Company Overview - June 2024
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.
All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.
ONCT-534,ONCT-808 and zilovertamab are investigational product candidates that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.
This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.
Corporate Highlights
ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)
- Fifth cohort (600mg once daily) fully enrolled in Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC
- Received Fast-Track designation from U.S. FDA
- Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including LBD mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7
ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1
- Encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
- Study is open and enrolling patients with protocol amendments
- Robust, efficient and scalable manufacturing process using closed system
ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1
• Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated
• Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers
MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD
• ONCT-534 Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC initial data in 3Q 2024
• ONCT-808 clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in 3Q 2024
• Cash and short-term investments of $27.0M as of March 31, 2024, cash runway into Q1 2025
Experienced Team
James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD
Richard Vincent
Salim Yazji, MD
Raj Krishnan, PhD
Chase Leavitt
Pablo Urbaneja
CEO, Founder, Director
CFO
CMO
CTO/CSO
General Counsel
SVP, Corporate Development
Tang Capital
Management
±7
David Hale
Michael Carter, MB
Jill DeSimone
Daniel Kisner, MD
Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD
Bill LaRue
Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD
Robert Wills, PhD
Co-founder
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Board Chairman
Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications
Modality
Product Candidate
Indication
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Dual-Action
ONCT-534
Prostate Cancer
Patients
AR Inhibitor
Treated
ROR1
ONCT-808
Aggressive B-cell NHL
Patients
Cell Therapy
(Autologous CAR T)
Treated
ROR1 mAb
Zilovertamab
Hematological Malignancies
Seeking
and Solid Tumors (ISTs)
Partnership
Table of Contents
ONCT-534:DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)
ONCT-808: ROR1 TARGETED CELL THERAPY
ZILOVERTAMAB: MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1 FINANCIAL INFO AND UPCOMING MILESTONES
ONCT-534Dual-Action Androgen Receptor Inhibitor (DAARI)
Differentiated Mechanism of Action
- ONCT-534acts on both the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the ligand-binding domain (LBD) of the androgen receptor (AR) and induces AR protein degradation
- NTD binding essential for activity against splice-variants
- Current standard of care treatments, such as enzalutamide or apalutamide, bind to LBD only
N-terminal Domain (NTD) DNA-binding Domain (DBD)
Ligand-binding Domain (LBD)
Hinge
Potential to address unmet needs in prostate cancer
- Potential next-generation treatment option for patients with R/R metastatic prostate cancer
- Compelling preclinical efficacy in vitro and in vivo
- Activity against enzalutamide-sensitive and resistant models, including AR overexpression, LBD mutants, splice variants tumors
- Dose escalation portion of Phase 1/2 Study ONCT- 534-101 in patients with mCRPC ongoing; received Fast Track designation by U.S. FDA in October 2023
- Potential in other AR-driven disease, including luminal AR-triple negative breast cancer (LAR- TNBC) and non-oncology rare disease indication
ONCT-534 Exhibits Anti-tumor Activity in an ENZA-Sensitive,AR-overexpressing VCaP Model in Castrated Male Rats
)
3
T u m o r V o l u m e ( m m
V e h i c l e ( n = 5 )
1 0 0 0
V e h i c l e ( n = 5 )
E n z a l u a t m i d e 3 0 m p k ( n = 5 )
E n z a l u t a m i d e 3 0 m p k ( n = 5 )
)
1 0 0 0 0
e ( %
ONCT-534 60 mpk (n=5)
8 0 0
O N C T - 5 3 4 6 0 m p k ( n = 5 )
o l u m
6 0 0
V
o r
4 0 0
5 0 0 0
m
** ** ** **
u
* ** **
**
**
i n T
2 0 0
** **
** ** **
**
**
n g e
0
**
**
**
C h a
0
** **
**1 0 ** ** **
2 0
3 0
**
0
1 0
2 0
3 0
- 2 0 0
D a y s
** **** **
D a y s
**p<0.01
ONCT-534 is active against prostate cancer models expressing high levels of a native sequence AR
Ponnusamy, Clin Cancer Res 2019
ONCT-534 Exhibits Anti-tumor Activity in ENZA-Resistant MDVR VCaP Model in Uncastrated Male Rats
C h a n g e i n T u m o r V o l u m e ( % )
3 0 0
2 0 0
1 0 0
0
- 1 0 0
M D V R - I n t a c t A n i m a l s
V e h i c l e ( n = 3 )
E n z a l u t a m
i d e ( n = 3 )
O N C T - 5 3 4
( n = 3 )
1 0
**
** **
2 0
3 0
**
**
**
**
**
D a y s
**p<0.01
ONCT-534 is active against enzalutamide-resistant MDVR prostate cancer model, even in the presence of normal androgen levels
Oncternal company information
ONCT-534 Requires AR N-Terminal Domain For Protein Degradation
Conclusion:
- ONCT-534requires the AR N-terminal domain to induce AR degradation
AR
GR
AGG
GAA
ONCT-534 (µM)
-
10
-
10
Ab: AR
Ab: GAPDH
AR/GAPDH (Fold)
AR
AGG
1
0.2
1
0
- 10 - 10
Ab: GR
Ab: GAPDH GAA GR
1 0.9 1 0.8
Chimeric constructs of AR and GR (glucocorticoid receptor) were generated. ONCT-534 induced degradation of AR and AGG (AR-NTD,GR-DBD and LBD), but not GR and GAA (GR-NTD,AR-DBD and LBD).
Ponnusamy, Clin Cancer Res 2019
