Company Overview - October 2023

Corporate Highlights

ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1

  • Patients treated in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
  • Robust and scalable manufacturing process using closed system
  • Research collaborations for next-gen CAR NK cell therapies with Karolinska Institutet

ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)

  • First patient with mCRPC treated in Study ONCT-534-101 on October 5, 2023
  • Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including AR mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7

ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1

  • Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated
  • Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers

MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD

  • ONCT-808initial clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in late 2023
  • ONCT-534Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in advanced mCRPC initial data in 1H 2024
  • Cash and short-term investments of $45.5M, expected to support operations into 2025

Experienced Team

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD

Richard Vincent

Salim Yazji, MD

Raj Krishnan, PhD

Chase Leavitt

Pablo Urbaneja

CEO, Founder, Director

CFO

CMO

CTO

General Counsel

SVP, Corporate Development

Tang Capital

Management

David Hale

Michael Carter, MB

Jill DeSimone

Daniel Kisner, MD

Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD

Bill LaRue

Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD

Robert Wills, PhD

Co-founder

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Board Chairman

Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications

Modality

Product Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

ROR1

ONCT-808

Aggressive B-cell NHL

Patients

Cell Therapy

(Autologous CAR T)

Treated

Dual-Action

ONCT-534

Prostate Cancer

1st Patient

AR Inhibitor

Treated

ROR1 mAb

Zilovertamab

Hematological Malignancies

and Solid Tumors (ISTs)

