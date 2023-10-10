FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of §21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and § 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Forward-looking statements, which generally include statements regarding goals, plans, intentions and expectations, are based upon current beliefs and assumptions of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncternal") and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected timing for achieving key milestones, the timing of regulatory communications and completing and announcing results of clinical trials of Oncternal's product candidates, the anticipated market potential, duration of patent coverage, ability to obtain and maintain favorable regulatory designations, potential accelerated approval pathways for Oncternal's product candidates and preclinical programs, and Oncternal's anticipated cash runway.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal's business, including risks associated with the clinical development and process for obtaining regulatory approval of Oncternal's product candidates such as potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that results seen in a case study of one patient likely will not predict the results seen in other patients in the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues, and as more patient data become available; and other risks described in Oncternal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are current only as of the date on which the statements were made. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Oncternal's filings with the SEC.

ONCT-808,ONCT-534 and zilovertamab are investigational product candidates that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

This presentation includes certain information obtained from trade and statistical services, third-party publications, and other sources. Oncternal has not independently verified such information and there can be no assurance as to its accuracy.