scalable manufacturing process using closed system

ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1

Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated

Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers

MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD

ONCT-534 Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC initial data in 3Q 2024

ONCT-808 clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in 3Q 2024

Cash and short-term investments of $27.0M as of March 31, 2024, cash runway into Q1 2025

3

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Salim Yazji, MD

Raj Krishnan, PhD

Chase Leavitt

Pablo Urbaneja

CEO, Co-founder, Director

CFO

CMO

CTO/CSO

General Counsel

SVP, Corporate Development

Tang Capital

Management

±7

David Hale

Michael Carter, MB

Jill DeSimone

Daniel Kisner, MD

Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD

Bill LaRue

Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Board Chairman

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

4

Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications

Modality

Product Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Dual-Action

ONCT-534

Prostate Cancer

Patients

AR Inhibitor

Treated

ROR1

ONCT-808

Aggressive B-cell NHL

Patients

Cell Therapy

(Autologous CAR T)

Treated

ROR1 mAb

Zilovertamab

Hematological Malignancies

Seeking

and Solid Tumors (ISTs)

Partnership

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

5

Table of Contents

ONCT-534:DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

ONCT-808: ROR1 TARGETED CELL THERAPY

ZILOVERTAMAB: MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1 FINANCIAL INFO AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

6

ONCT-534Dual-Action Androgen Receptor Inhibitor (DAARI)

Differentiated Mechanism of Action

  • ONCT-534acts on both the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the ligand-binding domain (LBD) of the androgen receptor (AR) and induces AR protein degradation
    • NTD binding essential for activity against splice-variants
  • Current standard of care treatments, such as enzalutamide or apalutamide, bind to LBD only

N-terminal Domain (NTD) DNA-binding Domain (DBD)

Ligand-binding Domain (LBD)

Hinge

Potential to address unmet needs in prostate cancer

  • Potential next-generation treatment option for patients with R/R metastatic prostate cancer
  • Compelling preclinical efficacy in vitro and in vivo
    • Activity against enzalutamide-sensitive and resistant models, including AR overexpression, LBD mutants, splice variants tumors
  • Dose escalation portion of Phase 1/2 Study ONCT- 534-101 in patients with mCRPC ongoing; received Fast Track designation by U.S. FDA in October 2023
  • Potential in other AR-driven disease, including luminal AR-triple negative breast cancer (LAR- TNBC) and non-oncology rare disease indication

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

7

ONCT-534 Exhibits Anti-tumor Activity in an ENZA-Sensitive,AR-overexpressing VCaP Model in Castrated Male Rats

)

3

T u m o r V o l u m e ( m m

V e h i c l e ( n = 5 )

1 0 0 0

V e h i c l e ( n = 5 )

E n z a l u a t m i d e 3 0 m p k ( n = 5 )

E n z a l u t a m i d e 3 0 m p k ( n = 5 )

)

1 0 0 0 0

e ( %

ONCT-534 60 mpk (n=5)

8 0 0

O N C T - 5 3 4 6 0 m p k ( n = 5 )

o l u m

6 0 0

V

o r

4 0 0

5 0 0 0

m

** ** ** **

u

* ** **

**

**

i n T

2 0 0

** **

** ** **

**

**

n g e

0

**

**

**

C h a

0

** **

**1 0 ** ** **

2 0

3 0

**

0

1 0

2 0

3 0

- 2 0 0

D a y s

** **** **

D a y s

**p<0.01

ONCT-534 is active against prostate cancer models expressing high levels of a native sequence AR

Ponnusamy, Clin Cancer Res 2019

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

8

ONCT-534 Exhibits Anti-tumor Activity in ENZA-Resistant MDVR VCaP Model in Uncastrated Male Rats

C h a n g e i n T u m o r V o l u m e ( % )

3 0 0

2 0 0

1 0 0

0

- 1 0 0

M D V R - I n t a c t A n i m a l s

V e h i c l e ( n = 3 )

E n z a l u t a m

i d e ( n = 3 )

O N C T - 5 3 4

( n = 3 )

1 0

**

** **

2 0

3 0

**

**

**

**

**

D a y s

**p<0.01

ONCT-534 is active against enzalutamide-resistant MDVR prostate cancer model, even in the presence of normal androgen levels

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

Oncternal company information

9

ONCT-534 Requires AR N-Terminal Domain For Protein Degradation

Conclusion:

  • ONCT-534requires the AR N-terminal domain to induce AR degradation

AR

GR

AGG

GAA

ONCT-534 (µM) - 10 - 10

Ab: AR

Ab: GAPDH

AR AGG

AR/GAPDH (Fold) 1 0.2 1 0

- 10 - 10

Ab: GR

Ab: GAPDH GAA GR

1 0.9 1 0.8

Chimeric constructs of AR and GR (glucocorticoid receptor) were generated. ONCT-534 induced degradation of AR and AGG (AR-NTD,GR-DBD and LBD), but not GR and GAA (GR-NTD,AR-DBD and LBD).

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

Ponnusamy, Clin Cancer Res 2019

10

ONCT-534 Induces Degradation of Native and Splice Variant AR, Mediated by Ubiquitination and Proteosomal Degradation

  • ONCT-534induces degradation of both native AR and splice variant AR- V7
  • ONCT-534inhibits growth and PSA level of AR-V7 expressing in vivo prostate cancer model

R1881 (0.1 nM)

ONCT-534 (µM) - - 0.1 1

Poly Ub-AR

AR

  • ONCT-534binding to AR results in mono- and poly- ubiquitination
  • AR degradation induced by ONCT-534 is inhibited by bortezomib, a proteosome inhibitor

ONCT Corporate Presentation July 2024

Ponnusamy, Clin Cancer Res 2019

& Oncternal company information

11

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 22:03:02 UTC.