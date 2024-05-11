TA R G E T I N G

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.

ONCT-534,ONCT-808 and zilovertamab are investigational product candidates that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.

Corporate Highlights

ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

  • Fourth cohort (300mg once daily) fully enrolled in Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC
  • Received Fast-Track designation from U.S. FDA
  • Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including LBD mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7

ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1

  • Encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
  • Study is open and enrolling with protocol amendments
  • Robust and scalable manufacturing process using closed system

ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1

Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated

Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers

MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD

ONCT-534 Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC initial data in 2Q 2024

ONCT-808 clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in mid 2024

Cash and short-term investments of $27.0M as of March 31, 2023, cash runway into Q1 2025

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Salim Yazji, MD

Raj Krishnan, PhD

Chase Leavitt

Pablo Urbaneja

CEO, Founder, Director

CFO

CMO

CTO/CSO

General Counsel

SVP, Corporate Development

Tang Capital

Management

±7

David Hale

Michael Carter, MB

Jill DeSimone

Daniel Kisner, MD

Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD

Bill LaRue

Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Board Chairman

Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications

Modality

Product Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Dual-Action

ONCT-534

Prostate Cancer

Patients

AR Inhibitor

Treated

ROR1

ONCT-808

Aggressive B-cell NHL

Patients

Cell Therapy

(Autologous CAR T)

Treated

ROR1 mAb

Zilovertamab

Hematological Malignancies

Seeking

and Solid Tumors (ISTs)

Partnership

Table of Contents

ONCT-534:DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

ONCT-808: ROR1 TARGETED CELL THERAPY

ZILOVERTAMAB: MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1 FINANCIAL INFO AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

ONCT-534Dual-Action Androgen Receptor Inhibitor (DAARI)

Differentiated Mechanism of Action

  • ONCT-534acts on both the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the ligand-binding domain (LBD) of the androgen receptor (AR) and induces AR protein degradation
    • NTD binding essential for activity against splice-variants
  • Current standard of care treatments, such as enzalutamide or apalutamide, bind to LBD only

N-terminal Domain (NTD) DNA-binding Domain (DBD)

Ligand-binding Domain (LBD)

Hinge

Potential to address unmet needs in prostate cancer

  • Potential next-generation treatment option for patients with R/R metastatic prostate cancer
  • Compelling preclinical efficacy in vitro and in vivo
    • Activity against enzalutamide-sensitive and resistant models, including AR overexpression, LBD mutants, splice variants tumors
  • Dose escalation portion of Phase 1/2 Study ONCT- 534-101 in patients with mCRPC ongoing; received Fast Track designation by U.S. FDA in October 2023
  • Potential in other AR-driven disease, including luminal AR-triple negative breast cancer (LAR- TNBC) and non-oncology rare disease indication

Oncternal Prostate Cancer Scientific Advisory Board

Johann de Bono, M.D., Ph.D.

Evan Yu, M.D.

Matthew Smith, M.D., Ph.D.

Regius Professor of Cancer Research at

Professor and Section Head of Medical

Director of the Genitourinary

The Institute of Cancer Research, London

Oncology at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Oncology Program at Mass General

Director of the joint Drug Development

Medical Director of Clinical Research

Internationally recognized expert

Unit at The ICR and The Royal Marsden

Support for the Fred Hutch Children's

in prostate cancer and authored

NHS Foundation Trust, London

Cancer Consortium

>150 peer-reviewed articles

Lead trials of abiraterone, cabazitaxel,

Focused on personalized-medicine

Lead investigator in

enzalutamide and multiple PARPi

approach and the discovery of unique

darolutamide pivotal study

prostate cancer biomarkers

Scott Dehm, Ph.D.

Howard Soule, Ph.D. - pro-bonoadvisor

Gunnar Kaufmann, Ph.D.

Professor in Cancer Research at the

Executive Vice President & Chief Science

SVP and CSO and Head of Open

University Minnesota

Officer at the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Innovation at Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

Research focused on the role of AR and

Senior fellow of the Milken Institute,

Former CSO at Oncternal, and

alterations in AR signaling in prostate

and member of the DoD Prostate

Adjunct Assistant Professor at

cancer development and progression

Cancer Research Program

The Scripps Research Institute

and re-activation the androgen/AR

Vice president and managing director

Led ONCT-534 preclinical

pathway

of CaP CURE

development

ONCT-534 Differentiated vs other AR-targeting Therapeutic Agents

AR antagonist

PROTAC

ANITEN

DAARI

Examples

Enzalutamide (Pfizer)

ONCT-534

Apalutamide (J&J)

ARV-110 (Arvinas)

EPI-7386 (ESSA)

Darolutamide (Bayer)

First-in-class Molecule

X

AR Degradation

X

X

N-terminal domain Binding

X

X

Active against AR LBD Mutants

certain mutants1,2

certain mutants3

?

Active in ENZA-resistant in vivo models

darolutamide

Active in AR-overexpressing in vivo models

Active in AR-SV expressing in vivo models

X

X

?

Active in CRPC models using intact rodents

apalutamide4

?

= Yes, X = No, ? = Unknown

ONCT-534 Positioning within the Evolving Prostate Cancer Landscape

Prostate Cancer Treatment Paradigm

LocalizedSystemic

1st line

AR-dependent

mCRPC

2nd line

3rd line

AR Independent

  • Active surveillance
  • Surgical / chemical castration (LHRH analogues)

Development Programs (not exhaustive)

AR Pathway Inhibitors

Chemotherapy

PARP Inhibitors

RLTs

XTANDI (enzalutamide) - Pfizer/Astellas

LYNPARZA - AZ

PLUVITCO

NUBEQA (darolutamide) - Bayer

TALZENNA - Pfizer

- Novartis

  • ERLEADA (apalutamide) - J&J
  • ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) - J&J

NTD-Inhibitor

AR degraders

Other MoA

RLTs

ADCs/Bispecifics

Other MoA

Masofaniten -

Bavdegalutamide

ODM-208 (CYP11A1

177Lu-

ARX517 (PSMA

Gedatolisib

ESSA

- Arvinas

inhibitor) - Merck

PNT2002 -

ADC) - Ambrx/J&J

(PI3K/mTOR

BMS-986365 -

PF-06821497 (EZH2

Point/Lilly

JANX007 (PSMA-

inhibitor) -

BMS

inhibitor) - Pfizer

RYZ101 -

CD3 TCE) - Janux

Celcuity

RayzeBio/

JNJ-8081 (PSMA-

Afuresertib (AKT

BMS

CD3 TCE) - J&J

inhibitor) - Laekna

ONCT-534 future

positioning

