FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.
All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.
ONCT-534,ONCT-808 and zilovertamab are investigational product candidates that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.
This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.
Corporate Highlights
ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)
- Fourth cohort (300mg once daily) fully enrolled in Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC
- Received Fast-Track designation from U.S. FDA
- Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including LBD mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7
ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1
- Encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
- Study is open and enrolling with protocol amendments
- Robust and scalable manufacturing process using closed system
ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1
• Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated
• Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers
MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD
• ONCT-534 Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in R/R mCRPC initial data in 2Q 2024
• ONCT-808 clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in mid 2024
• Cash and short-term investments of $27.0M as of March 31, 2023, cash runway into Q1 2025
Experienced Team
James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD
Richard Vincent
Salim Yazji, MD
Raj Krishnan, PhD
Chase Leavitt
Pablo Urbaneja
CEO, Founder, Director
CFO
CMO
CTO/CSO
General Counsel
SVP, Corporate Development
Tang Capital
Management
±7
David Hale
Michael Carter, MB
Jill DeSimone
Daniel Kisner, MD
Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD
Bill LaRue
Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD
Robert Wills, PhD
Co-founder
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Board Chairman
Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications
Modality
Product Candidate
Indication
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Dual-Action
ONCT-534
Prostate Cancer
Patients
AR Inhibitor
Treated
ROR1
ONCT-808
Aggressive B-cell NHL
Patients
Cell Therapy
(Autologous CAR T)
Treated
ROR1 mAb
Zilovertamab
Hematological Malignancies
Seeking
and Solid Tumors (ISTs)
Partnership
Table of Contents
ONCT-534:DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)
ONCT-808: ROR1 TARGETED CELL THERAPY
ZILOVERTAMAB: MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1 FINANCIAL INFO AND UPCOMING MILESTONES
ONCT-534Dual-Action Androgen Receptor Inhibitor (DAARI)
Differentiated Mechanism of Action
- ONCT-534acts on both the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the ligand-binding domain (LBD) of the androgen receptor (AR) and induces AR protein degradation
- NTD binding essential for activity against splice-variants
- Current standard of care treatments, such as enzalutamide or apalutamide, bind to LBD only
N-terminal Domain (NTD) DNA-binding Domain (DBD)
Ligand-binding Domain (LBD)
Hinge
Potential to address unmet needs in prostate cancer
- Potential next-generation treatment option for patients with R/R metastatic prostate cancer
- Compelling preclinical efficacy in vitro and in vivo
- Activity against enzalutamide-sensitive and resistant models, including AR overexpression, LBD mutants, splice variants tumors
- Dose escalation portion of Phase 1/2 Study ONCT- 534-101 in patients with mCRPC ongoing; received Fast Track designation by U.S. FDA in October 2023
- Potential in other AR-driven disease, including luminal AR-triple negative breast cancer (LAR- TNBC) and non-oncology rare disease indication
Oncternal Prostate Cancer Scientific Advisory Board
Johann de Bono, M.D., Ph.D.
Evan Yu, M.D.
Matthew Smith, M.D., Ph.D.
Regius Professor of Cancer Research at
Professor and Section Head of Medical
Director of the Genitourinary
The Institute of Cancer Research, London
Oncology at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center
Oncology Program at Mass General
•
Director of the joint Drug Development
•
Medical Director of Clinical Research
•
Internationally recognized expert
Unit at The ICR and The Royal Marsden
Support for the Fred Hutch Children's
in prostate cancer and authored
NHS Foundation Trust, London
Cancer Consortium
>150 peer-reviewed articles
•
Lead trials of abiraterone, cabazitaxel,
•
Focused on personalized-medicine
•
Lead investigator in
enzalutamide and multiple PARPi
approach and the discovery of unique
darolutamide pivotal study
prostate cancer biomarkers
Scott Dehm, Ph.D.
Howard Soule, Ph.D. - pro-bonoadvisor
Gunnar Kaufmann, Ph.D.
Professor in Cancer Research at the
Executive Vice President & Chief Science
SVP and CSO and Head of Open
University Minnesota
Officer at the Prostate Cancer Foundation
Innovation at Kyowa Kirin, Inc.
•
Research focused on the role of AR and
•
Senior fellow of the Milken Institute,
•
Former CSO at Oncternal, and
alterations in AR signaling in prostate
and member of the DoD Prostate
Adjunct Assistant Professor at
cancer development and progression
Cancer Research Program
The Scripps Research Institute
and re-activation the androgen/AR
•
Vice president and managing director
•
Led ONCT-534 preclinical
pathway
of CaP CURE
development
ONCT-534 Differentiated vs other AR-targeting Therapeutic Agents
AR antagonist
PROTAC
ANITEN
DAARI
Examples
Enzalutamide (Pfizer)
ONCT-534
Apalutamide (J&J)
ARV-110 (Arvinas)
EPI-7386 (ESSA)
Darolutamide (Bayer)
First-in-class Molecule
X
√
√
√
AR Degradation
X
√
X
√
N-terminal domain Binding
X
X
√
√
Active against AR LBD Mutants
certain mutants1,2
certain mutants3
?
√
Active in ENZA-resistant in vivo models
darolutamide
√
√
√
Active in AR-overexpressing in vivo models
√
√
√
√
Active in AR-SV expressing in vivo models
X
X
?
√
Active in CRPC models using intact rodents
apalutamide4
√
?
√
√ = Yes, X = No, ? = Unknown
ONCT-534 Positioning within the Evolving Prostate Cancer Landscape
Prostate Cancer Treatment Paradigm
LocalizedSystemic
1st line
AR-dependent
mCRPC
2nd line
3rd line
AR Independent
- Active surveillance
- Surgical / chemical castration (LHRH analogues)
Development Programs (not exhaustive)
AR Pathway Inhibitors
Chemotherapy
PARP Inhibitors
RLTs
•
XTANDI (enzalutamide) - Pfizer/Astellas
•
LYNPARZA - AZ
• PLUVITCO
•
NUBEQA (darolutamide) - Bayer
•
TALZENNA - Pfizer
- Novartis
- ERLEADA (apalutamide) - J&J
- ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) - J&J
NTD-Inhibitor
AR degraders
Other MoA
RLTs
ADCs/Bispecifics
Other MoA
• Masofaniten -
• Bavdegalutamide
•
ODM-208 (CYP11A1
•
177Lu-
•
ARX517 (PSMA
•
Gedatolisib
ESSA
- Arvinas
inhibitor) - Merck
PNT2002 -
ADC) - Ambrx/J&J
(PI3K/mTOR
• BMS-986365 -
•
PF-06821497 (EZH2
Point/Lilly
•
JANX007 (PSMA-
inhibitor) -
BMS
inhibitor) - Pfizer
•
RYZ101 -
CD3 TCE) - Janux
•
Celcuity
RayzeBio/
•
JNJ-8081 (PSMA-
Afuresertib (AKT
BMS
CD3 TCE) - J&J
inhibitor) - Laekna
ONCT-534 future
positioning
positioning
10
