TA R G E T I N G
C A N C E R
N e w S c i e n c e . N e w C a n c e r T h e r a p i e s . N e w H o p e .
Company Overview - October 2023
ONCT Corporate Presentation October 2023
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.
All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.
ONCT-808,ONCT-534 and zilovertamab are investigational product candidates that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.
This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.
ONCT Corporate Presentation October 2023
2
Corporate Highlights
ONCT-808: AUTOLOGOUS CAR T CELL THERAPY TARGETING ROR1
- Patients treated in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study in aggressive B-cell NHL, including CD19 CAR T treatment failures
- Robust and scalable manufacturing process using closed system
- Research collaborations for next-gen CAR NK cell therapies with Karolinska Institutet
ONCT-534: DUAL-ACTION ANDROGEN RECEPTOR INHIBITOR (DAARI)
- First patient with mCRPC treated in Study ONCT-534-101 on October 5, 2023
- Activity in preclinical prostate cancer models of androgen receptor inhibitor resistance, including AR mutations, AR overexpression and AR splice variants such as AR-V7
ZILOVERTAMAB: POTENTIALLY FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TARGETING ROR1
- Encouraging 100% PFS for patients with CLL and TP53 aberrations being further investigated
- Discussions ongoing with BTK inhibitor developers
MULTIPLE CATALYSTS WITHIN CASH RUNWAY PERIOD
- ONCT-808initial clinical data update in aggressive B-cell NHL in late 2023
- ONCT-534Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in advanced mCRPC initial data in 1H 2024
- Cash and short-term investments of $45.5M, expected to support operations into 2025
ONCT Corporate Presentation October 2023
3
Experienced Team
James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD
Richard Vincent
Salim Yazji, MD
Raj Krishnan, PhD
Chase Leavitt
Pablo Urbaneja
CEO, Founder, Director
CFO
CMO
CTO
General Counsel
SVP, Corporate Development
Tang Capital
Management
David Hale
Michael Carter, MB
Jill DeSimone
Daniel Kisner, MD
Rosemary Mazanet, MD, PhD
Bill LaRue
Xin Nakanishi, PhD Charles Theuer, MD, PhD
Robert Wills, PhD
Co-founder
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Director
Board Chairman
ONCT Corporate Presentation October 2023
4
Robust Pipeline - Novel Product Candidates in Multiple Indications
Modality
Product Candidate
Indication
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
ROR1
ONCT-808
Aggressive B-cell NHL
Patients
Cell Therapy
(Autologous CAR T)
Treated
Dual-Action
ONCT-534
Prostate Cancer
1st Patient
AR Inhibitor
Treated
ROR1 mAb
Zilovertamab
Hematological Malignancies
and Solid Tumors (ISTs)
ONCT Corporate Presentation October 2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 21:42:22 UTC.